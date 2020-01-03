This USPS Worker Just Doesn't Care About Anything Anymore
We're not sure whether it's because he's drunk or just having a very bad idea, but we have very little hope that the components in the package are going to be undamaged.
A YouTuber demonstrates what would happen to the Earth if it was struck by multiple sized objects.
Two semis brought two lanes of traffic on I-24 near Chattanooga to a complete standstill.
A magpie in Australia was caught on camera imitating the sound of sirens after hearing so many fire trucks respond to the bushfires.
Jason Fenske does the math on the Porsche Taycan, the company's first full-electric sports car — and finds it likely is faster than the Tesla Model S.
Nothing to see here, just a normal day at work for a hot metal crane operator.
YouTuber SmarterEveryDay gets a machine to hit a monster 700 foot home run.
On Thursday, a US airstrike in Baghdad killed Qassim Suleimani, the head of Iran's Quds Force and one of the most powerful men in Iran and the Middle East. What happens now?
Letizia Battaglia risked her life to tell these grim stories of violence and corruption, considering it her duty to show the brutal truth.
The acting and quick-thinking of these Disneyland actors is just off the charts.
Sometimes to find the treasure you have to dig into the junk.
The chip's complex design was generated by a computer. "If you look at the design, no human engineer would have come up with it."
With close to 7,500 brewing companies currently operating in the U.S., picking favorites is difficult.
Sometimes the most ingenious design is the one hiding in plain sight.
"Cats" director Tom Hooper's team tinkered with "improved" VFX until the last minute and enlisted Lion King veterans to work on "refining" what became a $100 million bomb.
He was in charge of Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi, and a hero of the business world. Now he's an international fugitive. Here's how it all unfolded.
Online application forms is where all job aspirations go to die.
AT&T's EO Personal Communicator was going to change everything. Too bad nobody cared.
YouTuber WhistlinDiesel make Adam and Jamie look like fools by attaching square wheels to his truck, proving they can dig in and get better traction.
From the "KonMari method" to Apple's barely-there design philosophy, we are forever being urged to declutter and simplify our lives. But does minimalism really make us any happier?
A well-set pick and a perfectly thrown pass were all Syracuse needed to beat undefeated Florida State on Thursday night.
For the week of December 30th, we have some 2020 memes, the Pope's slap, and Adam Sandler winning.
In the dead of winter, a group of students set out on a trek into the Ural Mountains. Their frozen bodies — with inexplicable injuries — were discovered in locations that compounded the puzzle of how they died. The Dyatlov Pass mystery spawned dozens of conspiracy theories, which have endured for 60 years.
Police have been unable to find car or any occupants, and were forced to call off the search due to high waves.
Nearly ten years ago, Google shipped an unassuming, totally unbranded laptop to a large group of journalists and tech enthusiasts as part of a 60,000 unit pilot program.
The S-Pod is like a traditional Segway that you can sit in. Instead of leaning to move, though, it's controlled by a small joystick.
There's a pretty little part of South West London where dead people fall from the sky. It's a perfectly charming area. The bodies don't fall on it all the time, of course, only more frequently than one might have obvious reason to suspect.
The three-headed baby is going to haunt us in our dreams.
The city is home to a land rush of "collab houses," where the content creators are getting younger and younger.
The huge magnetic filaments were clearly detected in the halo of the Whale Galaxy, marking a first for astronomers.
Robin Williams's daughter Zelda Williams tried out the Instagram filter that tells you which Disney character you are and got a delightful surprise.
In 2020, this is what to expect in the world of consumer tech: the best stuff is going to get more powerful and more premium.
As expected, everything about the Yō no Ie House is muted. Pale wood floors and white walls create a soothing atmosphere. It's just the type of house that would be perfect for new, discerning home owners on a budget. Unfortunately, the Yō no Ie House is only available in Japan for now, selling for $160,000.
Stories abound of women who have dieted alongside a man, only to see his fat melt away — while they struggle to change the number on the scale. What's the deal?
A wave of startups wants to make brain-computer interfaces accessible without needing surgery. Just strap on the device and think.
Moving the Corvette's engine could finally earn a classic car the credit it deserves.
An atom is so small that if you reimagined an atom to be the size of a tennis ball, the width of a penny would be the size of Earth.
From the Amiga 500, Atari ST, IBM PC, Super Nintendo, up to the Sega Genesis, I attempted to discover how "Another World" was implemented. I found an environment made rich by its diversity where the now ubiquitous CPU/GPU did not exist yet. In the process, I discovered the untold stories of seemingly impossible problems heroically solved by lone programmers.
From the pretty accurate to the creepy and scary, these eight visions show just how people in the past saw the future.
The rocky island of Redonda, once stripped of its flora and fauna by invasive species, makes an astonishingly quick comeback. What's the secret to its recovery?
My fantasy was to escape from the corporate grind. After a taste of freedom and months of hare-brained schemes, I begged to be captured again.
There is not a square-inch of earth that has not been photographed and mapped by satellites today. These spying eyes, flying hundreds of miles above the earth's surface are capable of imaging the entire earth many times over in a single day. Arriving at this level of technological brilliance was no small matter.
On Reddit, any kind of fandom can find a community — even those dedicated to hate-loving a sportswriter.
The company's motto used to be "Don't be evil." Things have changed.
A&E's YouTube channel just uploaded this "stunt" from an old episode of "Criss Angel: Mindfreak" of Angel jumping into a locked cage over the Grand Canyon and… are we supposed to think this is real?
In the centre of bustling and busy Barcelona there is unusual quiet: just the babble of children playing in a small playground and the sound of the birds.