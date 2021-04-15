Vanessa Carlton Breaks Down How She Wrote Her Biggest Hit
"The song is about a crush I had on a Juilliard student," Carlton explains. "I can't say this person's name, because they're like a famous actor and I don't want to say."
You know you're funny when Jim Carrey is on the same couch and you can still steal the show.
Mohammed Aisha has been stuck living on an abandoned cargo ship off the coast of Egypt and there's nothing he can do about it. Here's how he wound up in this situation.
Senator John Cornyn has a tense exchange with Justice Department nominee Kristen Clarke over an article she wrote in her college newspaper.
A guy finds a creative medium to use for creating art.
80 percent of people get this problem wrong.
As the reality of climate change becomes clearer, will we need to build more nuclear power plants?
Weed, a peaceful and chill substance, might seem opposed to a task that requires energy and initiative. However: It also makes mundane stuff more fun.
The long-running show about an irascible detective, played by Peter Falk, hits all the right pleasure centers.
Former Disney Channel star Alyson Stoner recounts the worst parts of being a child star.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The English language used to have a lot more letters. Here's how they ended up being removed from use.
While many smartphones are advertised as 'water resistant', this doesn't mean they're immune from water damage
An interview on the pressures of home cooking, before and during the pandemic, with the sociologist Joslyn Brenton.
The masses came as asked. They came because something, they believed, had been taken from them.
Here's why you shouldn't consider yourself fully vaccinated until two weeks after receiving your second dose (or first, in the case of Johnson & Johnson).
Why Duluth, Minnesota is getting the reputation of being America's "climate refuge."
"It is going to sound insane because it is insane," Akshaya Kubiak told the 911 dispatcher. It was 10 a.m. on July 16, 2020, and Kubiak was calling from his Las Vegas condo; near him lay the dead body of a woman.
Popular cryptocurrency marketplace Coinbase will go public on Nasdaq on Wednesday, a first for a crypto startup in the US. Its listing marks a coming out party of sorts for cryptocurrencies.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
On Twitter last week, an article resurfaced that detailed exactly how much sugar is in Oatly's oat milk, and people were outraged. But this information wasn't hidden, nor is it actually so bad.
Here's what science says about how the month you're born affects you for the rest of your life.
Secure your laptop. Secure your smart phone. Secure your tablet. And, before I forget, secure your fish tank. Yes, you heard me. Your fish tank.
The Biden administration is bullish on biofuels. But burning poop fumes solves nothing.
During an episode of "The Bachelor" in 2019, Billy Eichner made a surprise appearance and suggested Colton Underwood might "be the first gay Bachelor."
Hank Azaria, Al Jean, Bill Oakley and more retrace the 1996 episode, revealing why "22 Short Films About Springfield" was groundbreaking, how it nearly led to a spinoff called 'Springfield' and boggle over how it ultimately gave way to perhaps the show's most popular meme.
Searching for a third way in the battle between aesthetics and affordability.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Biden builds on the one good thing Trump ever did.
Made with a solid ink solution, this tiny pen will always be able to write at a moment's notice. And since you can keep it with your keys, you'll never need to borrow another pen.
Place your phone in the Razer Kishi, and you've got yourself a high-end gaming device with thousands of games to choose from.
Slide into that summer body with the best cardio and core workout that you definitely aren't doing right now. Use code BOARDAF at checkout for $30 off and free shipping.
Marlo the French bulldog is like a streak of lightning on the skiing slope.
A lot has changed between the 19th century and today, but one thing that hasn't is the plethora of available parenting advice — though the following tips would likely make today's parents scratch their chins.
The Muldrow Glacier, on the north side of Mount Denali in Alaska, is undergoing a rare surge.
There's a vast difference in experiences going to a bachelor party vs. a bachelorette party.
Syphilis cases in the United States reached an all-time high in 2019, according to a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Even if it's not safe to travel in person just yet, you can make Mother's Day special with these virtual experiences.
Céline Gounder disputes Nate Silver's claim that pulling the Johnson & Johnson vaccine undermines vaccine confidence.
I live with a sleep disorder that makes me initiate sex in my sleep. Before I learned from it, I feared it deeply.
After the devastating fire that set the iconic Paris cathedral ablaze, the restorations for the landmark carry on.
This electric plasma candle is so hot, it can melt steel.
There are so many assumptions, there's so much research, and still there are very few hard conclusions to be drawn.
Masks can be annoying, but there may be far more — and more significant — benefits than drawbacks. Adopting masks as part of everyday life could be a positive change, argues Tanner Garrity.
Shohei Ohtani shows off why he's a once-in-a-lifetime player.
Millennials still can't get enough of Apple, Nike and Amazon.
Among the ten zip codes that saw the highest rates of move-outs last year compared to 2019, all but one was in Manhattan (the exception was Long Island City) and six included parts of Midtown, the Upper West Side, and the Upper East Side.
In the 2000s, hydrogen fuel cell were hyped as the next big thing. But here's why that didn't happen.
For the 2011 Oscars, producers decided to go with two younger faces to lead the ceremony. As they would immediately find out, actors don't always make for the best hosts.
Neglected by art history for decades, Jo van Gogh-Bonger, the painter's sister-in-law, is finally being recognized as the force who opened the world's eyes to his genius.
"Why be immune? When you can be invincible," is a great catchphrase and we hope Disney options this as their next Marvel series.
Clive Palmer has been waging an anti-vaxx disinformation campaign in Australia, infuriating public health and government officials.
The new Netflix documentary "Why Did You Kill Me?" tells the true story of Belinda Lane, who, after her 17-year-old daughter was gunned down, went after her gangland killers.
A guy finds a creative medium to use for creating art.