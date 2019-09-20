A Ukrainian Man Returned To Kyiv And Filmed What It Feels Like To Be There Now
Here's a rare look inside Ukraine's capital city in recent days.
Here's a rare look inside Ukraine's capital city in recent days.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Here's a rare look inside Ukraine's capital city in recent days.
Sony's latest Spider-Man spin-off is now in theaters and has two super dumb end-credit scenes.
The New York Times's senior word engineer wants to ruin your day each time you attempt to figure out his puzzle.
For years, Herschel Walker has told the same inspiring story: that he graduated in the top 1% of his class at the University of Georgia. He's told the story, according to a review of his speeches by CNN's KFile, during motivational speeches over the years and as recently as 2017. The only problem: it's not true.
A Namespace for stories, advice, essays and how-tos on love, friendships, marriage, sex and more.
Frederick Douglass actually says "I'm certainly not ok with slavery but…" in this bizarre time traveling kids show aimed at conservative families.
If you're going to make a getaway in Norman Garrett's Porsche 914, he's got some tips to help grease the wheels, as it were.
As we hurtle toward an ever-hotter future, GQ spotlights eight places whose very identities depend on a simple calculation: If we limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, these places could be saved. In a 2-degree scenario, they would be irredeemably lost.
Jomboy thinks this might be the pettiest rule for an umpire to call someone out on.
The footage surfaced online shortly after it was revealed that Will was asked to leave the Oscars following the incident, but that he "refused."
Illustrator Phillip Lietz alleges that Yang's Lobby3 organization took advantage of him and others.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"What is wrong with everyone else except for me?"
Razzies initial joke in response to announcement of the actor's aphasia condition was not well received.
They should teach what Scott Hastings did here in journalism school.
Alessandra Malito at MarketWatch breaks down how you should look at and treat your personal finances in your twenties, mid-career years and beyond.
In Monaco you're going to get just 157 square feet.
This is what April Fool's should be about: reviving the wonders of the internet past.
Oscars producer Will Packer was just as stunned as the rest of the world after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Packer explains the uncomfortable decision he had to make in the immediate aftermath.
There is such a thing as boozing in moderation.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Michael Reeves sees if Fredrick the fish can make him a millionaire.
Noted comedy enthusiast Judd Apatow returns to directing with a meta comedy about actors on a set during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We're not missing out on the joys of the outdoors — even if we still need to be careful. We're treating ourselves to new trunks, and we'll be getting our money's worth.
Where to buy Microsoft's elusive premium console right now.
The Action Lab demonstrates a cool physics experiment that will leave you spinning.
Use coupon code FLOAT-HLGHZR at checkout, and you'll get a nice discount on these novel decorations.
The dating phenomenon, from which there is apparently no return, may actually be hurting our love lives.
Rick Beato does a comprehensive breakdown of Blue Öyster Cult's signature song and asks Buck Dharma about his reaction to that infamous "SNL" sketch.
Made to stand up to multiple days of wear in the wild, these superb shorts and pants are still made to travel light. In fact, they even pack down smaller than a t-shirt.
"Toxic" songwriter Cathy Dennis gave the song almost a jazzy-feel on this rare cut.
A new study has found that sleeping with even a small amount of light could put you at higher risk of chronic illness.
A useful explainer for making pizza at home the Italian way.
Rap songs are increasingly showing up as evidence in criminal trials.
Everybody told me my grief would relent in a year. It only got worse. Was there something wrong with me?
"I for one can't wait to hear Mulvaney's trenchant and objective political analysis," Colbert quipped.
"The last couple we guided had been together for 65 years. They couldn't imagine life without one another."
The follow-up to "Wii Sports" is launching on Switch at the end of the month, so now's a good time to invest in a Switch.
A student asked Luca Sticagnoli if he could play "Pumped Up Kicks" on triple neck guitar. Here were the results.
Hugh Jackman had the most wholesome reaction to this fan's X-Men prop that he brought to the Broadway show.
A 2020 report found more than 15 million homes are at serious risk of flooding — and it's only going to get worse.
Back in the late 1990s, Abercrombie & Fitch was the trendiest clothing company at the mall. This Netflix documentary looks at how everything unraveled.
Alex Worden explains the distance between the Earth and the moon with household items.
Mortgage rates are up, and so are home prices. One economist explains what to watch out for in these "irrational" times.
Alex Honnold, the first rock climber to complete a free solo climb of El Capitan, definitively answers perhaps his most frequently asked question.
This week's characters also include a podcaster with a weird take about texting, a doctor who is monitoring the traffic situation and a mayor seen out clubbing with Cara Delevingne.
By using energy, Bitcoin is able to issue money in a way that is open and fair for everyone in the world.