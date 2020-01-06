Guy Puts Viral 'Food Hacks' To The Test To… Varied Results
Let's just say sometimes it's worth the extra time to do it the way God intended.
Now that we've seen it, we cannot ever unsee it again.
And now if you'll excuse us, we're very hungry now and have to go hunt for some cake.
How much rotational speed can a GoPro hold up to (and film with any coherence)?
We all laughed at the "30-50 feral hogs" guy, but, uh, holy crap.
A mom makes a horrible mistake while driving her Tesla Model X.
Welcome to one of the favorite traditions of the Golden Globes: having Ricky Gervais insult everyone and generally not give a flying f*ck about the ceremony.
A slow boat across the Atlantic plus a scenic train home to Vancouver add up to a hugely enjoyable three-week trip.
There were no reports yet of casualties or damage at the two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. forces.
Space photographer Andrew McCarthy crafts some splendid images from his backyard, and his latest shot of Earth's moon is no exception.
For centuries, residents on a far-flung Japanese island have survived hardships by consuming a highly toxic plant. Now, this deadly delicacy is at risk of dying off.
Things like yoga, boxing, meditation and moderation are key.
"Two elephants had babies about the same time. On this day, it looked like one of the elephants didn't want the other baby elephant to get close so she pushed him away with her foot."
Between the '60s and '80s, Thailand was given millions of US dollars to help fight communism. The result was dozens of Hollywood-inspired movie theaters, which are now facing demolition.
The company's newest concept is a wild mesh of technology and far-out ideas about sustainability, brought to you by a collaboration with James Camerons "Avatar" franchise.
In "The History of the University of Cambridge," author Edmund Carter praises the bridge as "one of the most curious pieces of carpentry of this kind in England."
Prime minister Sanna Marin says the policy could be the "next step" in working life.
For $30 a night, it's not as horrible as you'd imagine.
Impossible Pork is designed for halal and kosher certification. But for those who don't eat pork for religious reasons, it may still be tough to swallow.
The trials riding legend has more stability and balance on his bike than we have on our feet.
The comedian on his brooding adolescence, the joys of standup, and making a Netflix show for kids.
VICE also found that 29 of the 30 photos that currently illustrate FlexPro's menu options are either stock photos or were pulled from other websites.
The only thing that's uncontroversial about the controversial director is his unbridled fetish for feet.
Every year, Amazon winds up with thousands of unsold items. Where do they all go if nobody buys them?
Imagine a startup with $12 billion of revenue, 125%+ YoY revenue growth (two years in a row), and Apple-esque gross margins (30-50%). Without knowing anything else about the business, what would you value it at? $50 billion? $100 billion? More?That's Apple's AirPods business.
The Nikon P900 Coolpix Camera is known for its zooming capacity, but this is still astonishing.
From "BoJack Horseman" and "Succession" to "The New Pope" and "Schitt's Creek," we can't help but hold out hope that TV will have an amazing year in 2020. Here are the 50 shows we're most excited to see.
Thousand-pound bucking bulls? "Just put me on one!" says Najiah Knight — all 4-foot-10 and 70 pounds of her.
You know how sometimes things can be funny and frightening at the same time? This is what this is.
Sonos has sued Google for infringing on patents related to its smart speakers, claiming Google misappropriated the tech in its products.
Red skies, brown smoke, and scorched earth have become the new normal in Australia, as the country faces one of the biggest climate catastrophes it's ever seen.
Poor Liam Livingstone. The English cricketer did help the Perth Scorchers beat the Melbourne Renegades, but it came at the cost of two cricket balls directly to his, well, balls.
Police dogs may be inclined to react however they think officers want them to, which could effectively facilitate undue searches or arrests. And unlike the human officers that deploy them, dogs can never be cross-examined about their decisions or motivations.
Social media companies like Facebook and Twitter are trying to step in, but the misinformation permeates.
Life is just a shock to the system. It turns out that the man I have spent 50 years believing to be my father is not my father.
Craig Turner creates a very effective method to keeping the neighborhood cats from snacking on baby birds.
Your pet clearly ages faster than you do, but new research is giving us a much clearer idea of just how old your dog really might be.
The company that controls 7-Eleven terminated Mitoshi Matsumoto's franchise last week after he decided to close his store on New Year's Day, and it has stopped supplying him. It was the latest battle between Matsumoto and one of Japan's best-known companies over harsh working conditions in the Japanese convenience store industry.
Winter, a freelance software programmer, has visited 15,000 Starbucks in 55 different countries over the last 22 years and he's as passionate as ever.
US News and World Report ranked the keto diet near-last for the third year in a row, and other outlets have begun to question it, too. Will we finally get over keto this year?
Utqiagvik, Alaska is the northernmost city in the United States and requires planes to ship in foods that the lower 48 take for granted.
Bushfire maps of Australia keep going viral — but think twice before you hit share.
Rumors about fake films can reveal a lot about the fans who believe them.
A network of amateur programmers is transforming the illness with a DIY app.
A traditional bonfire lighting in Badia Prataglia, Italy for the Festa dei fochi made an eye-popping eruption back in September and is going viral now. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt by the blast.
When the stakes are high, we must embrace the possibility we just aren't right.
Drawings, found in the hundreds, every page hand-bound, every artwork a labour of love. Why was it found in a dumpster in Springfield, Missouri, by a teenager who pulled it out in 1970? For decades, the only clue to its origins was a water mark: "Missouri State 'Lunatic Asylum' No. 3."
Get this guy some wigs and you literally would not be able to tell the difference — which, uh, is a little bit concerning.
Due to the demands of industrial farming, only a handful of apple varieties make it to stores, and even of those, only the most uniform specimens sit on the shelves. But there are still oddballs out there.
The visibility level over the bushfires is nil as illustrated from the cockpit of this Australian air force transport aircraft.