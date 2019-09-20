Here's The Chilling Audio Of A Ukrainian Soldier Telling A Russian Warship To 'Go F*ck Yourself'
Here were the defiant last words of a Ukrainian soldier on Snake Island before a Russian warship blew it up. All 13 Ukrainian defenders were killed.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, through regions in the north, east and south. Ukrainian officials have confirmed multiple deaths and over hundreds injured, while the US and other nations have imposed sanctions on Russia.
Before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attempted to preemptively make an appeal to Russian citizens that peace was still an option.
CNN's Matthew Chance got an up close and personal live shot during a firefight with Ukrainian defense forces outside of Kyiv.
CNN's Frederick Pleitgen has his coverage interrupted by Russia firing artillery rockets toward Ukraine live on the air.
