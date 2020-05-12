This Animation Based On Old-School Blank VHS Covers Is A Gorgeous Nostalgia Trip
Looking back, the cardboard slips that held blank VHS tapes in the '80s and '90s were… really cool?
Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller passed away recently at the age of 92, and this old blooper clip of a "Seinfeld" episode really shows how much of a comedic talent Stiller was.
Tony Hawk made history when he landed a 900 at the 1999 X Games. Now more than two decades later, his record has been shattered by 11-year-old Gui Khury.
Oliver also dives into the repercussions of the USPS going broke and why it's important for us to save this service, despite all our possible grievances towards it.
Look what the cat scared away.
It's not every day that you get to see a standup impression routine that encompasses Liam Neeson, Morgan Freeman, Gandalf and Jon Snow.
In the latest episode of John Krasinski's "Some Good News" show, the cast of "The Office" reunited to surprise a couple whose marriage proposal mirrored Jim and Pam's in "The Office."
The man behind Trump's favorite unproven treatment has made a great career assailing orthodoxy. His claim of a 100 percent cure rate shocked scientists around the world.
Sweden made headlines for never shutting down. Here's what's really happening there.
Reigarw Comparisons crunched the numbers and created an data viz of the deadliest animals on the planet.
What happens if you replace Samuel L. Jackson's voice with the calm dulcet tones of Bob Ross during the tensest scene in "Pulp Fiction"?
Jordan Goudreau, a former US Army Green Beret, led a failed coup attempt against Nicolás Maduro in partnership with Venezuela's opposition.
At 22, he single-handedly put a stop to the worst cyberattack the world had ever seen. Then he was arrested by the FBI. This is his untold story.
"The good news from head office is that neither of you is going to be furloughed."
Tiffany Danse and Tyler Waterson are the sole residents of East Brother, where they work as innkeepers at a historic lighthouse bed and breakfast and are now sheltering in place.
An immunization shot is still in development, but debate over who gets priority has already begun.
The UH-60 Black Hawk is a helicopter legend and the battle to replace it is heating up.
Despite the cost of delivery and the food arriving cold, some Palestinians still think it's worth it.
Readers share photos and stories from their disrupted lives amid the coronavirus crisis — including, in this case, a busy spider in Karachi, bike riding lessons and a surprise birthday party starring Bubbles.
It's not just a matter of force, but more a matter of stealth.
And some you might be aware of.
There's a reason why we throw frisbee golf discs with our hands, and not a pneumatic tube.
Platforms did their best to remove a video with a harmful claim — but more than 8 million people watched it anyway. Facebook and YouTube explain how it happened.
Sloth bears feed on ants and termites, but often attack people when startled. As human populations in India grow, violent conflict is rising.
Now you see it, now you don't.
By mid-March, Ryan Light, Pistol Lake's CEO, was unsure if he'd be able to keep employees staffed or if the warehouse or sewers could even legally operate. Thankfully, Light came up with the ever-rare win-win-win trifecta.
Sometimes when people give you the job, they don't necessarily fill you on the job description.
Small college towns such as Durham, North Carolina and Madison, Wisconsin are best poised to recover.
Researchers have come up with a new format of digital memory that could usher in a class of smaller, more powerful devices. Here's how it works.
If you thought tricks like this were limited to training dogs, you'd be wrong.
Nobody in Hollywood is more suited to thriving during lockdown than Robert Pattinson, the once reluctant movie star who's stepping back into the spotlight with a new Christopher Nolan blockbuster and then "The Batman." That is, if he can find his phone. Or turn on his computer. Or keep from burning down his kitchen.
A terrible custom is gone for good. Hallelujah.
You just got Puck'd.
TV trays — and eating dinner in front of the TV — have gone out of fashion, but maybe they should've stuck around.
Entrants in this year's contest were invited to submit images showcasing the Earth's biodiversity and showing some of the mounting threats to the natural world.
What happens when a 110 million-year-old dinosaur fossil falls apart while you're digging it out of the ground?
Back in 1996, original hits were possible, VFX was on the rise and sequels didn't rule the universe.
You don't win six rings in eight years without pissing off a lot of friends and teammates.
Some mathematicians believed pure mathematics could solve anything, but it turns out that even computers have their limits.
Over 11 million Getty images are on ice near Pittsburgh.
One writer who is a journalist and author who has written about home design for her entire career recommends the best small-space furniture and accents, including Linon Home Decor Beige Bar Stool, Quiet Town Orient Sun Shower Curtain and more.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
There are only two kinds of people in this world. Not good or bad, glass half full or half empty. They are even more telling than other more popular dichotomies. They are the Aragorn Girls and the Legolas Girls.
In the fight between Ford and Dodge, Ford takes this round.
Inexplicable noises, spectral sightings, sudden drops in temperature - something strange is going on at the British Museum.
After making some critical comments about Teigen and Marie Kondo in an interview, rising star Roman — creator of viral recipes like #thestew and #thecookies, faces her first big backlash.
Slow and steady strengthens the muscles.
The man behind Frank Costanza died on Monday morning at the age of 92. In his honor, we recount his greatest performances as the hollering, red-faced, Steinbrenner-hating father.
The comedy legend talks about the Cheech & Chong reunion, God, politics and, of course, weed.
For every action there is an equal and, well, awesome reaction.