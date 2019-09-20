Danish Reporter Recounts Being Harassed By Qatari Officials While Covering The World Cup
Qatari official have since apologized to Danish reporter Rasmus Tantholdt, who spoke about being harassed and threatened while working the World Cup in Qatar.
Qatari official have since apologized to Danish reporter Rasmus Tantholdt, who spoke about being harassed and threatened while working the World Cup in Qatar.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Qatari official have since apologized to Danish reporter Rasmus Tantholdt, who spoke about being harassed and threatened while working the World Cup in Qatar.
Investors and startup founders are desperately trying to convince us that web3 is the next logical phase of the web. Is it?
Back in the '90s McLaren engineered a "brake-steer" system, giving them nearly half a second every lap, but were found out when a photographer spotted the glowing disc brake and took a peek inside the cockpit.
"They've gotten worse over the years."
A small, loosely connected group of investors and researchers saw early signs of a scam at FTX.
From flogging to half-hanging, the punishments exacted on Victorian criminals were beyond brutal.
The environmental movement has a buzzword problem.
Let other people worry about menus, pests and travel backup plans. Give yourself the gift of "Someone else will take care of this."
Back when the two were filming "Twins," DeVito reportedly once got Schwarzenegger stoned with a cigar with marijuana inside. And now recently at a "Twins" sequel event, Schwarzenegger tried to prank DeVito back with a similar cigar.
The star quarterback has given paltry amounts to his own charity, but the foundation gives big to his for-profit company.
This is your chance to own one of the most iconic movie houses of all time.
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
Neil Young told Howard Stern what made him pull the plug and ditch Spotify — even if it meant forgoing millions of dollars.
Because "anything that can go wrong, will go wrong", it's recommended you get insurance for all your trips, from the weekend getaways to the long, business-related ones.
This comes from the Critics Choice Awards, where director Jordan Peele surprised Rising Star Award winner Brandon Perea with a fun video of how he got told he was cast in his latest film.
Biden wants to reevaluate Saudi Arabia policy. Here are four questions to guide the review.
In 1996, the soda juggernaut attempted to win the "Cola Wars" with a sweepstakes that "jokingly" included a plane as a prize. Then a 20-year-old student called its bluff.
Jared Owen's comprehensive 3D visualization of the Titanic takes you inside the world's most famous shipwreck — from the engine rooms, to the secret rooms, here's everything that was on board.
How does the second mainline Pokemon game released in this year compare to the first one? Here's what the critics have to say so far about "Scarlet" and "Violet."
Thanks to some conveniently located paparazzi, the new pair made their debut…in matching gray sweatpants.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Four friends take a trip out to Houston thinking it might be Tom Brady's last hurrah. Starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, the film releases in cinemas on February 3, 2023.
You might be surprised to learn how many people get behind the wheel after a few drinks.
Shopping for someone with exquisite taste? Here's a few of our favorite high-end gifts.
Danny DeVito and his daughter have delightful (and horrified) reactions to various tattoo incarnations of the living legend (and the actor would like you to know rum ham is delicious.)
They can have side effects. But here's what else to consider.
Don't let your unused wine go bad — keep a little protection ready to go.
This is how Disney bungled their 2013 adaptation of "The Lone Ranger" starring Johnny Depp.
This week, in addition to Taylor Swift tour ticket purchase chaos and WWIII trending on Twitter, we've also got some truly surreal clips of Kamala Harris on the TL.
Young mother rents a house near Milwaukee. Previous tenant tells her, "Baby, they shouldn't have let you move in."
It's no wonder he broke his tooth on a lentil.
People who rely on the drug have been struggling to fill their prescriptions for months.
Former president Trump announced his 2024 presidential bid from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night.
These people aren't feeling too positive about the direction their countries are headed in.
Welcome to World Cup Rank. With the tournament about to kick off, we've asked our experts to rank the 50 best players featuring at Qatar 2022.
You're guaranteed to go on a journey into outer space, the depths of the ocean, and back in time with this music video. And that's before the drugs kick in!
Dozens of national feminist organizations spoke out in support of the actress. Where were they in May?
It's not just that it's the home of long essays about how his marriage taught Kevin the value of perseverance in the tech world. Though that doesn't help.
Jimmy discovered "RIPJimmyFallon" was trending on Twitter while out for dinner with his wife.
The church extended support to the Senate's Respect for Marriage Act, though apparently not out of a newfound respect for same-sex marriage.
"I've backed myself into a corner here."
Elton John performs what might be his most famous song on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" on September 14, 1997. Back when both music and TV was good.
The 30-year-old mega-donor was building a massive, multimillion-dollar Washington operation. Then the gravy train crashed.
Russian attacks have parts of Ukraine cold and in the dark. But in some ways, Ukrainians are already living in a moment that feels frozen in time.
Steve Burns, the erstwhile host of "Blue's Clues" reveals why he decided to take step away from the cameras and addressed the wildest rumors he heard about himself.
A growing body of research is exploring immunotherapy as a way to treat addiction and prevent deadly overdoses.
The FDA sent a letter to Upside Foods concluding that it had "no further questions" related to its cell-based, chicken-making process.