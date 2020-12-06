Forward Delays Scoring An Open Goal Adding Insult To Injury
In the German league, Stuttgart's striker Silas Wamangituka tested his opponents' patience in the final minutes of the game.
Everyone's a gangsta until the gate opens.
An extraordinary chain reaction but we'd hate to be the person to clean it all up.
Once you edit out all the misinformation and false allegations, here's what you are left with.
Japanese Buddhist monk Kossan1108 finds his inner peace with Metallica.
The whole performance of the Christmas song by Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande is one smashing success.
Jude is living the travelers dream inside this incredible tiny house truck.
Comedian Jordan Firstman, Instagram's premier impressionist, talks sex, drugs and getting famous in social isolation for the Cut's December 2020 cover.
The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge rarely gets shut down, but this Monday the bridge was closed due to high winds and safety concerns.
Test your knowledge on some of the topics from American history and government that prospective new citizens have to answer.
Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) tries to make an argument to prove widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Yes, Jesse Morgan's there too.
They've been discovered at Roman-era sites, but no one knows what they're for.
Now that we're officially in the last month of the year, we're looking wearily ahead to 2021 and basking in the remnant chaos of 2020.
Hikers stumbled upon yet another monolith during a morning walk. Other monoliths have been spotted in the US and Romania.
Millions of EVs will soon hit the road, but the world isn't ready for their old batteries. A crop of startups wants to crack this billion-dollar problem.
"Seinfeld" created humor that was relatable across the board. It made itself the joke. Nerdstalgic breaks down "The Contest" episode to prove the point.
A Las Vegas fertility specialist impregnated patients with his sperm without their consent. HBO's "Baby God" introduces us to the adult children who never knew their dad.
We cannot believe that the the folks at Bunsters had the audacity to name their product like this. We still wanna try it though.
Bill Hader did hundreds of impressions on "Saturday Night Live," but he'll never forget the time the show made him sick.
No, it's not the one who let a dog play.
Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news.
The provinces are home to the elusive yılkı horse, a living reminder of the rich equine history that has long stretched across Central Anatolia.
Also featuring photos of abandoned Italian villas and pictures showcasing the magic of everyday life.
President Donald Trump on Saturday called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, pushing him to convince state legislators to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state.
On the same day 1,007 Americans died from the highly contagious virus ravaging the nation, parents sent their children in sashes and sequins to a massive indoor event.
Santa Claus (Jason Bateman) receives a series of Christmas letters from an insistent man (Pete Davidson)
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
The team built an interactive tool that can generate expressive letterforms, simulating the mycelium growth found in fungi to allow the characters to naturally grow and mutate.
The Stylophone is small, stylus-operated and takes all of two and a half seconds to learn to play. Plus, it's only 35 bucks, so it makes for a perfect gift.
Two years before she'd become the breakout star of the clown show Rudy Giuliani brought to Lansing this week, Mellissa Carone was sending her then-boyfriend's ex-wife graphic videos of the two of them having sex.
A new statistic shows that health-care workers are running out of space to treat COVID-19 patients.
You can tell if it's a woman from Boston going on a date versus a woman from New York City or Chicago from just the way the conversation goes.
Here's a head-scratcher: The use of cash has been declining for years in Britain, but demand for banknotes is skyrocketing. Nobody is quite sure where the money is going.
Eric Feigl-Ding's lengthy, alarming Twitter threads about the pandemic have been going viral since January. But scientists are divided on his approach — and his dedication to the facts.
Former President Obama prefers New York-style pizza over Chicago deep dish and makes other strong pronouncements.
Released in 1995, Sandra Bullock thriller "The Net" showcases a lot of outdated technology. But the ideas around that technology are surprisingly still relevant today.
President-elect Joe Biden has an unprecedented opportunity to walk the U.S.—and perhaps the world—back from the brink on climate change.
Here's a look at the fascinating way the team pulled this off.
Just 25 congressional Republicans acknowledge Joe Biden's win over President Trump a month after the former vice president's clear victory of more than 7 million votes nationally and a convincing electoral-vote margin that exactly matched Trump's 2016 tally.
Aimee Nobile is a former Democrat who "saw the light" and became a die-hard Donald Trump supporter. She attends conservative rallies, promotes Republican causes to friends, blows up Joe Biden and other Democrats on social media.
"Yes, the vaccine is coming," I told myself as I spent my first Thanksgiving without any of my 70something parents in the hope of keeping them safe.
The boy band's signature song is surprisingly unintelligible.
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. Here at Digg, as part of our mission to curate what the internet is talking about right now, we rounded up the main characters on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
Zeynep Tufekci reports on a small study from Korea that has big implications on how we think about transmission of SARS-CoV-2.
A dive team gets tipped off to a missing person's whereabouts and makes an epic discovery.
As vacant apartments continue to flood the market, Curbed has taken on the job of carefully hunting through various listings sites, newsletters, and Craigslist, to find the very best deals out there.
The Times's co-chief film critics explain their rationale for some surprising inclusions, and exclusions, on their list of the greatest actors of the 21st century (so far).
How HQ Trivia went from being the hottest app on your smartphone to a shell of its former self.