Here's The Moment The Westminster Kennel Club Judges Picked Trumpet The Bloodhound As Best In Show
The team at Digg gives our utmost congratulations to Trumpet the dog for pulling off this spectacular win at the Westminster Dog Show.
A diverse microbiome is important for general health — but how do you get one?
Anita Alvarez, an American artistic swimmer, was saved from drowning by her coach Andrea Fuentes at the world championships in Budapest, Hungary.
"Sometimes I feel like Americans want to protect the Constitution more than they want to protect the Americans the Constitution is supposed to protect," Noah quipped.
From TV to movies to video games, alien sidekicks are some of the best pop culture friends you can find. But who'd be most fun to hang with at a bar?
Think you know where drugs go when they're sniffed? Chances are, you've got it all wrong. We consulted the experts to find out the truth.
Some of the CEO's biggest recent critics are his own employees.
In "Chungking Express" and "Rebels of the Neon God," the vibes are melancholy but incredibly aesthetic.
How Carlos Hector Flomenbaum stole $28 million in diamonds by buttering up a bank with chocolate.
A new campaign unites several high-profile human rights and advocacy organizations in an effort to spur the Biden administration to action.
"You know those announcements in the airport when they say, 'Do not carry onto the flight a package for someone you don't know'? I've always wondered who those announcements are for," Colbert riffed. "Turns out it's Ron Johnson."
Seriously, how long are we supposed to act like this isn't a big deal? Spielberg needs to be held accountable.
Its conflicting goals are resulting in mixed messages and rising tensions with the energy industry.
"The only hope that we have in our society … is to have honest conversations about how we're socializing boys, how we're defining manhood," activist and educator Jackson Katz said.
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit, you should consider moving to Vienna.
The new film dramatizes the life and legend of Elvis Presley from the perspective of his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
Mike Judge and Joe Rogan reminisced over the filmmaker's 2006 film "Idiocracy," which starred Luke Wilson, Maya Rudolph and others.
A look at how high gas prices are hurting workers and what to do about it.
If we're all the main character and anyone can be famous, maybe we need to decide whose stories are worth telling.
This montage from "Made The Cut" will definitely make you feel bad for all the batters out there who get battered.
"I thought about all those times I sat in his study across from him, aching to ask him if he needed to tell me anything before it was too late. I'd open my mouth, but the words never formed."
Take a vacation in a book with our top recommended books for summer 2022.
Biologist Thor Hanson answers all kinds of questions thrown at him from the Internet, including why corals are considered animals and a list of deadly plants you should always avoid.
Summer started with an oppressive heat wave. Get used to it.
We're not sure why Sam Raimi thought we needed 20 seconds less Bruce Campbell as Pizza Poppa but it should be restored,
Trading in your USD salary for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, or any other cryptocurrency so far has yielded in… losing money. These stars from the NFL, MLS and NBA have lost the most.
In a newly released clip from April's Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize ceremony, Pete Davidson gave a delightful tribute to Jon Stewart.
A new edition of a seminal book brings together iconic images of the band, documenting on-stage swagger and off-stage camaraderie.
Championship winner and Showtime Laker Byron Scott details how fierce rivals Larry Bird and Michael Jordan dominated an era with their unique styles of talking trash.
Sorry, not sorry.
For weeks, the heartbroken families of children massacred in an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school have been calling for accountability over the delayed police action in tackling the gunman.
"Weird Al" Yankovich unearthed a never-before-seen B-roll clip taken from his "Eat It" video that's wonderful to see completely devoid of context.
Federal prosecutors also said in the sentencing memo that the court should impose the maximum total allowable fine of $750,000.
It's missing some key context.
The Critical Drinker explains why "Jurassic World: Dominion" is a literal dumpster fire.
Tiny self-propelled robo-fish can swim around, latch on to free-floating microplastics and fix itself if it gets damaged.
Swedish singer Tove Lo had to do a pronunciation demo after the internet freaked out about how RuPaul said it.
According to a new study, you might feel differently about who you've swiped right on after you've had a snack.
A review of 433 active shooter attacks reveals that most are over before the police arrive. Bystanders sometimes stop attackers, but seldom shoot them.
To pay tribute to Steve Carrell's latest Minions movie, someone recreated "The Office" intro with Minions added.
Because of my numerous excursions into the world of whiteness, I was not troubled when I covered a gun show sponsored by RK Shows.
FBI agents served a search warrant Wednesday on Nevada's top GOP official, sources tell the 8 News Now I-Team.