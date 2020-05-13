This Demo Of Unreal Engine 5 Running Real-Time Graphics On A Playstation 5 Is Unbelievable
Skip to the 1:20 mark to see UE5 running on a PS5 is capable of. It's… extremely detailed.
"We were just out fishing for blue crab in Pecan Island, LA and this huge bobcat came out across the weir. I grabbed my phone thinking he was about to get wet, but he surprised us all."
"Bird greeted fellow 3-point shooting contest participants by asking which one of them would finish in second."
A home inspection company released a compilation of serious issues detected while on the job.
The popularity of 3D movies spiked in the late 2000s. However, the medium seems to have come and gone yet again. How did the 3D movie craze lose its mojo?
In 2009, baseball commentator Mike Blowers predicted that Matt Tuiasosopo would hit his first career home run in a game between the Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays. His prediction was crazily accurate.
Cartoonist Bill Watterson didn't predict the current world when Calvin and Hobbes comic strips ran from 1985 until 1995, but even the final strip makes sense of life during the coronavirus pandemic.
David Wilcock and Corey Goode are peddling salvation, protection from the "illuminati deep state," and bogus COVID-19 explanations to millions on YouTube.
They're trying to put him out to pasture, and he's having none of that.
The data visualization team at Visual Capitalist adapted a graphic from information is beautiful, using data from Johns Hopkins University and created an infographic demonstrating where coronavirus cases are rising and falling.
Should the Big Three Heat have won more than two titles? We used our new metric to find out which teams exceeded postseason expectations... and which fell short.
Jackson McKay put together a supercut of the X-Wing scenes from the Star Wars movies and added Kenny Loggins's "Danger Zone."
A number of variables can affect when herd immunity is reached, and they vary depending on the disease. How infectious is the disease? How deadly is it? And how long do people stay immune once they've gotten it?
That's according to lawyers involved in a settlement announced this week. Facebook will pay out $52 million as part of a proposed agreement.
While you stay home and animals roam cities and towns freely during coronavirus lockdowns, how are the sasquatches and the people who track them adjusting?
Imagine a broad, cheerfully lowbrow big-budget comedy along the lines of "Step Brothers" or "Talladega Nights," but instead of Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, it stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale.
Here's the science behind what carbonated drinks do inside our bodies once we drink them.
Pontiac's streamlined concept had many features that have only recently made it onto your driveway.
When the end came, it was just like Tom and Mary had imagined. Supply chains started to crumble. Millions of Americans lost their jobs. Grocery stores ran out of food. The nearly retired couple wasn't going to wait for society to collapse. They hopped in their camper van and drove 19 hours to South Dakota.
Plastic pollution threatens marine life, humans and ecosystems. Enter FRED, a future vacuum of the seas.
For some parents, it was the gifts from the principal to young girls and their families that gave them pause. A few too many presents that cost a little too much money. Then began the late-night Facebook messages.
A woman on TikTok, using only things she could find in her apartment, became fully ensconced with Wes Anderson's trademark twee aesthetic in less than one minute.
This is an All-American story about two kids from the east side of Baltimore.
The pig, according to the owner, is just fine, although it might have a mighty hangover after this.
A driver spotted this baby bear attempting to climb a partition in Rossland, British Columbia.
Last seen in 1958, the Snow Cruiser was designed to travel 5000 miles and self-sustain for an entire year.
While backpacking in Northern Italy, Tom Davies challenges himself to eat nothing but food found from the countryside.
Stéphane Bourgoin, whose books about murderers have sold millions, says he invented much of his experience, including training with FBI.
The next couple of years could be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to buy a first home for the lucky people who still have jobs.
"There has never been video footage of this kind of velomobile wrecking, not that I'm happy getting slapped with a $7,000 repair bill. $3,000 for the windscreen, and $4,000 for repairs, cosmetics and paint."
A renowned scholar claimed that he discovered a first-century gospel fragment whose text closely matched modern Bibles. Now he's facing allegations of antiquities theft, cover-up and fraud.
At a "wet bulb" temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, a human can't survive for more than six hours, even in shade and with water. We're starting to see those conditions more and more frequently.
A NASA physicist says he resolved a paradox in a hypothetical warp drive. But despite experiments, we have a long way before we can travel through folded space.
A New York ICU nurse tells Tim Teeman about seeing the unit empty as COVID-19 patients died, why therapy should be mandated for staff and whether he would return to the frontline.
Social media is already filling up with misinformation about a COVID-19 vaccine, months or years before one even exists.
The reports are the first official documentation of various recent incidents with unidentified aircraft in restricted airspace along the east coast.
Back in 2015 and 2016, YouTubers Exploring the Beaten Path snuck unto two abandoned French naval ships.
50% keyboard, 50% dance mat, 100% nostalgic.
In the battle between data brokers and privacy advocates, the latest front is the credit card.
Even if you're not into paper airplanes, this is still really satisfying to watch.
Alienware has announced a new hardware refresh for its Area-51m gaming laptop. But the new CPU and GPU parts won't be available for the first-gen model, which promised future-proof user-upgradable parts as a key selling point.
In this week's Ask Polly column, Heather Havrilesky answers a letter from a reader who wants to know how she can develop better-quality friendships.
When the video game company found itself with thousands of unsold copies of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, it came up with a solution.
Many states have moved to reopen businesses and public life, and the share of people sheltering in place has dropped, an analysis of cellphone location data shows.
It was one of the first retailers to temporarily close as the coronavirus spread. But now, it has lost half of its sales in North America and is looking at a transformed landscape.
It's not magic; it's just rocket science.