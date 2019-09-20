Who Wins In A Battle Of Strength Between These Three Heavy-Duty Vans?
If you've wanted to purchase a van and have thought about Volkswagen, Mercedes or Ford as options, but need to know which one is the strongest — we've got the video for you.
If you've wanted to purchase a van and have thought about Volkswagen, Mercedes or Ford as options, but need to know which one is the strongest — we've got the video for you.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Stephen Colbert fact checks Capitol insurrectionist Jason Riddle who claimed the late night host "called (him) an enemy of the state to a booing crowd."
Thrillers, essays and family sagas are among the BBC Culture picks, write Rebecca Laurence and Lindsay Baker.
If you've wanted to purchase a van and have thought about Volkswagen, Mercedes or Ford as options, but need to know which one is the strongest — we've got the video for you.
The bill, passed by Alabama lawmakers on Thursday, would make gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth a felony.
Las Vegas based cosmetic surgeon Dr. Ed Zimmerman answers questions about his practice and clears the air on a lot of things — including the ideal size, biggest one he's ever seen and more.
Someone captured the frightening moment a cargo plane skidded off the runway in Costa Rica. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident.
This week's characters also include a former city attorney with a doozy of a tweet about mask mandates and a magazine with a questionable report about why your thermostat should be set at 82° every night.
Charts? Maps? Graphs? We got 'em. The Data Viz Namespace is your one-stop shop for all things data, visualized.
Jimmy Kimmel responds to running "afoul of probably the worst woman in American politics, Marjorie Taylor Greene."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government will ban foreign investors from buying homes in Canada as housing prices soar.
James Orgill, from The Action Lab, shows off what the inside of a meteor looks like and explains what makes the Widmanstätten pattern so unique.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A resurfaced clip of Leif Sundberg making a miraculous save might make both of your arms hurt just by watching.
AV development has taken "longer than I ever imagined," the Deputy Secretary of Defense said this week.
Ben McKenzie reveals one of the most shocking things a crypto entrepreneur once told him.
Noom promises not to be like other diets. But does it pull off the claim?
Turns out our brains are active during — and after — death. Here's what that means.
Brolin took a break from filming "Dune 2" and was on the "Hot Ones" season finale talking about why he loves punk rock, his experience working with the Coen brothers and all the TV shows he watches.
Experts say that in failing to disclose his stake in Twitter on time, Musk was able to buy it at an artificially low price.
Bratstvo batallion's liberation of the town, sixty miles east of Kyiv, wasn't the volunteer force's first success. It was their fourth.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Tony Hawk drove around daring kids to do tricks and it might be the most wholesome thing you'll watch today. (From 2020)
Would Stephen Amell ever return to play Green Arrow again?
It's already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars through crowdfunding, and we'd want this highly portable guitar for its looks alone.
Concentrated in the Midwest and Southwest, Kroger has found a way to become America's favorite grocery store without much fanfare. How did they become perhaps the most beloved supermarket in the country?
These cars for the Indian market were crash tested in London.
Not only can you save on out of season gear, there's also a good selection of spring and summer picks too.
Jonathan Swan pressed Mitch McConnell about why he would support Donald Trump's 2024 bid for president after saying he was "practically and morally responsible for provoking the events" of January 6.
"The world was standing on the brink of thermonuclear war."
2022 is off to a blazing start, so here are the best games to buy.
Ben Affleck liked poking fun at stunt actors until Bruce Willis delivered this news about his stunt double in this excerpt from the legendary "Armageddon" DVD commentary.
While the sharp increase in sight-unseen buying in 2020 was certainly driven by pandemic restrictions, the phenomenon appears to be here to stay.
Hawk explains where it all started — his brother gave him his first board — and how his career has taken off since then into becoming one of the world's most iconic athletes.
Members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers shared memories from the late eighties, back when they used to tour with Nirvana in the club circuit and reveal how they knew the band was destined for greatness.
CD Projekt Red's open-world RPG gets its biggest discount yet on PS4 and Xbox One.
Seth Meyers tried to make sense of Congressman Matt Gaetz's lamenting the military being too woke during questions to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
This isn't up for discussion.
Welcome to Video's customers thought their payments were untraceable. They couldn't have been more wrong. The untold story of the case that shredded the myth of Bitcoin's anonymity.
Julien's Auctions has announced the coming availability of the "FU Rock 'n' Roll Portraits" series by Neil Zlozower that will offer a large number of signed portraits of rock music legends flipping the bird directly into the camera.
The US Senate has confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. She made history as the first Black woman to be named to the country's highest bench.
Presenter Bob Bruner announces the moment Channel 2 went from black and white to color.
The eviction tsunami never happened. Neither did the "she-cession." Here are four theories for the failed economic forecasting of the pandemic era.
Russian troops are going to ever greater lengths to offset the threat posed to their convoys in Ukraine with crude armor.
And how it's messing with up-and-coming creators.
Bradley Kinsch makes the most mesmerizing pond skimming backflip ever attempted at Northstar Resort.
In a new video, TV's favorite scientist parrots hackneyed lines about "the good people at Coca-Cola" and their near-useless recycling efforts.
He's a villain in more ways than one.