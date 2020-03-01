John Mulaney Returns To 'SNL', Gets Converted Into A Meme By His Nephew
"This next one was shared by rapper Ice-T!"
Shooting something highly-pressurized from close range? What could have possibly gone wrong?
A driver in Ozark, Missouri slipped through some barricades and got stuck in a patch of wet concrete. Fortunately, they were able to tow him out before it dried.
Andy Gavin explains how he was able to hack the Sony Playstation's built-in code libraries to their bone to maximize the available memory.
At France's equivalent to the Academy Awards, the actress stormed out after the convicted sex offender won a César award for "An Officer And A Spy." She later quipped to reporters, "Bravo la pédophilie."
Time to lay waste to that 2010s fad toy.
Rapper Harry Mack shocks passerby with an impromptu freestyle rap based on indiscriminate word suggestions.
The Super Tuesday state is the former New York mayor's best shot at primary delegates — and he knows it
"President Trump has put me in charge of the coronavirus, even though I don't believe in science," Bennett's Pence said. "I have to admit, this disease has been quite a test of my faith."
After weeks of inexplicable dimming, the star Betelgeuse in the constellation Orion is perking back up, suggesting that it won't go supernova anytime soon.
I am once again asking for… a frog.
Yutu 2 keeps showing us things we've never seen before.
No, you can't really "dig to China." But what if you could ride the "gravity train" through the center of the Earth to the opposite side?
The profound loneliness of New York subway platforms, vintage scenes of life at an American summer camp and other best photos of the week.
A flag fan asked every country if they would send them a flag. Here were their responses.
Former Vice President Joe Biden Saturday surged to a strong victory in the South Carolina primary, CNN projects, revitalizing a stalled presidential bid and establishing himself as the main moderate rival to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic nomination.
Washington state reported on Saturday the first death in the U.S. from the new coronavirus, the first health care worker to be infected with the disease, and most worrying, the first known outbreak in a long-term care facility.
"Rusty Brown" is another expansive, gorgeous and unforgettable experience from a cartoonist.
After Bayern fans twice unfurled banners that crudely insulted Hoffenheim financial backer Dietmar Hopp, the players first stopped playing and then spent the rest of the match time juggling the ball to each other.
Student workers at Grinnell College, in Iowa, are part of a wave of young people who have organized in sectors with little or no tradition of unions.
And we're largely ignoring it.
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer did a little twerking onstage with Juvenile during a performance of "Back That Azz Up" during a campaign stop in South Carolina.
Satellite images have shown a dramatic decline in pollution levels over China, which is "at least partly" due to an economic slowdown prompted by the coronavirus, NASA says.
"Equal parts gourmet shop, discount warehouse and Tiki trading post," his stores caught on in Southern California and, eventually, beyond.
The best way to get wildlife to show up on your hidden camera? Put your camera in a spot where you know the animals are going to pass.
A person has died in Washington state of COVID-19, state health officials said Saturday, marking the first such reported death in the United States.
Jason Fenske takes a spin in a Subaru equipped with two different tire types and sees which ones perform better on slippery roads.
Japanese censorship forced ahegao into the world, and it's become a global internet phenomenon.
The answer could have long-term consequences for both wunderkinds.
"One thing you almost certainly do not need to do right now: Buy a face mask."
After two decades of working in and researching the auto industry, I realized it was time to give up the driver's seat.
Join me as we contemplate the root of its popularity, and our own mortality.
For decades, the artist's Saturday Evening Post covers championed a retrograde view of America. This is the story of the politically turbulent 1960s, a singular painting and Rockwell's unlikely change of heart.
The pundit frequently demeans women guests, with objectifying and belittling comments, both on and off air.
On abortion, gun rights and more, the future could be determined by how fully the court's new conservative majority embraces a rigid understanding of the Constitution.
This isn't about posting your information online yourself — it's about knowing what's out there about you.
Bloomberg really is on another planet all by himself.
The Trump administration is considering imposing entry restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border to control the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, according to two U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials.
YouTuber Warped Perception took his fancy camera to an airshow and captured some gorgeous stuff.
Italian chefs, food writers, flavor scientists, food historians and Ninja Turtle voice actors weigh in on the most controversial pizza topping of all time — and settle the debate once and for all.
In my view, the traditional automakers are ill prepared to compete in today's software-centered world.
Instead of throwing away a laptop that is damaged or too old, here's the second life you can grant it.
"Nothing like this ever happens in Carroll County. This was the biggest story it had ever seen."
The stock market is heading south with unprecedented velocity amid coronavirus fears. Does that mean it's crashing? Are we in a recession? Is this a financial crisis?
"My company was called out to a routine tree removal in the Paintsville area. When my son, Brad Auxier cut into the tree a river of water and rotten tree poured from the tree. I have seen this before, but never in this large of amount."
Apple is rumored to be adding trackpad support to the iPad Pro soon, but as Dieter Bohn argues, that could be problematic.
The staggeringly high costs of good health in America affect all of us in profound ways—and insulin makes the stakes tragically clear.
From using a classic cast-iron skillet to less conventional methods, you can change the flavor and texture of a hamburger with a little ingenuity.