Virtuoso Pianist Performs The Melody Of Every 1980s Pop Song
Vinheteiro perfoms the entire 1980s song book while staring directly at the camera.
The New York representative spoke in support of Senator Bernie Sanders' nomination.
The new Sofia Coppola comedy-drama reunites the director with her "Lost in Translation" star. "On the Rocks" will be released in theaters and on Apple TV+ in October.
The "Roundhay Garden Scene," a black-and-white film that lasts for two seconds, was shot in Leeds in 1888 and is the oldest surviving film in existence. And for the first time, it's been upscaled to 60 frames per second.
Glow-in-the-dark paint has its ups and downs but what happens when you dip your car in the most industrial-strength glow-in-the-dark paint possible?
When you clap your hands at the base of the Kukulkan Pyramid in Chichen Itza, the song of a sacred Mayan call echoes back at you.
It's hard to put to words why this is so moving to us, but it is.
Fed up with streaming? You're not alone. And these days, there's a whole micro-economy of custom iPod options, whether you want a 2 terabyte hard drive or built-in Bluetooth.
Juliane Koepcke, a 17-year-old teenager survived 10 days alone in the Amazon rainforest after falling nearly 10,000 feet during a plane crash.
Sometimes you just don't want people to see what's on your phone.
Bulk business mail is still a thing. How does the industry make money and how can we make it stop?
Fatima Bhutto on writing a novel of economic desperation and violence.
When Iceland reopened its public swimming pools after two months of closure, the nation was so delighted that queues formed outside pools at midnight.
The prestigious line is coveted by cinephiles and taught in film schools. The company's president blames his "blind spots" for largely shutting out Black Americans.
If not for the pandemic, it most likely would have happened back in July. While we wait, we'll be using this post to highlight some of our top purchases and a handful of the best live deals.
Dalton the Dragon reads a story to these four-week-old Golden Retriever puppies in Redland, California.
Singers, novelists, actors, and a future president worked for USPS before making it big.
Now, as the Romance Writers of America reckons with its history of racism, will she finally get her due?
He really stuck that landing there.
He could be a rising star of the party, or an alt-right Trojan horse. Or maybe there's no difference between the two.
Could a planet-to-space transportation system be more than something imagined by science fiction novelists? It turns out there's more to it than you'd think.
Singer James Blunt revealed that when he was a student he once had symptoms of scurvy after adopting an all-meat diet.
he Mews, a father-son team of orthodontists, have an unusual theory about the source of crooked teeth — one that has earned them a following in some of the darker corners of the internet.
"My daughter suddenly realized that my identical twin sister and I look very much alike, and it seemingly made her question which one of us was her mother. Mom is the one in the burgundy shirt."
The Kamala Harris conversation is exhausting and infuriating in every direction.
They won't bite you, scientists say, and here's why that's important.
Watch rally car driver Sébastien Ogier navigate through the roads of the 2017 Rally Finland like there's nothing to it.
It was once a useful way to signal collective struggle against racism. Now it's an empty marketing slogan — and BIPOC is even worse.
The Malaysia Airlines passenger flight that disappeared in 2014 has still not been fully recovered to this day, but in this simulation, it is soaring out of the sea and straight into the sky.
Twitter loves the ads. Does that matter?
Christian fundamentalists turned Nathan's wife into a haunted stranger. Now he's fighting to protect others from a similar fate.
The actress dishes to Sean Evans about stories from her life while munching down some super spicy wings.
Humans have been getting bored for centuries, if not millennia. Now there's a whole field to study the sensation, at a time when it may be more rampant than ever.
Qualified immunity permits law enforcement and other government officials to violate people's constitutional rights with virtual impunity.
It's unusual for a film crew to intervene and save the wildlife they are filming, but if they hadn't, many of the penguins wouldn't have survived.
Two and a half years ago I went to a conference to take portraits of people who believe the earth is flat. I thought it would be straightforward photography project. It was not.
Forget Amazon and Target. The best grocery service you can find is at Walmart. And it's been years in the making.
The Action Lab demonstrates how energy transfer affects the darkest material that absorbs nearly all heat.
A professor embarks on a six-month binge of celebrity-led online courses.
The pandemic is forcing university classes and lectures online, but teaching staff are worried that, as their work goes digital, universities could claim the copyright. That could open the door to replacing teachers with prerecorded lectures during strikes or cuts.
Johnny Harris explains the complicated history behind the United States-Mexican border.
I thought I was comfortable in assuming a role, but now I want something different.
The actress talks memories of Natasha Richardson, the cut scene she misses and the secrets she still keeps about that lizard scene.
Julie Nolke hilariously distills all of the annoying quips said by those ubiquitous travel Instagrammers that make a living by sharing their globetrotting experiences.
Regardless of how many people you're playing with, "We Didn't Playtest This At All" is pure mayhem, and we can't get enough.
The film's online poster was criticized for sexualizing children.
This is perhaps the least efficient and most awe-inspiring way to make a knife.
Dive into the secret past and uncertain future of the body of water that has defined a nation.
The story behind the graphic isn't as cheerful as you might expect.
Just a sweet moment of someone's cat taking a snooze.
Bannon and three others are accused of defrauding donors who gave hundreds of thousands to the online "Build the Wall" campaign.
"The stock market is a story worth telling, so why not tell it through art?"
Kevin the Golden Retriever visited the Clearwater Marine Aquarium and met a dolphin named Winter.
