Utah Player Shares A Heartwarming Moment On The Field With His Brother After Winning The Pac-12 Championship
Noah Sewell broke down in tears, and his brother Nephi came over to comfort him in a moment that was far bigger than football.
Noah Sewell broke down in tears, and his brother Nephi came over to comfort him in a moment that was far bigger than football.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
"I also knew that how much of risk I'm taking to hold the ring in my mouth, aside from the risk of skydiving itself," said the daredevil.
Team Seas is the mega-popular YouTuber's new humanitarian ocean cleanup stunt. It has serious problems.
Noah Sewell broke down in tears, and his brother Nephi came over to comfort him in a moment that was far bigger than football.
Virtual friendships are transitioning from grainy video into real life, and creating a pandemic-induced feeling akin to déjà vu.
Many patients are experiencing heart palpitations, chest pain and shortness of breath even after recovering from COVID-19. But new studies offer reason for hope.
How would you rank this list of vending machine soda pop: Diet Coke, Coke Classic, Mountain Dew, 7-Up, Dr. Pepper, Pepsi, and Sunkist?
You need to change things up in winter, for starters.
A pixel-art revival is pushing back against the dull slickness of social media and building a new Internet aesthetic from the old.
Haim puts a Los Angeles-centric spin on Adam Sandler's classic holiday chestnut.
Is Spielberg's "West Side Story" a worthy reinvention of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's musical, an uninspired imitation or something worse?
New research shows a threat actor has taken over a substantial portion of the privacy-protecting service.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Police arrested James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the suspect in the Oxford High School shooting Ethan Crumbley, on manslaughter charges.
It took far, far (far) too long, but Zuckerberg finally caved to doing the absolute least amount of moderating possible to limit the spread of dangerous misinformation on Facebook.
It's World Cookie Day! Make some and eat some, and thank your fav celeb for the recipe.
In a very strange interview with Vanity Fair's Maureen Ryan, Garlin talks about periodic complaints about his behavior on the ABC show's set.
Instead of one big community, the web is a community of communities that often don't overlap.
This week's advice column questions include an employer wondering whether they can get rid of an employee who refuses to lie to customers, a septuagenarian who can't get past a high school slight and more.
Redditor LainLain queried the r/AskReddit community about things that people in the future will be as aghast about as we are about widespread smoking in the 1960s. Here's a roundup of a few of the most intriguing responses from the viral thread.
It's the most wonderful time of the year: winter holidays, yes, but also the period in which it is especially socially acceptable to air general malaise on the TL.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Alex Melton can make any song sound like it was sang by Blink 182 and he's taken things to new heights with this reinterpretation of Oasis's "Wonderwall."
This week, we've also got Yoko Ono in the Beatles documentary "Get Back."
This weather-resistant jacket from Flint and Tinder looks snazzy when it's brand new, but we actually think it looks even better once it's been worn-in after a year or two.
This week's characters also include a Canadian sports writer who forgot to close an incriminating tab, a political writer who maybe shouldn't be sticking up for Chris Cuomo and an ex-ESPN anchor who actually made Dave Portnoy look good.
Our months long investigation revealed a major DOJ effort troubled by shifting narratives and a lack of focus. Here's how we got the facts.
Made with reclaimed material, this non-stick dutch oven is something we can proudly show off in our kitchen.
In this clip from Peter Jackson's "Get Back" docu-series, George Harrison gives Ringo Starr a helping hand on his signature song.
A majority of young Americans are worried about the state of democracy in the U.S., according to a new poll released this week by the Harvard University Kennedy School's Institute of Politics.
It's tough to shop for somebody who likes to have the best of everything, so we've done the legwork for you. Here are our suggestions for fancy gifts that he probably doesn't already own.
Here's how Vishal Garg notified 900 people they were losing their jobs right before the holidays.
Does the company care about its hourly workforce?
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows could change what we think we know happened on January 6.
The BCS era was defined by college football fans getting mad at a set of computer formulas. But math was never the problem with the old system — and the sport's new selection process has only gotten worse.
Mercedes entered the 2021 Formula One season seeking an eighth-consecutive drivers' and constructors' championship double.
Zach Woods made a short film about a father faced with an uncomfortable decision.
AAAAAAAAAAAH! Goats love to scream, and we love when they do. We hope every wants one of these because that's what we're buying for Christmas.
Now on Netflix, the steamy, silly 1998 thriller feels like it exists in a parallel reality where Hollywood was into threesomes and lurid love stories
Stephen Colbert can see the writing on the wall and explains why the Supreme Court is set on repealing Roe v. Wade.
The singer got cancer — and then accidentally shared his diagnosis with the public over social media. Turns out getting sick renewed his faith, healed his old friendships, and reminded him what makes life worth living.
The former porn star is auctioning off an NFT featuring the dress she wore the night she allegedly had sex with Donald Trump. The winner also gets the garment itself.
Some tattoos are so bad, they'll make you try to desperately escape from a person as quick as possible.
The staff of the A.V. Club — the music, film, and entertainment website owned by G/O Media — was informed yesterday that the company will be shuttering its Chicago office, where the bulk of its editorial team is based. The website's editor-in-chief, Scott Robson, told employees that they would be required to move to Los Angeles, where he's establishing a new office, or else lose their jobs.
One of the first times I watched porn, I was over at a buddy's house, this was probably in fifth grade.
Send your Mariah Carey-loving relatives this hilarious mashup that we'd call the greatest gift of all.
I can't be mad at a rebrand that produces this level of chill and this amount of colorful cubes.
AP photographers captured scenes of a world ablaze, amid rumblings of ruin.