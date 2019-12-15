Two Office Employees Are Made To Apologize For Their Transgressions After A Holiday Party, Own Up But Miss The Point
Scarlett Johansson character couldn't help but asking her Asian co-worker, "where he's really from?"
Electric cars are more ubiquitous than ever before but why are they still so gosh darn hard to buy?
Disco clams have soft tissues flash light like a disco ball — researchers believe they use this to thwart predators.
It might not seem like a big deal but you could put the entire plane at risk.
This 12-year-old musician from Taiwan makes "bad guy" totally pop on ukulele.
This is what the night sky looks like from Los Angeles to the Great Basin Desert.
A spot on impression of Christian Bale in this spoof of the 2000 psychological horror film.
From Martin Luther to "The Nutcracker," Germany's original national nightmare was a tangled knot of writhing rats.
Three families, enjoying holiday meals in San Francisco, Charleston and Atlanta, discuss the "magic of the electoral college."
The director's singular artistic vision has given rise to a cottage industry of goods and experiences
A society photographer turns his lens on smartphone addiction, the truth and fiction on film sets in the south and more best photos of the week.
For years, thousands of people paid a Madison-based company, named Murfie, to rip, stream, and store their CDs, vinyl, and cassettes. But a few weeks ago, Murfie's website went offline and nearly all communication from the company ceased.
Jason Lutes worked twenty years on this epic book. Prepare to be amazed.
Murphy the Golden Retriever snagged onto a man's burger buns as his owner tried in vain to get him to let go.
Devin Nunes is suing Twitter, Hearst, McClatchy, CNN, Fusion GPS and Democratic activists. Critics wonder how the California Republican pays for the work in his defamation lawsuits. It may be a contingency fee.
Right out of high school Olga Liriano worked in the fashion industry and hobnobbed with celebs like designer Oscar de la Renta. Today, she works at a mall and lives at her parents' home in New Jersey after failing to find a fashion job for three years.
In 1989, all of United Airlines Flight 232's hydraulic systems failed, a highly improbable scenario that led to disaster.
This decade, memes became something not just for a handful of internet nerds who lurked on message boards; memes are now for everyone. The online culture of this decade hasn't just changed the words we use, it's changed how we express ourselves.
Journalism has had a rough year full of layoffs across the country, and Bloomberg Media, the company owned by the latest entrant in the 2020 Democratic primary, just made life worse for a handful of reporters.
The internet meme has been around for seven years now, so it's high time we establish some ground rules.
This was one Christmas gift we were not expecting to find in the stockings.
WSAV reporter Alex Bozarjian had asked Georgia police to pursue charges against the man who groped and slapped her in the incident, which went viral on social media.
Darth Vader versus Luke. A levitating Yoda. And the greatest duel of them all.
The CEO of Chipotle has name-dropped the cheesy offering — not currently on the chain's menu — in more than one interview with Business Insider since he started at the company in March 2018. In January, he said that the quesadilla was Chipotle customers' top-requested menu item. And, Niccol has been craving it himself.
There's nothing more magical than sheer ingenuity.
The Jaguar E-Type was an incredible car when it debuted in 1961. It had disc brakes, independent suspension, rack-and-pinion steering, and monocoque construction that made it lightweight and resulted in great performance, especially for a car as inexpensive as it was. It was called the most beautiful car ever made by Enzo Ferrari, and it routinely tops automotive journalist's lists of best-looking cars. I disagree.
For nearly 30 years, America's four biggest rail companies — which move the majority of the country's coal — have spent millions to deny climate science and block climate policy.
With all the bad news from 2019, at least these local reporters found a way to have a great time.
The decade of the 2010s saw the rise of social media and the proliferation of digital tools that allow people to alter photos and videos. Here's what that combination brought us.
RVs range from tiny to spacious, but it's not often that you see a two-story behemoth like the Commander 8×8 by SLRV Expedition Vehicles.
On Friday night in Los Angeles, Harry Styles brought out the legendary singer and performed Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide."
For the week of December 9th, we have Jameela Jamil's landlord tweet, Silver Kanye and "Marriage Story" memes.
The internet has created a tyranny of perfect information, so there is more to know about which thing is the right thing to buy than any human can comprehend.
YouTuber styropyro points a million watt laser beam at himself. What could go wrong?
Slack, one of Silicon Valley's more diverse companies, has hired three formerly incarcerated coders.
Getting sober was deeply taxing for one stand-up comedian. But managing obsession with food was even more complicated — that is, until they unburdened themselves of shame.
Why don't you go pick on someone your own species?
From 17776 to Hawaii 2 to Frog Fractions, href.cool collects the links that defined the weird internet in the past decade.
Two miles under a grassy plain in South Africa, pockets of water lie trapped in the rock. Scientists think the pockets might have been isolated from the surrounding environment for 2 billion years. Now, researchers think they may have found things living in this long-sequestered water.
The frosted eyewear, which comes from the aerospace world, keeps a wearer from seeing anything aside from what is directly in front of and below them.
The shoes — which feature carbon plates and springy midsole foam — have become an explosive issue among runners. A new analysis suggests that the advantage these shoes bestow is real — and larger than previously estimated.
With pressure cookers in more and more home kitchens and beloved services like Rancho Gordo's Bean Club dispensing dried heirloom beans, the humble legume is a having a moment.
The tale of the man who found a bomb in an Atlanta park in 1996 fits with the director's late-era work as yet another film that revisits a moment in history — albeit with its mind already made up.
He really took one — okay, technically two — for the team.
Both measures will be voted on by the full House, likely on Wednesday, and come after weeks of damaging testimony against Trump.
How many pizzas have you eaten in the past 30 days? If you're John Schnatter, the former owner of Papa John's, the answer is a cool 40 pies, according to a recent WDRB interview with the disgraced peddler of mediocre Italian fast-food.
That's why people say you shouldn't rock the boat.