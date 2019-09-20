VICE Reporter Goes To An Energy Healing Chiropractor And Is Surprised Why Everyone Called Him A Quack
VICE's Taji Ameen visited Dr. Abel Rodriguez, an energy healer who claims he can help cure your problems with his magic touch.
VICE's Taji Ameen visited Dr. Abel Rodriguez, an energy healer who claims he can help cure your problems with his magic touch.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Tom Scott takes us on a tour of Monte Kaolino, a man-made mountain containing 35 million tons of sand.
Looking for a new job doesn't have to be just another exhausting to-do list item.
VICE's Taji Ameen visited Dr. Abel Rodriguez, an energy healer who claims he can help cure your problems with his magic touch.
The 27-year-old MLB Network gambling analyst is a rising star in an industry traditionally ruled by older white men.
Kim Kardashian might have damaged Marilyn's dress.
Phil Mickelson was visibly ruffled after USA TODAY's Christine Brennan asked him if the families of 9/11 victims were owed an explanation for his decision to join the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf tour.
Multi-millionaire airport thriller author James Patterson is currently on the New York Times bestseller list twice, once for a book he co-wrote with Dolly Parton and once for a book he co-wrote with Maxine Paetro, his usual co-writer. He's also written two books with Bill Clinton. He is also, and this is perhaps his most important accolade: a victim of reverse racism.
TV Guide ranks the shows that stand out from the crowd.
Here's a breakdown of how J. K. Simmons gave the (Oscar winning) performance of a lifetime as the terrifying Terence Fletcher, the band director you wouldn't wish on your worst enemy.
The March for Our Lives co-founder is still fighting for gun restrictions, but his approach to activism has changed
Whereas golden-age television aspired to bring viewers something unexpected, a new glut of ripped-from-the-headlines content gives them exactly what they've had before.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Max Fosh has upped his trolling game to a whole new level with his latest stunt.
A major release of documents provides the highest level of detail yet about mysterious drone swarms involving U.S. Navy ships off California.
Rudy Giuliani played a big role in the president preemptively declaring victory, counseling Trump while "apparently inebriated," according to Congresswoman Liz Cheney.
"Am I being unreasonable?"
Nathan Odom revealed what it's like to win a cooking competition when you aren't even a teenager, what Gordon Ramsay does off camera and more in a Reddit AMA.
The commercial hovercraft was a fascinating method of transportation that was supposed to radically change the world. Here's why it failed to catch on.
Six years after the largest massacre of LGBTQ+ people, Orlando is erecting a museum to a history its school children might not be taught.
Aide to Brazil's ambassador to UK tells family bodies discovered tied to a tree in remote rainforest, but police appear to deny aide's remarks.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Sorry kids, but "Jurassic Park" has some glaringly wrong depictions of what dinosaurs were really like.
From the stewardship of George Lucas to Steve Jobs to Mickey Mouse himself, the story of Pixar is marked by breakups, risk-taking, and sheer creative flair.
Huckberry has gathered a collection of their most radical dadical items together for Father's Day.
A comprehensive breakdown of how Rick Rubin has helped shape the sound of pop music more than any other person over the last four decades.
Over the weekend, protesters in dozens of cities took their frustration over gun deaths to the streets.
Created with sustainable materials, this rough and tumble backpack is waterproof, durable and affordable.
As we remember the life of Philip Baker Hall, we'll never forget his hilarious monologue attempting to track down an overdue library book from Jerry Seinfeld.
"I and a collaborator at Google conducted with LaMDA."
Everybody loves the lonely robot lad.
Marques Brownlee goes over a few unsung tech advancements that deserve praise for being ahead of their time.
Here's a comparison of inflation rates in the United States, Great Britain, Germany, Canada, Italy, France and Japan over the last two years.
It appears that someone reprogrammed a panel that should have displayed traffic information for the NYC area to say things like "Cars kill kids" and "Stop driving."
It's not just inflation. It's the end of the Millennial Consumer Subsidy.
Hurricanes, heat, fires, smoke, drought: Is it time to stop sugar-coating summer?
Organist Anna Lapwood was invited to perform with musician Bonobo. "Twelve hours later they had written me an organ part, and 18 hours later I was helping them close their show to an audience of 5,000."
The Hustle talked to one of the most successful investors in the world about inflation, the debt crisis, and the decline of the American empire.
"I've found I can only move forward when I stop struggling in silence and let go of the shame."
Kyle Matthew gives "Ferris Bueller" the "Bel-Air" treatment and re-imagines it as the gritty high school TV show.
The news was announced by his friend and neighbour Sam Farmer on Monday (13 June).
Andy Dick went from starring on prime-time television to recording himself doing unspeakable acts for donations in real-time over the Internet. What the hell happened to him?
Mike Myers might have had more success with "Cat in the Hat" if he played it more as a home invasion horror film as brilliantly demonstrated in this hilariously scary recut.
Which of the painting's hidden images do you see first?
An architect lent his license to a New York City developer to approve buildings he didn't design, according to an investigation by The New York Times.
John Oliver breaks down the egregiously anticompetitive policies undertaken by big tech to ensure you only use their products.
Monday marks the second day of public hearings for the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
At just 28 bucks a pop, you can have voice controls in every room. Alexa, play "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush.