Someone Transformed Cardi B's 'WAP' Into A Soaring Show Tune From A Musical
Ryan Beard made Card B's very NSFW song into an emotional Broadway ditty.
Melissa Carone spoke at a hearing of the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Wednesday and her testimony turned heads.
Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to choose Taylor Swift's "Love Story" as the soundtrack to Satan falling love with a personified 2020.
Somehow these ads just keep getting better and better.
"I guess they opened a file on me because of the joke, and I have to say: Am I stoked there's a file open on me? Absolutely. Did I enjoy it in the moment? Not so much"
Here's why we get a strange sensation that we've experienced certain things before.
From Jerusalem to New York City to Venice, here's what major cities looked like more than 100 years ago.
This week, we've got Spotify Wrapped, look who decided to come out of their room, I am going to create an environment that is so toxic, they don't know I… and thank you for changing my life.
"Stop writing your documents because it doesn't make a difference": Timnit Gebru's final message to her peers.
"He's been sitting up like that for as long as I can remember, and when his daddy comes to pet him, he stands up."
Why experts are sounding the alarm about the hidden dangers of gas stoves
Here are 14 of the most startling photos from this year — including a breaching shark, lightning above a volcanic eruption and wildfires.
A YouTube comment from a user that is definitely the real account of Pixar sets off this animator to go HAM on their famous intro.
Plenty of us have been fine with social isolation — but it can't last forever.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
The company sticks to their guns by sneaking political messages on their clothing tags and discourages patrons from buying their products at Black Friday sales.
"If we find that we're all working the same number of hours as before but in four days, then we've missed the opportunity," the company's managing director said.
The recent appearance of so-called monoliths in Utah and around the world taps into a deep-seated fascination.
You'll need a flashlight, some crafty tools and a magnifying glass to get started.
The Cut's Anna Silman spoke with a woman whose brother joined a far-right armed militia in 2016, and who has become increasingly unreachable ever since.
Of all the ways we thought a car could be broken into, this is the one we least expected.
Surgeon and royal doctor Ambroise Paré was one of the leading medical figures of the 16th century. In his final decade he was drawn into a protracted debate about the use of unicorn horn in medicine, where his clear voice of reason spoke out against unproven quack remedies of the time.
In many cases substitutes are used as an adulterant, either because of limited access to quality coffee or to make production cheaper. Coffee expert James Hoffmann breaks down how and why substitutes are used.
What does one of the top infectious disease experts do when he's sidelined by the White House during COVID-19? Plenty.
On Wednesday, America broke 100,000 coronavirus hospitalizations for the first time ever.
Ijeoma Oluo takes a hard look at the legacy of mediocre white men in new book.
Baking for others is a delightful pursuit. These are the recipes Eater editors reach for when cookies are in the cards.
Julie Nolke pens a hilarious tribute to putting on pants to start her day.
Four workers died at a facility with one of the largest US outbreaks, but the Occupational Safety and Health Administration never conducted an inspection. It's a pattern that's played out across the nation, a KHN investigation finds.
Dr. Diane Ross teaches a fitness class for older adults, to dozens of people in the Coachella Valley and beyond over Zoom.
From Bose speakers to a Canon camera, this box comes with some real goodies.
In a rare conversation with Bomani Jones, the NBA commissioner talks about China, the bubble, and the league's ongoing commitment to social justice.
When two dogs want the same bed and neither is willing to give in.
Plan to draw up legal definition of
"ecocide" attracts support from European countries and small island nations.
Fire season is lasting longer and has become more intense than any time in history. But beyond the deaths it causes, new research is highlighting a different problem: those who survive are never the same.
The famous Arecibo radio telescope collapsed unexpectedly earlier this week after being in operation for 54 years, and the footage is terrifying.
A team in Paris has made the most precise measurement yet of the fine-structure constant, killing hopes for a new force of nature.
All of the studios' 2021 titles will be available to stream on HBO Max for one month at the same time they open in theaters.
If you're being honest with yourself, this is pretty much every episode.
Now that we're officially in the last month of the year, we're looking wearily ahead to 2021 and basking in the remnant chaos of 2020.
When the Christmas tree first arrived at New York City, it seemed a bit worse for wear. Luckily, they were able to turn that around.
For unprecedented times, a list with precedent!
Save a whopping $200 on this two-pack of Arlo Pro 3 indoor-outdoor security cameras with a 160-degree field of view, color recording in low-light environments, and 1080p HDR footage.
A single-engine plane crash-landed Wednesday night on Interstate 35W, just south of Interstate 694, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Enough with the passive-aggressive notifications, Duo.
Here's a collection of extemporaneous and extremely NSFW room reviews by the former "SNL" cast member.
Melissa Carone's testimony of voter fraud on Wednesday was off the rails, to say the least, but comedian Ben Yahr was able to spin straw into gold.
21 insiders say the agency struggled to deal with the rise of digital and the aftermath of a legal scandal that grabbed headlines around the world.
Inside the 25 days that shook the Trump presidency.
Damien Robitaille gives the performance of a lifetime with a special appearance by his dog.
"Stardust" flopped hard, but "Selena: The Series" hints at new opportunities for the genre.
Noel Bowler photographed some of the largest newsrooms across the world, exploring the physical spaces that house our modern press.
