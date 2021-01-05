Mechanics Try Turning A Toilet Seat Into A Car Sub-Woofer
The mad scientists over at Garage 54 were challenged by a fan and did their best to turn a pristine white toilet seat into a banging sub-woofer.
A Tesla Model 3 travelled from San Francisco to Los Angeles — and back — with almost no human interaction along the way.
A resurfaced clip of David Bowie having a tense conversation with MTV VJ Mark Goodman over the network's reticence to play Black artists.
Gotta be honest: it doesn't look good.
Control of the United States Senate hangs in the balance as Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock challenge incumbent Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively.
Is the infamous "poppy-seed defense" a thing or a hoax? YouTuber Trace Dominguez tries to trick an opiate test.
"He just wants them to find exactly how many votes he needs to win by one," Colbert exclaimed. "Nothing fishy about that!"
What went wrong at the New York Times?
Democrats will hold the edge with a split Senate, giving them a shot at governing.
California has some of the world's worst COVID-19 infection rates, and anti-mask protesters aren't helping the situation as Inside Edition's Lisa Guerrero discovers during this cringeworthy interview.
We hate this, but much like "The Bachelor" show itself, we're going to cringe-watch all of it.
JoJo Siwa addressed criticism of the controversial Nickelodeon board game "JoJo's Juice."
Oh, God, I wouldn't shut up about it. I was telling all my friends. I texted every doctor and health care worker I know. I was getting the COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow.
Mitt Romney caught the wrath of Trump supporters on his trip back to Washington, DC, on Tuesday.
The perennial menswear staple is passé — and you can do better.
After Singapore's lockdown period ended in June, sex workers are going back to work, same as everyone else.
A resurfaced dance routine from Cruft's 2020 international dog show is turning heads as this dog gave the performance of a lifetime to the music of Evanescence's Bring Me to Life.
The home of the Slurpee is being supercharged by the pandemic.
It's cold out. Nobody wants to remove their gloves to answer a text. Get some capacitive gloves, and they'll work just fine on your touchscreen.
It's all sound and neutrality, signifying nothing.
Macy's told its employees at about 45 of its department stores that they will close by the middle of this year, CNBC has learned.
A Spongebob fan assembled a rap verse using the magic of 15.ai to generate the voices.
Four years and a protest explosion after sheriff's deputies shot Renee Davis to death, her family is still demanding justice.
New releases to look forward to in the coming months, from SZA, Drake, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, and others
Twenty-five years ago, Terry Gilliam and the other outsider creators of "12 Monkeys" gave humanity a warning about our pandemic-filled future, whether they meant to or not.
Several Republican members of Congress plan to formally object to the outcome of the 2020 election today. Barbara Boxer objected to Ohio's results in 2005 — but that was different, she insists.
What if my note-taking system could think for me?
"Dive back into the sceptic tank for this class saga of one film's quest to win an Oscar… only to lose out to 'Forrest Gump.'"
A bioengineering researcher shares his experience getting the Moderna jabs before everyone else — or so he thought.
It's not every day that you write to someone and get a response back.
Jerrold Haas was on the brink of blockchain riches. Then his body was found in the woods of southern Ohio.
Dr. Dre is at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm, TMZ has learned.
Trump supporters protesting the election began demonstrating in Washington DC and one speaker encouraged attendees to flout social distancing conventions.
A distant galaxy should have a back hole that is billions of times more massive than the Sun, but it's nowhere to be found. Where is it?
Debunking the myth that the great national park was a wilderness untouched by humans.
While government officials have deemed the threat not credible, the breach raises serious questions about the security of air traffic control frequencies, which carry instructions to pilots.
Imagery from the Cold War's Corona satellites is helping scientists fill in how we have changed our planet in the past half century.
In his new book, Dr. Avi Loeb argues 'Oumuamua, which passed by Earth in 2017, wasn't a comet but rather alien technology.
Jen Parker Davis has a hilarious idea for how Hilaria Baldwin's first date with Alec Baldwin probably went.
A tale of fire and autumnal spice.
It sounds like if you were dreaming your own Beatles songs in your head.
The director of "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" tells The Last Laugh podcast how Maria Bakalova infiltrated OAN to get to Rudy Giuliani — and what really went down in that hotel room.
Leaked files from IRI Consultants, a top union avoidance firm hired by Google, show how it collects data on workers' personality, motivations and work ethic to bust unions.
From the unboxing to the ad, this is spot-on.
See how the leading vaccines train the immune system to fight the virus.
The Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in August will not be criminally charged, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced Tuesday.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan talks to Donald Trump's supporters in Georgia who insist he'll be inaugurated as president again despite the evidence to the contrary.
Sandals and Beaches Resorts founder Stewart has died at age 79. The hospitality giant was suffering from a "very recent health diagnosis," his son confirmed.
After the "Eternals" star shared a seemingly innocent photo, the conversation turned nasty.
It's all about pushing the right buttons.
How urban explorers uncovered the site — and the memory — of a covert Cold War-era accident.
"Call your doctor"? Just one question: how?
Technology has made Mahjong mesmerizing to watch.