Underground Pipe Bursts In The Middle Of The Street, Creates Colossal Water Fountain
It's like a watery end of times.
It's like a watery end of times.
Ryan Reynolds (actor, gin connoisseur) discovers he's an unplayable character in a video game, coming in theaters on July 3, 2020.
Cafeteria gossip has always been an unforgiving playground of debate.
Congressman Nunes was asked about his communication with Lev Parnas by The Intercept and instead of answering, or denying comment, he started to record the interaction himself.
In the ninth entry of the DC Cinematic universe, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is reunited with Chris Pine and the film includes appearances from Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal.
What's the point of food-art if we can't eat it?
If it had been a few seconds off, this story would have had a very different ending.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
For nearly two decades of war in Afghanistan, U.S. leaders have sounded a constant refrain: We are making progress. They were not, documents show, and they knew it.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Video games simply aren't made like this anymore
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Why walk when you can soar, we say.
The World Anti-Doping Agency has unanimously agreed to ban Russia from major international sporting competitions — notably the Olympics and the World Cup — for four years over doping non-compliance.
A volcano that was a popular tourist attraction unexpectedly erupted off the coast of New Zealand on Monday, killing at least five people.
The normal reality is that you end up only photocopying the outline of the puddle. But the bizarre reality that exists in this video is so much better.
In the ninth entry of the DC Cinematic universe, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is reunited with Chris Pine and the film includes appearances from Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal.
Was she the reason he was alive today?
It's like a watery end of times.
Victor Pedro got acclaim and state funding for his unusual method of treating brain injuries. There's a lack of evidence that it works, and medical experts are outraged. But his patients insist he's cured them. Here's how that's possible.
As a shy teen, my cure for loneliness was a weird and wonderful world where we created fake celebrity profiles — and formed surprisingly intimate connections.
Treat yourself to a targeted, rejuvenating massage after any workout or long day on the job with the ExoGun DreamPro Percussion Massage Device. Normally $119.99, get it for $95.99 with GREENMONDAY20.
Gambino the cat has an amazing ability to meow like human speech.
"I WROTE YOU A THREE-PAGE LETTER CONTAINING SOME OF MY THOUGHTS," the man who murdered Jo Cox told me, replying to a letter I had sent to him in prison. His note was short, just half a side of A4 paper, and there was no sign of the other three pages he mentioned.
Wayne Hsiung has spent the last half decade rescuing sick, dying animals from factory farms. Now, he's facing prison time of up to 60 years.
Congressman Nunes was asked about his communication with Lev Parnas by The Intercept and instead of answering, or denying comment, he started to record the interaction himself.
Perfect for the anti-aviary (or bird fanatic with a sense of humor), this snarky illustrated handbook is equal parts profane, funny, and — let's face it — true.
Wood planks unearthed during subway construction in Rome show just how far the empire's trade networks spread.
Shall I work or shall I play? Let's consult the board.
Has our investment in debunking worked?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Gather 'round: America's melting cheese has a story to tell.
"I'm fascinated by stories of how the various plant specimens we take for granted today were originally discovered."
Wait till the end of the video to hear it.
Over the last 10 years, a steady stream of new series has turned into an unstoppable flood. But if you can survive the onslaught, there are ample rewards.
My mother grew up knowing that her father had wanted to be a writer — and, along with the red hair and the freckles, she inherited those aspirations. So did I.
What's the point of food-art if we can't eat it?
Technology is just real-life magic.
Meteorites are an unappreciated food source for a specific metal-loving microorganism, according to new research.
The Medicare-for-all debate has become a minefield for Democrats — and it's not clear that any candidate has a safe path through it.
Also a six-minute song whose only lyric is "Ah." Welcome to the opera!
As psychiatrists and philosophers begin to define a pervasive mental health crisis triggered by climate change, they ask who is really sick: the individual or society?
Where does the rabbit end and the stuffed animals begin?
A lawsuit says that a federal prison work camp employed no fewer than seven officers who took advantage of their access and authority to sexually abuse the women in their control.
Edible ball gags and rose water aspic are just the beginning for Spiral Theory Test Kitchen, which embraces a playful, chaotic culinary practice.
For Luci Romberg, being set on fire and being hit by a car are what constitutes a normal work day.
We'd pay to see this show.
Many remote Alaska Native villages have no law enforcement at all. But state troopers can be found in wealthier, and mainly non-Native, suburbs. Why?
Split into teams, and try to coax your partners into guessing the phrase before time runs out. It's easy to learn, so everyone can join in on the fun.
Besides the sweet-natured giant yellow bird, he also played the misanthropic bellyacher Oscar the Grouch.
A majority of people experiencing homelessness across the world have a history of concussions and other traumatic brain injuries, according to new research out this week.
Authenticity used to be the buzzword when it came to food. While the word still matters, its definition isn't as simple as it used to be.
A recently deceased sperm whale found was found with a tightly wound ball of marine debris in its stomach, including an alarming assortment of plastics.
"Well, you never know who is self-identifying as a journalist these days," Pelosi, played by McKinnon, told Jost. "That word doesn't mean what it used to."
How the real estate industry undermined black homeownership.
The McChicken doesn't capture the same excitement as Popeyes's fried chicken sandwich, so a direct competitor is on the way.
Ryan Reynolds (actor, gin connoisseur) discovers he's an unplayable character in a video game, coming in theaters on July 3, 2020.
Various official Baby Yoda toys will be available in a few months, but anyone with access to a 3D printer can print their own right now.