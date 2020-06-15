Recommended

THIS LAND IS CRAIG'S LAND

Even if you've never been to the vast red-rock desert country around Moab, Utah, you've been there — its mesas and buttes, its towering arches, have been the backdrop for a thousand movies (and even more SUV commercials). But the fate of a large swath of it, though nominally belonging to the American people, may soon fall to a guy named Craig Larson.

SCAMMED AND BAMBOOZLED

Instead of Terminator or WALL-E or HAL 900 or R2-D2, all we got is Facebook serving us ads we don't want to click on, Netflix recommending us another movie that we probably shouldn't stay up to watch, and iRobot's Roomba.

