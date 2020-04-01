Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

DIGG PICKS | AFFILIATE

teepublic.com

Teepublic has a curated selection of the very best Star Trek gear in the world. Not only are you getting a pillow, mug or tee that shows off your fandom, but you're supporting the independent designers who actually made them.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample