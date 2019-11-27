Up Close Look Of The Tesla Cybertruck Shows How Truly Ginormous The Car Is
Like it or hate it, the sheer size of the Tesla Cybertruck is undeniable.
In Persian culture, there is a concept called "tarof" where everyone must yield or offer something, and everyone must politely refuse. It often leads to comical situations.
Redditors unearthed this classic mashup of Darth Vader with Christian Bale's obscene tirade during the filming of "Terminator Salvation."
First Lady Melania Trump got a very cold reception while giving a speech at an youth summit on drugs.
Michael Prichinello breaks down the "John Wick" star's motorcycle collection.
The story behind how Ilaitia Tabakaucoro, an air traffic controller from Fiji, changed the way we travel by airplane.
Sometimes when you want to keep your kids safe, you go a little bit extreme.
Why is it so difficult to get a new pair of glasses or contacts in this country? It's easier pretty much everywhere else.
Running for the most powerful office in the world is going to cost you.
Talk about a roller coaster ride.
South of San Francisco, in a fertile corner of California that feeds much of the country, working families are sleeping in shelters and parking lots.
A survey of Tinder users in Norway suggests that half don't connect with their matches in the real world. Even fewer meet someone keen on a long-term relationship.
He was supposed to place the roofing sheets on the roof he was repairing. Unfortunately for him, he placed them on a wrong angle. Fortunately for us, the whole debacle was captured.
New research makes a molecular connection between the brain and aging — and shows that overactive neurons can shorten life span.
Hurricane-force winds, blizzard conditions, heavy snowfall — and a "bomb cyclone" on the West Coast: Those are the dire predictions of weather forecasters, who are warning Thanksgiving travelers to be cautious and prepare for delays as two powerful back-to-back storms hit the western and central US this week.
The talk show host asks why she wasn't invited to the actress's 30th birthday.
I'm an information security consultant. I'm pissed off at the state of information security. I'm pissed off that our tooling is falling behind. I'm pissed off that my clients don't seem to take it seriously, and I'm pissed off that the vendors don't seem to want to help.
Older voters warp their countries' policies because of their political power. One British politician has a plan to end that dominance.
Screen Junkies take on the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie "Jingle All The Way" and leave it a present for the holidays.
The last thing you want is to trade passive-aggressive Venmo requests every time you get together. Where does the buck stop?
Turn your back on no one. Trust no one. Especially people whom you think are your friends.
On old Catholic traditions and breaking bread with the dead.
Lee Se-dol retires from Chinese strategy game after playing against Google algorithm.
Don't bother trying to "win" Thanksgiving. Try this instead.
A cheeky musician's dryer always plays this song at the end of its cycle and he finally decided to do something about it.
What other appliances can the Disney property take over?
Traffic in Los Angeles gets stuck in gridlock for miles as people travel in preparation for Thanksgiving.
He became America's most reliable comic star without ever leaving his comfort zone. So what's he doing in this year's most anxiety-inducing film?
CCTV reveals how thieves were able to steal priceless 18th-century jewelry from a museum in Dresden.
Why does the Internet feel like it's getting worse, not better? And, more importantly, what do we do about it?
South Carolina's system for magistrate judges is unlike any state in the country, creating fertile ground for incompetence and corruption. Most aren't even lawyers.
Juno the dog won't give this egg back.
A list of potential cures and the unexpected (if facetious) results they led to.
Anthony Weiner's penis tweet was the Big Bang of our political era.
Robert Patrick reflects on filming "Terminator 2" with Josh Horowitz on location.
After years of strife with her mother, Vanessa Mártir finds unconditional love in a new, tender relationship.
The two whodunits may be separated by years and artfulness, but both understood that the most important parts of a mystery are the characters embroiled within it.
300,000 years ago, there were lots of different species of human. Now it's only us — and we're probably the reason why.
The first thing you should know about me is that I absolutely hate talking on the phone.
Every website wants to pick out your mom's next cashmere sweater.
The history of the relentless campaign to force Americans to accept the automobile.
The reality show's new season requires complete immersion.
And why it's time to give up on this annual exercise.
Well, that took quite a turn, didn't it?
A feud over local taxes turned into a referendum on government itself. But Election Day left residents as divided as ever.
Get cooking with Nancy Singleton Hachisu's top-tier Japanese cookbook.
Including "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Madeline's Madeline," "Get Out," and others.
A document obtained by Motherboard shows how DMVs sell people's names, addresses and other personal information to generate revenue.
Mark Sandy, a career staffer in the White House Office of Management and Budget, told impeachment investigators that two budget staffers left the agency after expressing frustrations about the unexplained hold on Ukrainian aid, according to new closed-door transcripts released Tuesday.
Elon Musk made a cameo on "Rick and Morty" as Elon Tusk, a version of Elon from an alternate reality. Here's every scene he was in from the latest episode.
How musicians hack Spotify playlists to promote their own songs.