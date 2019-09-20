Someone Made A Hilariously Obscene 'VeggieTales' Parody Twitter Account That Went Too Far
Twitter suspended this parody of the Christian children's cartoon "VeggieTales," but it will always live on in our hearts.
Twitter suspended this parody of the Christian children's cartoon "VeggieTales," but it will always live on in our hearts.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Why the energy vault is a stupid idea that won't save the world.
The consequences will go far beyond closed ski resorts.
The cast of "Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone" commemorate the 20th anniversary of the original film and its a blast from the past.
Madeira, the tropical-like island, has a strikingly different landscape than the mainland, looking more like Hawaii or the Caribbean than a European destination.
"The Northman" is an epic historical thriller set in tenth century Iceland which stars Alexander Skarsgård who is out to avenge his father's death, alongside Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe and Björk.
A flooded car from Kentucky gets a new lease on life with this intensely satisfying deep clean.
In this first-person account, Blake Stuerman, 30, details his experiences over his four years with the filmmaker Bryan Singer, who came to prominence as a director with 1995's "The Usual Suspects" and has directed several blockbusters since.
This week, we've got a person who feels insulted by an eight-year-old, someone who wants to call their in-laws by their first names and more.
This collaboration between The Jonas Brothers and Joe Biden, doing the viral "Bing Bong" bit from Sidetalk's Coney Island Ski Club, maybe should've stayed in drafts.
Elon Musk said he's paying a bunch of money in taxes this year after selling billions worth of Tesla shares in November.
"Effin' Birds" is a book that every bird watcher needs. How else will you translate their caws and chirps into the proper vulgarity?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Twitter suspended this parody of the Christian children's cartoon "VeggieTales," but it will always live on in our hearts.
"Persistent political interference in the pandemic response contributed to one of the worst failures of leadership in American history," the House report read
Seeing slowed down footage of old school Atari vector monitors is really trippy and reveals the way they actually work.
"Who needs a report card after you die?" says Andy Corren, whose irreverent obituary for his rowdy mother has been read by thousands.
This week in The Cut's sex diaries, a woman sleeping with the married bartender who works next door while trying to avoid spying on her ex across the street: 28, single, Brooklyn.
This nifty technique is very useful If you need to dice up some tomatoes real quick and are okay with using the pulp for sauce later.
It's time to discuss the most anticipated reveal of 2021, Tom Holland's future in the Spidey suit, and Stephen Strange's abilities as a babysitter.
Twenty-five years ago, Wes Craven's bloody, witty meta-horror film hit theaters and reinvigorated multiple genres. Here's how the iconic movie was made.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Doreen Ketchens performs the meanest version of "House of the Rising Sun" on clarinet.
Is peace on earth possible?
As the two resident women on the team, we were the ones our boss came to when he found himself stumped on what to put in his wife's stocking. You're welcome, Josh.
"I had been wondering how to close this final show, but I can't do better than quoting my great mentor," Marr quipped.
Doughnuts travelled to the US with Dutch settlers and became a much-loved national snack — despite their invention as a hunger-busting austerity food.
This weather-resistant jacket from Flint and Tinder looks snazzy when it's brand new, but we actually think it looks even better once it's been worn-in after a year or two.
Well, the answer is the right clothing, duh! Without proper clothing, it's easy to freeze to death.
Who Peter Thiel is does not really matter. What matters about him is whom he connects.
Here are some of the best to come out in 2021, which you can start playing right now. So what are you waiting for? Get 'em and go!
Darwin used this microscope at the university in Edinburgh and Cambridge to fine tune his botanical knowledge before the Beagle voyage.
The Wachowskis' masterpiece steered countless people into cybersecurity and changed hacking culture forever.
Jake "The Problem Child" Paul left no doubt in his rematch with former MMA champ Tyron Woodley. Yes, that is his actual nickname.
They do seem to offer significant protection against severe illness, but the consequences of rapidly spreading infection worry many public health experts.
Researchers are trying to harness the synergy between music and drugs to improve psychedelic therapy.
Shai called game and drained a 3-pointer to beat his former squad, the LA Clippers.
Two prominent Democratic senators, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey, announced separately on Sunday that they had tested positive with a breakthrough case of the coronavirus.
"I have zero desire to be involved in politics," says Brandon Brown, the NASCAR driver at the center of the "Let's Go, Brandon!" meme.
Disposable chopsticks? Feh! We exclusively use our light-up lightsaber chopsticks.
Elon Musk being named Time Magazine's person of the year isn't the only thing to make fun of this year!
A much more dangerous insurrection was under way in the inboxes of Trump's inner circle in the weeks before January 6.
In small towns around the country, wind turbines are doing something to the locals.
The crown prince's next grand plan is to defy the skeptics and turn Riyadh into a greener, cooler city for twice the population.
It's actually about Christmas Socks, in this, instead of the shoes. Just watch it, it's very bizarre and irreverent.
Despair is not a mild symptom.
It's 2054, and Pete Davidson has to prove that he's still got it.
A new trove of documents shows that the still unsolved incidents continued far longer than previously understood.