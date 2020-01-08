Watch: President Trump Addresses Iran Missile Attack, Suggests Iran Is 'Standing Down'
Trump appeared to indicate that the US will not respond militarily, but will pursue economic sanctions and a new deal to limit Iran's nuclear ambitions.
A mom makes a horrible mistake while driving her Tesla Model X.
Now that we've seen it, we cannot ever unsee it again.
Microsoft used to charge hundreds of dollars for its operating system. Why is it now giving it away like it's candy?
As millions of Christmas Island red crabs mass migrate from the interior to the sea, residents have found creative ways to prevent them from being run over.
And now if you'll excuse us, we're very hungry now and have to go hunt for some cake.
The Daily Show unearthed an interesting clip of Donald Trump saying President Obama would start a war with Iran.
The fall of the Patriots dynasty is everyone's loss.
Ryan Reynolds becomes a video game. Tom Hanks is the last man on Earth. More importantly, no remakes, no sequels, no superhero movies.
The conveyor belt deep in the Sahara desert is also part of a very complicated border dispute, so its got a lot going for it.
Photogrammetry is the practice of "making measurements from photographs." Using those measurements, photogrammetrists can make precise models of the photographed objects. It's pretty cool.
A behind-the-scenes look at one of the world's biggest music festivals shows us a pretty glaring trend.
The Japanese tech conglomerate shocked everyone at CES 2020 when it rolled out a working electric concept car called Sony Vision-S. Even more surprising? The car looks and feels really good.
GQ ventures into the peculiar alternate reality of Larry David and wonder: Is the world's most infamously neurotic man actually its most self-actualized?
It was approaching midnight, and my friend was in shambles, his spirits having been crushed by 12 straight hours of extreme, high-intensity wrenching on the rare, manual transmission Jeep Grand Cherokee that I'd foolishly purchased sight unseen for $700. We were 1,300 miles from home, and I'd clearly made a grave mistake.
Yikes.
"Two elephants had babies about the same time. On this day, it looked like one of the elephants didn't want the other baby elephant to get close so she pushed him away with her foot."
The La-Z-Boy recliner is one of the last viable vestiges of the 20th century American dream, expansive as a classic Cadillac, but without the obvious fuel emissions.
He left social media as a disgraced video star. He reappeared last year with a bizarre post that many claim was an attempt to rebrand himself as a new person, Troy Becker: someone with a different age, job and identity.
No one currently administers Malcha Mahal, and the governmental Archeological Survey of India has shown no interest in managing it. For now the walls are occupied by bees, and the ceilings by bats. Trees are growing through the windows and staircases that lead to the roof. Centuries after it was built, the monument has become almost one with its surroundings.
Music mogul Merck Mercuriadis raised hundreds of millions of dollars to buy the rights to hits by Taylor Swift, Timbaland and Bruno Mars. Is he insane?
A thief burst into a shopping center in Burdell, Queensland on Monday with a front-end loader and then proceeded to steal an entire ATM machine.
Kennecott's massive structures sat deserted for decades, until the Alaskan tourism market developed, and the site was declared a National Historic Landmark, much of it later acquired by the National Park Service. Some preservation work has been undertaken, but a few of the buildings are being allowed to continue their "slide into oblivion."
Let's just say sometimes it's worth the extra time to do it the way God intended.
When a ring of thieves steals a poet's beloved dog, one of the world's most famous women broke her long domestic oppression in a romance that changed literary history.
Only 14 were selected to be on the Disney Parks Moms Panel (three are dads), and they will spend the next year helping interested parkgoers plan their Disney vacations.
The size of text in video games is getting smaller, and as user interfaces increase in complexity, it's becoming a problem.
A father plays the meanest prank on his daughters on Christmas morning.
Seems like the people in Illinois are very, very excited for legal weed.
Investigators were scrambling Wednesday to determine the cause of a crash that killed all 176 people on board a plane that came down shortly after takeoff from Tehran's international airport.
You may have heard Sedaris on "This American Life," or read his essays in the New Yorker, but "Calypso" might just be his strongest work to date.
For $30 a night, it's not as horrible as you'd imagine.
Sam Mendes's "1917," a film of patriotic bombast, has an imagination-free script filled with melodramatic coincidences that trivialize the life-and-death action by reducing it to sentiment.
The number of kangaroos, koalas and others killed in Australian brushfires is soaring. Here's where the estimate comes from.
New models of senior living will emphasize independence, community and good taste.
The trials riding legend has more stability and balance on his bike than we have on our feet.
Suleimani was just the latest in a long line of killers and thugs branded as a "bodybuilder" by journalists willing to sacrifice imprecision for a little extra sizzle.
Andrew Redlawsk received a nearly-$1000 settlement following a class-action lawsuit against the Trump Organization for stiffing caterers out of tips.
The only thing that's uncontroversial about the controversial director is his unbridled fetish for feet.
Space photographer Andrew McCarthy crafts some splendid images from his backyard, and his latest shot of Earth's moon is no exception.
A slow boat across the Atlantic plus a scenic train home to Vancouver add up to a hugely enjoyable three-week trip.
There were no reports yet of casualties or damage at the two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. forces.
Every year, Amazon winds up with thousands of unsold items. Where do they all go if nobody buys them?
For centuries, residents on a far-flung Japanese island have survived hardships by consuming a highly toxic plant. Now, this deadly delicacy is at risk of dying off.
Things like yoga, boxing, meditation and moderation are key.
The company's newest concept is a wild mesh of technology and far-out ideas about sustainability, brought to you by a collaboration with James Camerons "Avatar" franchise.
You know how sometimes things can be funny and frightening at the same time? This is what this is.
Prime minister Sanna Marin says the policy could be the "next step" in working life.
In "The History of the University of Cambridge," author Edmund Carter praises the bridge as "one of the most curious pieces of carpentry of this kind in England."
Impossible Pork is designed for halal and kosher certification. But for those who don't eat pork for religious reasons, it may still be tough to swallow.