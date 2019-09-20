Vince Vaughn Flips From Good To Bad Friend Without Batting An Eyelid In This Blurry Dark Comedy
Vaughn initially does what any good friend would do… but doesn't flinch when things start to get hazy and he has the chance to right his wrong.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
In this week's My Two Cents, the Cut's financial advice columnist Charlotte Cowles talks to author and podcast host Tanja Hester about how to shop your values.
What debt is, how it's created and increases and what eventually makes it go down — here's everything you need to know about your national debt.
Cudi's campaign to normalize the gown as menswear continues.
Prediabetes is complicated: it has multiple definitions and there may be different subtypes. But for many people who develop it, changes in lifestyle drastically lower the risk of progressing to diabetes.
Black goo invaded Queen guitarist Brian May's apartment, and that's how the story begins.
How do we choose to give thanks? By finding the most hilarious Thanksgiving-themed swag on Amazon.
The transaction follows one of the more spectacular tech flameouts in recent memory.
A Taco Bell in Kenosha, Wisconsin, had a Spanish takeout order on the phone and this customer took matters into his own hand when he realized no one on staff spoke the language.
Sam Asghari, the pop star's fiancé, is working on his own path to fame in a year that has thrust him into the spotlight.
The salt and pepper hair look never seems to go out of style. But what, exactly, is it about a touch of grey?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Yeah, if this happened to us we'd be hype too.
A decade ago, she was winning Razzies and evading paparazzi. Now, with her lush, anxious performance as Princess Diana in "Spencer," she's at the center of Oscars conversations.
The three "Red Notice" co-stars chopped it up for Vanity Fair and got to know each a little bit better.
Eunice Newton Foote's research foreshadowed how both climate change and women would be treated by society for decades.
If this horrifies you, keep in mind people probably like you a lot more than you think.
Dolphins' lineman/right tackle Robert Hunt was asked by the media about his touchdown catch that was called back for illegal touching.
For Black celebrity couples, "relationship goals" come with added expectation that prioritizes staying together over anything else.
This 'Animal Crossing' fan turned their entire island into a maze, and returned for the big new update to find it almost entirely unworkable.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Not too long ago Gobert was up to some clown behavior, but his take on tough guys in the NBA is surprisingly refreshing.
As they release two live albums to benefit abortion support groups, we rate the best of the New York band who collided alt-rock with the avant garde in a thrilling noise.
Using potato or cornstarch instead of flour is what makes Karaage, or Japanese fried chicken, so uniquely crispy. Watch home chef Ethan Chlebowski demonstrate how to master it at home.
A math tutor has raked in over a million views on Pornhub by teaching calculus in a hoodie.
Gaffigan is right, you can eat butter without mixing it with lobster.
Individual plans' limit of $6,000, however, remains the same.
We all have loved ones who buy everything they want well before the gift-giving holidays come around. Now we must find items they don't even know they want yet.
Boyan Slat's ocean cleaning operation has sucked up thousands of these black plastic fish catchers.
"One Friday in April" is an attempt to write about suicide without the consolations of his signature style.
The Big Ticket was on Jimmy Kimmel's show reminiscing about his early days in the league, how he kept his superstar high-school career a secret from mom and why he loves Kenny G.
In 1893, English marine biologist William Saville-Kent published his 550-page book, "The Great Barrier Reef of Australia: Its Products and Potentialities."
Wall Street Journal reporter Joanna Stern took the plunge and spent an entire cursed day inside the metaverse.
That seems like a lot.
A very special Spanish cheese came in first among 4,079 entries from 40 countries around the world.
While on press tour with Paul Rudd, a reporter asked Will Ferrell about his future social media plans and was left in stitches by his answer.
How Adele turned heartache over her divorce into her most honest album yet.
She's gotten too many of mine already.
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert couldn't have made Jimmy Kimmel's job easier if she tried.
The former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden claims the NFL and its boss Roger Goodell tried to "destroy his career and reputation."
The termination of the conservatorship that allowed the pop star's father Jamie Spears to control her since 2008 was finalized this afternoon.
Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" is perhaps the most famous painting in the world, but researchers have only begun to realize the surprising complexities behind this seemingly tiny portrait.
Claiming non-binary identity and using he/they pronouns gives people space to explore: if queerness already puts you at a distance from normative masculinity, why stop there?
Documenting daily eating habits has exploded in popularity, especially among young women.
J.P. Moorman II from UC Riverside stole the show with a spectacular final shot to beat Arizona state 66 to 65.