Trump Announces 30-Day Ban On Travel From Europe — Watch His Full Oval Office Address On Coronavirus
In a rare Oval Office address, the president announced the travel ban and addressed the economic impacts of the outbreak.
Cats will always go wherever they want, particularly places they shouldn't be. Some tin foil does the trick, though.
Dr. Rohin Francis explores how accurately "Contagion" predicted COVID-19.
Needless to say, this specially-tuned McLaren is very fast.
A cyclist thanked his lucky stars he survived having two motorcycles driving head on in his lane.
"This is gonna unfold for months to come yet, and that's, I think, what people don't quite yet understand," warns public health expert Michael Osterholm.
In an attempt to prevent tools from being stolen out of their truck, a homeowner devised a clever theft management device.
The coronavirus is coming to you. It's coming at an exponential speed: gradually, and then suddenly. It's a matter of days. Maybe a week or two.
On Wednesday night, shortly after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, the NBA announced that it would be suspending the season following tonight's games.
Connor Reed, a young British man who works in a school in Wuhan, explains what it was like to go through the symptoms of the coronavirus.
Daniel Yomtobian built an empire on dubious online advertising traffic. It finally crumbled.
Both were down in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros.
A fascinating history of how the cookiecutter shark had a bad habit of taking a bite out of submarines.
For the first time, Nancy Wexler reveals that she has inherited the disease she has spent her life studying.
Microbes have lived in Cuatro Ciénegas for 500 million years. They've survived countless cataclysms and extinctions. But can they survive us?
The 2019 NFL season will be remembered for a host of unusual storylines.
Paris makes our hearts sing, so we simply cannot pass up this Lego set. Featuring the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, the Arc de Triomphe and more, this collection of brickified architecture deserves a place of prominence on our shelves.
While this is some seriously rotten luck for the scooterist, at least the oxygen tank hit his scooter rather than his body.
The pictures of the man dressed as a hand sanitizer during the global coronavirus outbreak went viral and caused outrage online.
Sometimes, it's better to just pay for a visit to the repair guy.
Amount of iron in the atmosphere is the difference between night and day.
While regular people stock up on water and canned goods amid coronavirus worries, members of the 1 percent are preparing more expensive backup plans.
Your IT guys were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
At the outbreak of WWII, a private poodle breeder and her dog show pals launch an outlandish scheme to recruit and train thousands of pets for war duty. In the face of military skepticism and confronting the carnage of war a new kind of hero emerges.
A happy accident in the laboratory has led to a breakthrough discovery that not only solved a problem that stood for more than half a century, but has major implications for the development of quantum computers and sensors.
Did you know Vermont declared itself an independent country from 1777 to 1791? It even had its own constitution, flag and currency!
Late last year, Kiara Bolade earned $500 making French toast, eggs and bacon at home in her kitchen.
The health and longevity of Americans are correlated to the places that they live, as illustrated in this map of the United States highlighting the counties where Americans have a life expectancy of 80 years or more.
The correct answer is "you can always fit at least one more."
The intricate journey of the virus that causes Covid-19.
We can hardly get one dog to behave this well and this guy's got a whole group doing exactly what he tells them to do.
Here's how to figure out which ones to get.
A mishap turned water into Lambrusco.
When it rains, it pours.
The pilum was ideally designed to take down a charging enemy — or at least take their shield away. Here's how.
A new website algorithmically generates photos of nude women who don't exist, but why?
The tiny skull of a hummingbird-size dinosaur has been found trapped in amber, raising important questions about the evolution of birds and the surprisingly early trend toward miniaturization.
A dramatic crash happened at Citrus County Speedway in Inverness, Florida. Fortunately, injuries were minor.
There's almost always at least one signature spacecraft for any of these space-based sci-fi shows.
Homeownership used to be part of the American dream. Now it's both a dream and a nightmare.
In the latest #MeToo story to come out of the yoga world, activists are rising up against the spiritual institution that failed them.
After petitions for Keanu Reeves to play the beloved character, fans think Revan might finally become part of official canon.
Even if you're paying for decent internet, there's always that one corner of the house where Netflix stutters and buffers.
"The Daily Show" went back and found the 64 best words President Donald Trump has ever uttered.
Atlas Obscura had a page for something called Moose Boulder — until fan Roger Dickey called us on it.
"Video game history doesn't know how to make sense of her except to single her out."
Dr. Bharat Pankhania, a disease expert at Exeter Medical School, answers the most frequently asked questions about the coronavirus.
Sitting 1 meter apart, staying away from family, keeping the kids out of school — extraordinary times are requiring extraordinary measures.
Honestly, she deserves the sleep. Let her have this.
The fact is, despite four decades of evolving technology, video conferencing is a sort of low-level magic that still konks out half the time. Here's why.