This 1.82-Second, World Record-Setting Pit Stop Hardly Even Looks Real
Max Verstappen's Red Bull Racing crew shaved another several seconds off the pit stop speed record over the weekend, clocking in at an absurd 1.82 seconds.
Real life politics meets quintessential daytime drama.
They try to teach him a lesson, but he still wants to go.
Contrary to what you believe, they do not dump it straight into the sea.
It's amazing how technology like this can be cracked with what is described as a "low skill attack."
We're going to guess that road safety was not the first among their concerns.
It's time to celebrate the writers who illuminate, investigate, and make sense of the world we live in.
Different regions of the US have measurably different psychological profiles. Understanding them could influence American politics and more.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
At one end of the spectrum, based on 2018 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, physicians have a median salary of $200,890 in the United States. In contrast, waiters and waitresses have a median salary of $21,780.
"When he didn't recognize me at first, I was so heartbroken. The happiest moment of my life was when he finally figured out it was me."
Thirteen years ago, a young woman was found dead in small-town Texas. She was nicknamed "Lavender Doe" for the purple shirt she was wearing. Her real identity would remain a mystery until amateur genealogists took up her case.
It's the company's first long-range electric car, and the only other Ford vehicle to ever be called a Mustang — the latter of which already has people riled up.
A handoff to a running back, who tosses it to a wide receiver, who launches the ball downfield for a receiver who somehow pulls in a bobbling one-handed grab? That's some good college football.
Airships are being seriously considered as a low-emission travel alternative to planes.
It was 2017, deep into summer, when a popular high school cheerleader from the nice side of town was charged with killing an infant.
In a game between Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Leafs were destroyed by the Penguins and you can really tell from this guy's face.
And a look into the algorithm that determines who actually shows up in your app.
The Josh Hart curse has struck.
The new Netflix documentary "Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator" explores the sexual-assault allegations against Bikram Choudhury, the founder of Bikram Yoga.
What happens when you simply can't pay your loans? It starts with a phone call.
Here's what those little black dots on the edge of your windows of your car are for.
Featuring Marc Benioff, Reid Hoffman, George Lucas, Laurene Powell Jobs, Jack Dorsey and nearly 100 other members of the three-comma-club.
War. War never changes. Neither do the fundamentals of game development.
Creative director Jessica Fox breaks down the most famous movie trailer tropes.
Seven hundred pages of leaked documents reveal how Iranian spies have infiltrated every aspect of Iraqi political life.
Adam Joiner's silver-screen dreams were finally coming true. He had a deal with Netflix, a superstar lead and, amazingly, interest from Spielberg. He easily landed a major investment from Korean and Chinese money men. There was only one problem: His entire story was a lie.
The actor will play a version of himself accepting $1 million to attend a superfan's party in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent."
What we view as objective reality is actually a subjective reality that we either unravel, create or dis-obfuscate by the simple act of observation.
This experience is surely going to traumatize him for life.
It was perhaps the boldest, most ostentatious and fabulous back door in the history of federal drug prosecutions.
We've all heard the expression, but does it have any relation to reality?
A fictional pirate and a pioneering ocean explorer helped chart my course as an oceanographer.
For a bullied kid with weight issues, haute cuisine provided an escape.
33 Thomas Street in Lower Manhattan has fascinated New Yorkers for decades — here's what we know about it.
Dismissed for decades as a copy, "The Madonna and Child" has now been reattributed, in part, to Botticelli.
In the crypt of Venice's Basilica, sarcophagi are almost submerged. And it's not the first time.
We sent white, black, Hispanic and Asian testers undercover to see if they would be treated equally by Long Island real estate agents. Many were not.
McDonald's? Taco Bell? Wendy's? Which provides the healthiest bang for your literal buck?
A struggling Hollywood actor got into the vape industry and hit paydirt with vitamin E oil. Then people started to get sick.
The fast-food chain posted a recipe to its blog that calls for simmering its rolled chicken tacos in broth and pureeing it to make soup.
Ten men were shot, four of them fatally, during what police say was "very likely" a targeted shooting during a backyard football watch party in Fresno, California.
You can have your mayo and keep your mustard — butter is where it's at.
We keep hearing about the supposed dangers of shared e-scooters, but the numbers tell a different story.
Riders have to jump horses in "the box," and this is where things can get messy. This film was directed by Alexandra Lazarowich.
Earlier this year Richard Ma spent £7,500 on a dress for his wife. That is a lot of money for a dress, particularly when it does not exist, at least not in a physical form.
Facing declining birthrates and rural depopulation, hundreds of "marginal villages" could vanish in a few decades. But some small towns are fighting back.