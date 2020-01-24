Two Jabronis Attempting To Get A Parking Boot Off Their Car Get Caught In The Act
Would they take it in as their own or would they shun the robot?
Not sure how this parent is not absolutely losing his mind laughing.
This duck from Minnesota can really shred with his webbed feet.
Kyle the rooster really wanted corn and he was not afraid to show his mean streak to get closer to it
The Oscar winner stars in a limited series adaptation of Undoing, coming May 2020.
Xiaoma astounds people at this restaurant in Chinatown by speaking both perfect Mandarin and Cantonese.
Something weird I've noticed - maybe you have too: when Googling names of professional women, "husband" or "wedding" often comes up as a suggestion, but rarely so for men. I wanted to know why.
Coronavirus infections have exceeded 900. Can face masks provide any protection in preventing the spread ot the virus?
The band Panicland thought it would be fun to create a phony Green Day album entitled "Magnum Opus of the Inglorious Kind" to fool fans — but then it actually started sounding really good.
The sneaker helped a runner break the two-hour marathon barrier but critics say it threatens the integrity of the sport. How did this shoe get such a bad rap?
Need to brush up on your world history and geography? These maps hold the key to a better understanding. Plus, they look cool as hell.
Jennifer Aniston shocks "Friends" fans who are touring the old set at Warner Bros. Studios.
Trump apparently heard discussing firing Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.
Cleveland Browns wide reciever Jarvis Landry is the best dodgeball player we've ever seen.
"How do I learn to love what I already have?"
Turns out plagiarizing good ideas exists in space too.
Text messages are among materials under review in probe examining whether publisher tried to extort Amazon chief
For the first time ever, the environmental agency's union employees have authored a Bill of Rights to set the agency back on track to meet its mission.
A software glitch left NASA's Curiosity rover frozen in place, forcing scientists to come up with a fix so that the robot could resume its exploration of Mars.
During the 2020 Monte Carlo Rally, world champion Ott Tanak mishandled a turn and flew off the road, rolling down the slope in a crash that just went on and on.
Bernie Sanders won the Joe Rogan primary. Is that good for Bernie?
Nobody wants to be in a plane that's about to crash but let's say the worst case scenario happens to you, how do you survive?
"To be even more frank, it just looks bad."
With solid support from liberals, Sanders appears to be peaking just as the caucuses approach. But many Iowa voters said they could still change their mind.
There is a hypothesis that Earth's Moon was created after a Mars-size protoplanet collided with Earth billions of years ago. Here's what that might have looked like.
Take it from me, the only thing that happens when a bunch of Millennials move to your city is that it will start to suck.
There's a time and a place to let your $200,000 McClaren 570S rip — a snowy highway in wintry New York is definitively not one of them.
The new method makes a deepfake video from an audio source.
Twenty years later, the virtuosic musician's second album — highlighted by his stripped-down video for "Untitled" — stands out as a genre-bending, genre-shifting anomaly.
Gwyneth Paltrow's wellness empire has grown into a Netflix show that explores alternative methods of healing. But does it get at anything new?
"My new hero is this dog that YEETED a snake into another dimension."
An inmate at Sing Sing Correctional Facility offers a glimpse into the weekly escape that NFL games bring.
"We thought she was sick, turns out she's just a jerk."
Pro freestlyle skier Henrik Harlaut is out here doing impossible things at the X Games.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week's challengers? LinkedIn/Facebook/Instagram/Tinder, the poet/the poetry, emojis doing things, and Bernie Sanders looking at a computer.
The Russian River flowed with a cherry red tint Wednesday after tens of thousands of gallons of fresh cabernet sauvignon wine poured into the largest tributary in Sonoma County.
We were expecting a bit of a scuffle, but we weren't really expecting this.
Ever since I moved into a Brooklyn duplex, I've struggled to blanket my space in consistent, speedy signal.
The Cannabis Cafe is history-making. And boy is it a West Hollywood kind of trip.
Are you living in the Menlo Park area and looking for work? Do you have a university degree, "higher emotional intelligence," and the ability to "correctly quantify how much fish to purchase for five people"? You might be in luck.
Unexpectedly, the Salt Lake City area beats the rest of the country by a long shot. Some areas of SLC can receive over 60 stations without interference from other stations on the same channel! By comparison, the SF Bay Area is a distant second with 50-odd stations available.
How living alone changed me — and the way I thought about home decor.
Maybe some video frames were missing. Maybe there was a video compression mistake. Or maybe the Matrix is glitching. Who knows?
30 years after the disaster, a photographer took photos in an area known as the "samosely," an estimated one to two hundred people who remain within the contaminated 30 kilometer radius around the power plant.
"Carpool Karaoke" is not what it seems, according to Zoli Honig, who captured video of James Corden riding around with Justin Bieber for a upcoming episode.
In this extensive digital archive, you can find writings, drawings and doodles in exercise books from as far back as 1773 from countries like the US, Ghana, Latvia, Brazil and Finland.