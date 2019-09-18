Recommended

SHE PERFORMED ALL NIGHT

2 diggs thewalrus.ca
At fifty-one, Dion is wrapping up her Vegas residency with a world tour, an album, and two movies in the works. Why has it taken forty years for the world's most talented singer to finally become cool?
THE LIVING SOUL IN THE MACHINE

2 diggs logicmag.io
An unusual cafe recently opened in central Tokyo. White plastic robots took orders from customers and brought them coffee. They glided slowly from table to table and spoke in a human voice. Those voices belonged to actual humans, because actual humans were operating the robots remotely.