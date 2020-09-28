What Happens When You Feed A Venus Flytrap Jelly Beans?
Does the Venus flytrap have a sweet tooth or will it stick to eating bugs?
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Does the Venus flytrap have a sweet tooth or will it stick to eating bugs?
This is funny and awkward at the same time.
State Azure puts the Phil Collins banger through a "Pure Moods" filter.
Between a rock and an improbable place.
"The Supreme Court is about to lurch to the right for the foreseeable future, and if things seem hopeless right now, it's because, to be completely honest, they basically are."
"The trailer was way too top-heavy with a hummer on the top and the driver took the bypass going to[o] fast."
YouTuber Medlife Crisis used the CardioEx cardiology simulator to demonstrate techniques he uses to unblock artieries.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
How the ancient, antisemitic nocturnal ritual fantasy expresses itself through the ages — and explains the right's fascination with fringe conspiracy theories
Models are learning how to generate images from captions, a sign that they're getting better at understanding our world.
Both are maddening — but in very different ways.
Does the Venus flytrap have a sweet tooth or will it stick to eating bugs?
How the seizure of Europe's largest heroin shipment created bloody fallout throughout the world — and sparked still-raging political corruption scandals in Turkey, Greece and the Middle East.
Are there freed lab monkeys living in the Santa Cruz mountains? If you ask around La Honda, the answer is a very paranoid "yes."
Are we marching towards the cliffs of doom or is the worst behind us? Trey Kennedy perfectly contrasts these two attitudes on 2020.
I fake it on a regular basis. Have I been deluding myself that this is OK?
Egyptian scholars aren't happy about video games and movies referencing ancient culture.
We're half-laughing, half-fuming at all of this.
"Whatever it takes to rebuild and reopen, we'll do."
Are pizzas the most popular fast food in the US, or is it burgers? And which fast-food chain made the most money in 2019?
YouTuber Laura Kampf built a foldable bike that's easy to travel with and can be carried on German trains without a reservation.
A number of potential coronavirus vaccines are using something called squalene, from shark liver. Experts estimate that about 3,000 sharks have to die to extract a single tonne of the stuff.
The suspense sprinkled throughout "Stranger Things" isn't an accident. It's all right there in the screenplay.
Reusable eight-by-four-foot steel cylinders, packed with wood chips, straw and alfalfa, present an eco-friendly alternative to traditional burial.
Eric Trump made some surprising comments during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday morning after he was asked about a gay, "secret Trump voter" who was the subject of a New York Times op-ed.
Washington State University track and field athlete Ray Wells Jr. cleared through a series of hurdles like it's nobody's business.
The Genie shirt is just the latest and most bonkers example from a '90s nostalgia vintage market that has been heating up for years.
Some have evolved to just survive, but other species actively seek out being pooped out.
Watch out, Tony Hawk. This little girl is chasing your coattails.
The finalists for the 2020 Mars Petcare Comedy Pet Photo Awards are guaranteed to lift your spirits.
Here's how a squiggle ball works and why it will never get stuck in any corner.
The Greeley Square bathroom is a finalist in the 2020 Cintas America's Best Restroom competition. Here's a look at its recent redesign.
"Because they were all quarantined together it meant that one room was just full of swearing birds."
State Azure puts the Phil Collins banger through a "Pure Moods" filter.
The best place to start is the Utah State Prison on the morning of Jan. 17, 1977.
Looking back at the dog show-centric successor to the mockumentaries "This Is Spinal Tap" and "Waiting for Guffman" on its 20th anniversary.
It's not easy being a parent in 2020, but perhaps some of these ideas, like a carnival ride made out of a leaf blower or a Roomba Pac-Man, can make things a little bit easier.
Are you a Prime member? If you use coupon code DOTPRIME2PK during checkout, you can get two Amazon Echo Dots for just $39.98.
They're trolling us… we think. But how the hell did this get published?
The remake of the 90s horror classic is is coming to video on demand on October 28, 2020.
In this week's "Ask a Boss" column, Alison Green advises an employee who is leaving their job — should their potential replacements know about the many issues the letter writer had with their company?
The new ESPN 30 for 30 documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" re-examines the life of the double-amputee sprinter and his murder of model-girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
Using his flywheel trebuchet, engineer Tom Stanton wanted to see if he could throw a tennis ball speedier than the world record for the fastest tennis serve.
Students are calling for an end to Greek life. That goes against some colleges' financial interests.
The zealotry of QAnon believers can be devastating for their loved ones. But action is possible.
Automakers have been making cars bigger than ever. Here's the complicated reasons why cars are being built with increased interior space.
To women in search of love, Shaun Rootenberg seemed like a catch. What they didn't know: he'd spent decades stealing from just about anyone who crossed his path.
Here's what happens when you plug John Denver's "Country Roads" into Jukebox, a tool created by OpenAI that generates music that doesn't exist.
Thanks to a pair of bionic gloves, João Carlos Martins was finally able to play piano again.
Could right now be the most influential time ever? Richard Fisher looks at the case for and against — and why it matters.
On November 3, the network's framing of the election narrative may help alleviate nationwide chaos — or sow it.
To commemorate the 30th year anniversary of "Fresh Prince," Will Smith decided to put the Bel-Air mansion on Airbnb. Here's what the mansion looks like inside.
A mystery man was seen dumping over 100 live, squirming eels into the Prospect Park lake on Sunday night.
The homicide rate is up in big American cities, including those run by Democrats and Republicans.
When they go low, we go lower.