Voice Actor Pretends To Be A Colorful Old Lady And Alexa To Prank Scammer
The way she transitions between Ms. Gersh, a hilarious old lady, and Alexa is seriously impressive.
The way she transitions between Ms. Gersh, a hilarious old lady, and Alexa is seriously impressive.
The Axios interview with President Donald Trump was such a dumpster fire, it was only a matter of time before it got the Bad Lip Reading treatment.
Here's a fascinating documentary about the surprising decay of many of Toronto's mansions.
If you consider the highest point on Earth to be the highest measured from the Earth's center, Ecuador's Mount Chimborazo is your true champ.
Kurt Hughes, puzzled by the design of the Apollo lunar landers, built one, both as proof of concept and as a very personal vacation pad, for himself.
McDonald's clown mascot became a global icon in the 70s and was a beloved friendly clown. But in 2016, the absurd "killer clown" phenomenon put a dent in his legacy.
How the South American country went from advanced development to economic free fall.
West wants to play spoiler in the 2020 presidential election.
Isaac Haxton made an epic bluff against Ryan Daut during the 2007 PokerStars Caribbean Adventure.
In what may be the world's most important math puzzle, researchers are trying to figure out how many people in a community must be immune before the coronavirus fades.
Fifty years ago, the Beatles went through rock's most famous breakup. Inside the heartbreak, the brotherhood, and why the music still matters.
It's hard to make an ad about fibre internet engrossing, but if New Zealand telecommunications company Chorus succeeded.
A reading of 130F (54.4C) recorded in Death Valley could be the highest reliable recording ever.
Sudan, the last remaining male of the northern white rhino species, died in 2018. He left behind a legacy that's carried on by his daughter, Najin, and granddaughter, Fatu, at Ol Pejeta.
We're not sure if this is an adventure or a claustrophobe's nightmare.
Fascists in France are reclaiming the comic book character as one of their own.
Yes, jury duty sucks, but that's not the biggest problem that plagues the jury system, a system that has a severe under-representation issue when it comes to black people and Latinx.
"It just felt like a bomb went off on the city," said one Portland resident, who's experiencing headaches and irregularities in her menstrual cycle.
Terry Crews, Michael B. Jordan, John Cena, Olivia Munn, Keke Palmer, and more describe their day — from when the alarm goes off, to sunset.
Young people come to Los Angeles in droves with dreams of fame and fortune. Once they're discovered, it's not always sunny.
We would like to cut our steak and eat it too.
Fringe beliefs, conspiracy theories and the disenchanting of the world.
Kamala Harris, Joe Biden's vice-presidential pick, has foreign policy views on climate change, allies, human rights, Israel and more.
The animal world's strongest bioelectricity generator, these fish use electrical fields for hunting and defense, not just communication and navigation.
Beguiled by far-right conspiracy theories that foster care was a front for child sex-trafficking, Cyndie Abcug allegedly planned to kidnap her son. Then she went on the run.
The murder of Seth Rich was a family tragedy. Fox News helped make it a national spectacle that has haunted his loved ones for years.
What happened when one entrepreneur decided to share all of his crazy, rejected product ideas with the world.
The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport underwent durability tests in Moab, Utah and the results are pretty impressive.
The college game is the backbone of the pros, providing players, coaches, and ideas. How will the NFL adapt with so much of the college season postponed, or mired in uncertainty?
We spoke to "America's Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel about his career and how he, the man who traded handshakes for fist-bumps well before the COVID-19 pandemic, is handling 2020.
The Postal Service is not a federal agency. It does not cost taxpayers a dollar. It loses money only because Congress mandates that it do so. What it is is a miracle of high technology and human touch. It's what binds us together as a country.
For the Iñupiat of northern Alaska, warming oceans and rising seas weaken the very ground they stand on.
If you consider the highest point on Earth to be the highest measured from the Earth's center, Ecuador's Mount Chimborazo is your true champ.
"The children are actually better off in school than at home," a Boston school official argued a century ago, echoing the current debate about how schools should respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
The criminal DNA databases that make up CODIS are missing thousands of profiles of people who belong in the system, making it harder to solve crimes.
New data suggests that viral load might be an important factor for transmission and disease severity.
We looked at 271 presidential candidate logos from 1968-2020 to find out how race and gender intersect with color choices.
Marine Biologist Melissa Cristina Márquez reviews popular shark movies and fact checks their accuracy.
A statewide look at student assessments suggests Colorado school districts have sacrificed math skills to meet state literacy goals.
There's no better time to kill off college football. Forever.
Niko fights against all temptation to bark when the dog treat man rings the door bell.
The 2020 vice presidential candidate has been criticized as a defender of the status quo. Can she prove that she's a force for change?
From voicing both Ren and Stimpy to Doug Funnie (and even Bugs Bunny from Space Jam), Billy West is an underrated pop culture icon.
A new documentary about a high-school civics experiment suggests that young Americans simply imitate the flawed electoral politics they see in their country.
A new version of soccer is giving thousands a second chance to play. Could James Trant fulfill the potential he ignored as a teenager?
