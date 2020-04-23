Drivers Struggle To Open Truck, Don't Realize They're Missing A Crucial Step
Sometimes all you have to do is try the other latch.
Brent Underwood purchased an abandoned mining town, Cerro Gordo, and he's having the time of his life.
There's just something about this construction site in Wellington, Colorado that feels right.
Comedian Gus Johnson, donning the flannel and scruffy goatee, delivers a pretty bang on imitation of everyone's tactless uncle.
The most important life lessons for a leopard: 1. Learn how to cross a road. 2. Be frigging cute doing it.
The so-called "Viking Takeoff" maneuver is really something to behold.
Footage from France taken in March 2020 captures the scary moment for a skier when he was engulfed in an avalanche.
Their net worth is rising at a time when millions and millions of people are finding themselves out of work.
In contravention of shelter-in-place rules for COVID-19, people are participating in secret activities, including Washington, DC, dinner parties, an underground Palm Beach salon.
"Your honor, does the district attorney have a point, or did I put on my nicest suit to hear them think aloud?"
In a few months, there's going to be a lot more Wi-Fi to go around.
It would seem that a good way to earn a powerful rebuke on the front page your state's largest newspaper is to suggest that your city act as a "control group" for the effects of reopening in a pandemic.
Once thought to be a relatively straightforward respiratory virus, COVID-19 is proving to be much more complex and frightening.
On Colorado's grasslands, Rachel Hopper skillfully captures the beauty and brutality of this fierce songbird's distinctive style of food storage.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has been an adamant proponent of reopening her city, calling the shutdowns "total insanity." On Wednesday, Goodman appeared on CNN for an interview with Anderson Cooper and it was, well, insanity.
How to make your own hand sanitizer, test it and scare yourself with this one easy trick.
You've never heard of Rock Lititz. But before the pandemic put the industry on hold, the biggest names in music were joining its waitlist.
If you had a bathtub full of money, how would you remodel your kitchen? Here's 14 of the sleekest kitchens owned by celebs as seen in Architectural Digest.
As multistate pacts emerge across the US, a once-obscure planning framework is being used to help coordinate reopening local economies.
Pecos Hank risks life and limb to get this terrifying footage of a tornado ripping through Madill, Oklahoma.
Why is it that someone who seems healthy and has no underlying conditions could be killed by this virus when so many of their peers pull through just fine?
Beyond the impenetrable cosmological horizon is the unobservable universe: vast, possibly infinite, and maybe the likeliest location for alien life.
Strike me once, shame on you. Strike me twice, shame on me.
Streaming services can never replace physical collections if they favor new content over classics.
You know what they say: one woman's "man" is another woman's "trash."
By the time New York City confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on March 1, thousands of infections were already silently spreading through the city, a hidden explosion of a disease that many still viewed as a remote threat.
In March 2020, professional skier Julian Carr took a flying leap off this cliff and it's like a real-life version of the old SkiFree computer game.
Canada Goose has announced that it will stop buying new coyote fur starting in 2022 — but did you know in the first place that Canada Goose is not, in fact, just goose?
The market for the popular strategy game's cards has started to resemble Wall Street, complete with speculation, arbitrage, and yes, insider trading.
Just because your work environment is collapsing around you doesn't mean you have to stop reporting.
Little is known about the 32-year-old, who is Kim Jong Un's closest aide. Could she become the next Supreme Leader?
Many people carry the coronavirus without even knowing it. What is going on inside the people who don't feel sick?
Netflix adds record 15.7 million subscribers in 2020 Q1 earnings call, but future outlook remains uncertain.
With more people staying inside and streaming movies, more scrutiny is being given to the 2015 sci-fi adventure film "Jurassic World" and its spectacularly over-the-top death scene.
On America's interstates, brazen bands of thieves steal 18-wheelers filled with computers, cell phones, even toilet paper.
The beverage giants were allowed to keep bottling in Detroit, despite substantial unpaid water bills.
How I learned to stop worrying and love Alison Roman's style of cooking.
This is painfully funny because it's true.
Much of the confusion around masks stems from the conflation of two very different uses.
The coronavirus collapse has the ingredients to surpass the disaster of the 1930s.
"My daughters had to go to stay with their uncles during the quarantine. I had to work and I kept my dog Lilo, and she cried every time we made video calls."
Disappointment and uncertainty are inevitable during times like these. But we don't have to let our minds turn them into suffering.
While vowing to police COVID-19 misinformation on its platform, Facebook let advertisers target users interested in "pseudoscience."
A YouTuber flew his tiny Grumman Tiger over Victorville, California —the world's largest airplane parking lot.
We took a road trip to understand one of Hollywood's most captivating women: Hedy Lamarr.
A near-death experience in the ICU could have lasting effects on the brain—from PTSD to cognitive impairment on par with mild dementia.
One of Australia's best-known destinations for swimming, diving and snorkeling, the Great Barrier Reef has been threatened by coral bleaching. What will it look like in 50 years?
Closed bars and taprooms have dried up sales for thousands of brewing companies even as supermarket sales soar.
