Trump Goes On A Bizarre Rant Against Windmills: 'Gases Are Spewing Into The Atmosphere'
Speaking at a at a conference in Florida, President Donald Trump went on a long, unscripted soliloquy about windmills.
Deondra, Desirae, Gregory, Melody and Ryan, five Julliard-trained pianists and siblings, play an epic version of "Sleigh Ride."
"If you told me 30 years ago that I'd be this boring stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I wouldn't have took that bet."
Check out Kurt Russell auditioning for Star Wars and other memorable failed tryouts for famous roles.
Australia is currently dealing with extremely serious wildfires, and this clip shows just how quickly they can advance in dry conditions.
A lucky Redditor shared what Bill Gates got her for Christmas.
A weird year capping a weird decade made all that much stranger by the fact that we watched much of it play out through the funhouse mirror of the internet. Anyway, here are the Digg editors' favorite pieces of writing and internet culture from 2019.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Recognizability matters, to politicians and celebrities alike. See how many people you can identify based only on a photograph.
Some bad designs are noticeable right away, their poorly-considered executions slap you in the face like a slice of wet ham. Others are more insidious, with problems lurking stealthily under the surface.
Today, two companies control 82% of all casket sales in the United States. But can a new crop of more affordable and sustainable options shake things up?
A man spent 9 months developing a video game just to propose to his girlfriend.
The youngest sister from Louisa May Alcott's novel remains as spoiled as ever in the latest film adaptation. But she's finally afforded the depth that's missing from previous movies.
It's been a rough 10 years in cybersecurity — and it's only getting worse.
On this manmade island is an art gallery building, several greenhouses and even an outdoor dance floor and "beach." Here's how they pulled it off.
On a woman who murdered her partner after years of abuse, and a new law on sentencing for crimes committed by victims of domestic violence.
Managers were found to have created a "climate of anxiety."
These passengers shuttered in fear as a rhino began a full-fledged trot in the direction of their car.
Dass became a leading guru for the American counterculture in the late '60s and '70s, beginning with his first best-selling book, 1971's "Be Here Now," which advocated helping others to achieve enlightenment.
Working the night shift on an intensive care unit, Suzanne Ohlmann brushes up against death, Jesus and her biological father.
We strongly advise you to not do this at home.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
Tom Hooper's adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical is the latest entry in a long and storied tradition of cat erotica that dates back as far as the 1920s.
A Silicon Valley lobby enrolled elite academia to avoid legal restrictions on artificial intelligence.
Disney will have to prove it can leave Star Wars and Avengers behind to develop new franchises and succeed in the streaming era.
The president helps him recruit. His coach and AD left their prior jobs amid scandal. He's a cable news staple. But can the bulwark of the religious right build evangelical Notre Dame by marrying theology, politics, and major college football?
An elderly couple driving on I-75 North of Atlanta wound up in this semi's blind spot and it didn't end well.
Both the online multiplayer and the campaign are superb in The Coalition's "Gears 5." And thanks to Microsoft's Play Anywhere program, this purchase works on both Xbox One consoles and Windows 10 PCs.
Hundreds of ski resorts now stand abandoned across the Alps. But some scientists believe they have found a way to keep snow on the ground and that it could help vulnerable communities all over the world.
Instead of looking at what could go wrong, we're asking you to look at what could go right.
Google AI researcher François Chollet argues we need to rethink how we measure AI's smarts to make better progress.
This girl got the biggest surprise of her life when she found out Bill Gates was her Secret Santa on Reddit.
Thousands of asylum seekers remain at risk in Mexican border towns, waiting for humanitarian aid.
For Democrats, it was an instant bombshell, a "jaw-hit-the-floor sort of moment," one lawmaker said. Another described sneaking peeks at Republican colleagues to see whether they were having a similar reaction.
Justine Calma breaks down the controversy over light bulbs in America.
A design journalist reflects on the decor trends that defined the last decade.
Boeing's new passenger spacecraft, the CST-100 Starliner, landed safely in the New Mexico desert this morning, bringing a swift end to a very rough debut flight to space.
The debate was crashed by Alec Baldwin's President Trump, who then started to complain about impeachment.
I tried to have the Bordentown Township Police Department investigated for a culture of racism, negligence and corruption after my dad's death.
Companies claim they can now easily calculate your biological age. Should you take them up on it?
Bacon continues to be one of America's favorite foods — here are seemingly every way to cook or prepare it.
The rise and fall of the claustrum epitomizes the hunt for consciousness in the brain.
Understanding the Internet through Brexit, Jia Tolentino's "Trick Mirror," Russian politics and a sci-fi book from the 1930s.
To survive the "Really Big One," some neighbors in the Oregon city are organizing block parties that promote emergency preparedness.
Universal has notified thousands of theaters they will be receiving an updated print of Tom Hooper's troubled musical with "some improved visual effects."
Isaac Chotiner talks to Niraja Gopal Jayal, the author of several books on Indian democracy, about the new legislation that leaves the nation's Muslims behind.
A recap of the 2010s, told in three parts. In part two, Obama's second term: an era of new voices, new controversies and new shades of pink.
Once a mighty villain, the bookstore chain looks different in the age of Amazon.
It's generally not recommended to interact with wildlife but this koala bear was in trouble.