Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

THE EVEN LOWER COUNTRY

undark.org

Over the centuries, windmills built to drain peatland for agriculture have been causing the ground to steadily sink. It's unclear who's in charge of fixing the problem.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample