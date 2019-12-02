Violinists Try Out The Cheapest Violins On Amazon, Are Utterly Horrified
You don't have to play the violin to understand how truly terrible some of these instruments are.
You don't have to play the violin to understand how truly terrible some of these instruments are.
Agent Jonathan Wackrow explains how the Secret Service protects the President and other VIPs in a tactical or crisis situation, medical emergency, or during relocation.
While the sound might be a bit unnerving to hear while you're slowly ascending up the hill of the roller coaster, it's actually part of a system that's designed to ensure the safety of passengers.
Listen, we're not professional roofers, but even we knew this was doomed from the start.
The efficiency is just beautiful to behold.
Believe it or not, it's not actually changing the pitch of your voice.
What it was like to shop in a supermarket in the USSR at the beginning of the 1990s.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
In the 1980s, during the Iran-Iraq War, Saddam Hussein became obsessed with the Babylonian ruler Nebuchadnezzar. He saw himself as a modern reincarnation of Nebuchadnezzar, and to prove it, he spent millions building a massive reconstruction of Babylon.
When it comes to English-speaking countries, the popular conception is that Smith is the most common last name, but is that conception really true?
Nearly 3,000 feet below the surface of Monterey Bay, a network of deep sea cables helps scientists to study marine life. They also helped identify a new fault zone.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
You don't have to play the violin to understand how truly terrible some of these instruments are.
Between the end of the Korean War and the early 1990s, more than one million Korean women were caught up in a state-controlled prostitution industry that was blessed at the highest levels by the US military.
Cyber Monday is here, and the online bargains are rolling in fast. We'll be searching out the very best discounts, and compiling them all here.
You really don't want to dig too deep into this winter mystery.
John Barnett loved Boeing. He loved Boeing planes. He loved his work. Thenn 2010, he was transferred to Boeing's new plant in Charleston, South Carolina, where Boeing builds the 787 Dreamliner. And things started going downhill.
If you grew up with "Sonic," "Earthworm Jim" and "Phantasy Star," this nostalgic collection is a must-have.
Just look at it. Wouldn't you?
National Geographic's 100 best images of the year-curated from 106 photographers, 121 stories, and more than two million photographs.
Two babies died after being given a wrongly-mixed vaccination — and the effects are still being felt.
Supercharge your Mac with The 2020 Limited Edition Mac Bundle, featuring Parallels Desktop, Aurora HDR 2019, PDF Expert, iMazing 2, and much more. You'll get 13 top apps for just $36 with 40 percent off code CMSAVE40.
Next time, maybe spare for a bottle opener?
The city has changed drastically over the past 40 years, yet the MTA map designed in 1979 has largely endured.
Listen, we're not professional roofers, but even we knew this was doomed from the start.
He's getting in late. He's out of step with his party. The news media thinks he's a joke. All of that was true when he first ran for mayor of New York City, too.
"I heard 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' 27 times last week — I counted." Here's how the experts handle two months' worth of holiday music on the radio.
"I wanted to make a meme, but this was really interesting!"
The first items to pull Tom Kiefer's attention were 15 to 20 toothbrushes. At the time, he didn't think about photographing them. He just felt compelled to remove them from the trash.
Cats love Christmas trees. Here are some ways to keep them from getting too close.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Peloton ads are truly the gifts that keep on giving.
The Prime Minister's Hindu-nationalist government has cast two hundred million Muslims as internal enemies.
While the sound might be a bit unnerving to hear while you're slowly ascending up the hill of the roller coaster, it's actually part of a system that's designed to ensure the safety of passengers.
To make an all-decade team, to be one of the best players of a certain decade, requires some help from timing. But if you're truly transcendent, you can be eternal.
In clinical trials, women with breast cancer are getting hypnosis during lumpectomies.
The efficiency is just beautiful to behold.
Size isn't everything when it comes to obtaining the megachurch aesthetic. You also need the flashy lights, the kitschy decor, that evangelical je ne sais quoi.
Which of the "Little Women" girls is your favorite is the reigning feminine litmus test, perhaps not for the kind of girl you are but for the kind of woman you'd like to become.
What it was like to shop in a supermarket in the USSR at the beginning of the 1990s.
Visitors to the exclave of Point Roberts must drive through Canada to enter the United States. It's a tiny town with empty beaches, pods of orcas and dozens of gas pumps.
We talked to many actual scientists who answered every question we had about the impossible science of Baby Yoda from "The Mandalorian." This is a cry for help.
Tipping really is one of the most confusing customs. In the US, it's one that's had a long and troubling history and is often the subject of heated debates.
Match Group, which owns most major online dating services, screens for sexual predators on Match — but not on Tinder, OkCupid or PlentyofFish.
Last Friday, a metal beam came loose in a Ferris Wheel in Texas. Fortunately, nobody was hurt, but the footage itself is harrowing.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
These lads in Tolyatti, Russia know how to do winter right.
Trying to buy the best of everything is actually the worst.
You're just minding your own business and trying to get home when some 1,000-pound jerk comes out of nowhere to ruin your day.
The Vietnam draft lotteries functioned as a randomized experiment — which has allowed social scientists to study its life-changing effects.
It had been maybe three minutes from the onset of the first symptom, and I was already in deep sh*t.
It was a complicated, dangerous US operation, trying to steal the latest Mi-24 Hind gunship in 1988. Here's how it heist was pulled off.
Thanks to the "Amazon effect" and China's recycling ban, more cardboard is likely to end up in landfills.
We talked to seven career coaches about the most common mistakes they see from applicants.
Who is the bossest baby of them all?
Women with power have the capacity to silence women with less — and they wield it. Why can't they see that?
He's the king of the savannah, but sometimes he's an ordinary being too, just like the rest of us.
The GQ staff rounds up the best songs of 2019, including appearances from legends and newbies alike.