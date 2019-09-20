Video Claiming To Have Caught A 'Predator' Has Unexpected Ending
Don't worry, it's not the kind of predator you're thinking about.
Ford's new affordable sorta-smallish pickup isn't breaking much new ground, but it works.
Hetty the Percheron believes that the grass is greener on the other side of the fence and doesn't mind annihilating the fence on the way.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, an anti-vaccine advocate, made a head-scratching claim that COVID-19 vaccines contain metal substances that make people magnetic while giving testimony during an Ohio House Health Committee meeting.
Oh my god, I drove Jason's Changli. Just because a car is weird doesn't mean it can't be great.
Gates does not appear to count his farming investments as the nation's largest farmland owner as part of his broader strategy to save the climate.
Just before Christmas, I adopted a 6-year-old beagle. She was adorable — and violent. I found a resolution many choose but few acknowledge.
If such an object a mere 1,000 times bigger than an atom passed through your body, the result would not be pretty.
Earlier this week a skydiver made a surprise landing on a soccer pitch in Poland during an ongoing game. Here's footage from the diver's POV.
The circumstances strike some as suspicious.
The clock is a useful social tool, but it is also deeply political. It benefits some, marginalizes others and blinds us from a true understanding of our own bodies and the world around us.
He never wins, but that doesn't stop him from trying.
Grief swirls as survivors struggle with trauma, while plans for a $45 million museum and memorial take shape.
Bobby Bones was challenged to clean the bottom window panes on the skywalk, and it was perfectly terrifying.
Five easy ways to earn cryptocurrency, without spending a penny. From getting a job, to winning contests, you don't need to code to be involved in blockchain.
The state is trying to legalize the biggest cannabis black market in the country — but that will only work if they can get the established industry players on board.
Why are Apple's iPhone features coming out when it's been available on other phones for some time?
I plummeted over 25 feet in a hiking accident, leaving me unable to move, lost, and alone in the wild.
Understanding the internet troll phenomenon and why it happens.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
YouTuber ChrisFix wanted to remake his car into an endurance race car, and wanted to see just how much weight he could strip away from his car.
Nearly eight billion usernames have leaked since June 2011.
Suspending your tent helps keep everything dry and away from critters, but there's just something about this that feels like a magician is going to pop out of a bush.
It's nerve-racking to order food on the phone in another language, but this guy did a pretty swell job, it seems.
You may not have heard of Fastly, but you felt its impact when sites didn't load around the world Tuesday morning.
"I know I'm not allowed to have a phone technically, but I really need to call my mom and get her thoughts on what I'm wearing tonight."
Forty years later, archaeologists look back at what the first Indiana Jones movie got wrong about their profession.
The founder of Cirque du Soleil paid $35 million to go to the ISS — and then spent years trying to convince the Canadian government it was a business trip.
The tiny processing units in our brain do a lot of work.
Zuck can also annihilate targets with a bow and arrow at close range.
The action movie genre is packed with plenty of masterpieces, but these 30 films are our absolute favorites.
We know he's saying one thing, but we can't help but hear the other.
Tornado warnings often come minutes before disaster. Here's what's standing in the way of better forecasts.
It's a secret hiding in plain sight for anyone who has ever clicked Lego bricks together.
Writer Priya Krishna taste tests an MRE, or Meals, Ready to Eat, box made by the military and also provides insight on how they're made, including the breakthrough pep pizza.
Even in a pandemic, our culture is obsessed with controlling our bodies. (From 2020)
This afternoon, the New York Times published an article making a surprising claim about exobiology: that watermelons had been discovered on Mars.
It's not exactly spacious, but it is in one of the most expensive cities in the US.
We rank the kits of every nation competing at Euro 2020, following the format for the tournament itself to crown the European style champions.
I had to change Covid-19 vaccines midstream. Two months, five doctors and multiple Benadryls later, it was very clear the system isn't set up to help non-cookie-cutter patients like me.
The level of work that went into making this is staggering.
Of the many mysteries that still surround the life and crimes of the notorious financier, the source of his wealth, and thus his power, might be the greatest. His long-standing business ties with his most prominent client, billionaire retail magnate Leslie Wexner, hold the key.
Here's what you need to know about the brain-tingling phenomenon ASMR, or Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response.
Doors are merely a social construct, glass doors even more so.