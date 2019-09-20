Ukraine Wins The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final With A Rap Called 'Stefania'
Ukrainian rap and folk band Kalush Orchestra beat out the UK, Italy, and the rest of Europe with a rousing anthem, over the weekend.
The story of how one woman pretended to be a billionaire to infiltrate NYC's most exclusive and expensive homes, which only cater to the unbelievably wealthy and privileged.
This might be the best name in all of sports.
Every single sketch from this week's episode of Saturday Night Live includes some bangers, some flops, and a lot of Selena Gomez breaking character.
After a weeklong hiatus, the civil defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is set to resume on Monday—and will only bring new public scrutiny to the already highly publicized case centering on disturbing allegations of domestic violence and damaged careers.
Financial crises can trigger serious mental health disorders and have been linked to surges in suicide attempts. But neither the crypto world nor our current health-care system is equipped to handle the fallout from this week's crypto crash
Davidson College only retires the jerseys of players who've graduated — no exceptions.
This is every sketch from this week's Weekend Update, all gathered together in one place.
Want to make sure you catch the total lunar eclipse? This chart shows you exactly when to do it in your local time.
In the home stretch, political insiders in the state say it's still the first-term lawmaker's race to lose — but if he does, it will be his own fault.
We gathered together the promos, monologue, and musical performances from this week's host and musical guest Selena Gomez and Post Malone!
Johnny Depp (Kyle Mooney) and his lawyer (Aidy Bryant) show evidence in the courtroom.
Though it looks like the entrance to an alien tomb, mission scientists say it's a natural feature.
Police say the alleged shooter is in custody. Authorities described it as a "racially motivated hate crime" and say the majority of the victims were Black.
A guy discovers how to scale the tallest building in Egypt and it's seemingly easier than you'd ever imagine.
In the increasingly lifelike worlds of VR, high numbers of users are experiencing hate speech and sexual harassment. How should these lawless spaces be governed?
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
A captured T-80 tank nicknamed "Bunny" has been doing a number on Russian forces.
Shaquille O'Neal was asked about the biggest problems with having sex being so big and he couldn't stop cracking up.
Understanding the death toll — who makes up the one million and how the country failed them — is essential as the pandemic continues.
Hey look what we found on YouTube everybody! A bygone era of celebrities on old game shows!
Rule number one: don't watch them back with your parents. Ellie Muir runs through the scenes some actors might like to forget.
Anyone can get into video games as a hobby. It's easy to pick up and play, but which games are right for you? And which games are right for Molly, my boss? Here's a great place for some recommendations.
Bow down to the dog that lords over every canine in the world: Zeus. Meet the Great Dane declared the tallest dog on the planet by the Guinness Book Of World Records.
Charli D'Amelio turned 18 this month, and her social media was flooded with sexual comments.
Niko Omilana travels to Zinc, Arkansas to interview Thomas Robb and he's going to flip when he realizes BBC doesn't just mean British Broadcasting Company.
Jesse Williams vowed not to be discouraged after leaked video and images of his onstage nude scene in the Broadway play "Take Me Out" were posted online.
"When the opportunity to think becomes less, truths often sound more plausible than lies."
Milla Jovovich will never forget how Jean Paul Gaultier fitted her into the "Fifth Element" costume that changed her life forever.
Plants have grown on moon soil for the first time in human history. Thus, marking a significant milestone in lunar and space exploration.
The latest Pew poll indicates that public distrust of Big Tech still remains pretty high.
The diamond pattern, or quilting, that you see on the back of truck trailers is there for a reason — and a clever one at that.
Luna, once the fourth largest cryptocurrency in the world, plunged to $0 on Thursday.
DongDong Wu gives a tour of "Monster Building" — Hong Kong's densest apartment building.
I thought I was writing fiction in The Handmaid's Tale.
The Verge's staff remembers our good (and bad) times with Apple's iconic MP3 player.
When 20-year-old Mark Zuckerberg first described his website to the world on CNBC, he probably had no idea what the future had in store for him.
A hulking six-foot-four NFL colossus and an Italian team principal of a Formula One team are not the likeliest of best buddies.
Touring member Josh Klinghoffer and Richard Stuverud also filled in during set on Thursday.