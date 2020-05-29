The Disastrous Moment When Two Trams Crashed Head-On Into Each Other
Seven people were injured in the accident but are in stable condition. The collision happens at 1:17 in the video.
Think you're having a bad work day? Well, at least your day didn't go like this.
The cat might not be too happy, but at least this prevents it from wandering unto a busy street.
The TikTok ad from LG Poland that was meant to advertise the phone's dual screens has since been removed and the company has issued an apology.
Facebook has ads for products that are obviously too good to be true. What happens if you actually try to buy them?
Sada attempts to persuade women to go on a date in disguise as her male friend.
Watch as this pair of robot arms carves a rabbit.
Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner sold half of her cosmetics company in one of the greatest celebrity cash outs of all time. But the deal's fine print reveals that she has been inflating the size and success of her business. For years.
Deciding which streaming services to subscribe to is daunting. Here's what you need to know.
There are companies out there that have survived through centuries of ups and downs. So what are the oldest surviving companies?
It's just 30 seconds long, but it's incredibly harrowing.
Democratic-leaning Colorado lifted its stay-at-home order even before Georgia, Texas and Florida. How did it happen — and is it working?
You always thought there was some Schnauzer in there, but now you can find out with the Embark DNA test for just $99 today.
We're not sure whether this is real or edited or maybe this is a collective hallucination that we've dreamed up together in a hazy Sunday afternoon.
Gov. Tim Walz will respond to the protests Friday morning.
Living as an expat in Korea as they embrace a new normal while my family back in America continues to suffer from an incompetent coronavirus response.
Jalopnik crunched some numbers about the specs of cars and computers over 35 years of development and saw what happened.
The pandemic has brought an end to the era of endless consumer choice — at least temporarily.
"I can't hear you I can't hear you I can't hear you I can't hear you."
From drains to radiators, sometimes you have to get into tight spaces to investigate why things aren't working. The Sinji Flexible Borescope Camera for Android and iOS helps you do just that.
The president's tweet violated his oath to protect and defend the nation's supreme laws.
Proof that "Mr. Blue Sky" is Hollywood's go-to feel-good song.
Scientists have discovered a potentially new species of the adorable "dumbo" octopus in a very unique place.
Deep in the Andean rainforest, the bark from an endangered tree once cured malaria and powered the British Empire. Now, its derivatives are at the center of a worldwide debate.
"I've never seen anything like this."
A culturally important archaeological site in Western Australia was destroyed this past weekend during the expansion of an iron ore mine. Upsettingly, the mining company responsible for the incident did so with state permission, exposing Australia's weak and bigoted heritage conservation laws.
Nationwide, there's a growing use of GPS monitoring for people charged with crimes. But the practice is largely unregulated, leaving many with huge personal and financial costs.
Neil Hamamoto's latest project subverts the classic approach to documentary photography.
In the early 1900s, racial housing covenants in the Minnesota city blocked home sales to minorities, establishing patterns of inequality that persist today.
The legend that Disney's "The Lion King" ripped off the Japanese anime series "Kimba The White Lion" is repeated frequently. Adam Johnson once and for all debunks these claims in this two and a half hour video.
So the batteries would get a little melty. So what?
His 1975 Camaro needed some repairs, and instead of having to work underneath the car, the guy came up with this clever DIY design instead.
A nine-passenger, all-electric Cessna 208 flew for 28 minutes in the first public demonstration of the world's largest all-electric aircraft. History, made.
Some taxpayers expecting stimulus checks are unwittingly throwing them in the garbage, because the money arrives as a prepaid debit card in a plain white envelope.
If Jackson had tried to make these films a few years later, they could have turned out so, so much worse.
The fact that a show like this existed is a part of TV history we were entirely unaware about.
Four years after HR outfit Zenefits blew up, its controversial founder is back with Rippling, another startup to automate human resources. It's already worth $300 million and growing fast. Can Parker Conrad find redemption?
Back in 1971, during the Apollo 15 mission, astronaut David Scott performed Galileo's famous hammer/feather drop experiment on the moon.
Tucked in a Russian forest not terribly far from Moscow, you'll find it: a veritable mini-city, populated entirely by space explorers and their kin for over half-a-century. This is "Star City,"
As some places around the world ease their coronavirus restrictions, restaurants and bars are finding innovative and at times humorous ways to bring their customers back safely.
Hiring is in the midst of a technological revolution with algorithms, chatbots.
"Effin' Birds" is a book that every bird watcher needs. How else will you translate their caws and chirps into the proper vulgarity?
DeepMind learned how to outperform humans on all 57 Atari 2600 games.
The Census Bureau has been running the Household Pulse Survey since April 23, 2020 to get some gauge for how the pandemic is changing things at home.
"This wasn't my idea. I'm not sure it was a good idea."
"We've taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the tweet on Twitter," the company said.
A police precinct was burning in Minneapolis as protests over the death of George Floyd raged on for a third straight day.
It's all part of a test to see the minimum catapult power required for a F-35C Joint Strike Fighter to launch safely into the air, but it still makes our hearts drop watching this.
YouTube's cofounders originally thought "a generic platform where we could host all the videos on the internet" was too bold of an idea. So for about a week, the site was a dating platform — until it wasn't.
Through satellite images, we explore China's premier large-scale training site that has some ominous and bizarre features.
If you eat rice three times a day, you might want to watch this.