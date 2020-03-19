Tire Flies Off Truck And Crashes Straight Into Another Car
You can be a careful driver and still, you wouldn't have been able to avoid incidents like this.
Now seems like as good a time as any to relax to Carl Sagan's dulcet tones and learn some cool stuff.
Gabriela Bee performs a medley of pop songs that use the same four chords.
Just in case you need any further examples of why we should perform social distancing.
"At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying."
"I believe that green light is gonna be built on the values that we can enact right now. Values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage. If we practice those things right now, when we get out of this," the actor said.
The Vikings didn't even have modern clothing and materials to give them protection from the elements, so life on the ships must really have been rough.
A new survey shows that baby boomers, one of the groups of people most likely to experience complications from COVID-19, are also the least likely to worry about contracting it.
They've started to give me too much information.
If you see a small 5 of spades card covering a large 9 of hearts card, you wouldn't be alone. But you'd be wrong, and your brain is to blame.
Trump is not averse to lying, but given his past statements on the disease, his recent claim that "I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic" is pretty blatant.
If you're now working at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, you may have a moment when you realize that your Wi-Fi just isn't cutting it anymore. Here are a few things you can do to get the most out of your bandwidth.
This game is exactly what it sounds like. But it's also the perfect way to get outside with actually going outside during quarantine.
The coronavirus can take up to 14 days for symptoms to develop. What does it look like to start developing the respiratory disease?
A savvy mechanic devised a unique bicycle design by building transparent wheels.
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and basketball player Donovan Mitchell were among the first celebrities to test positive for coronavirus as the outbreak continues to spread.
While the world's dogs are surely excited to have their humans home all the time, they're also likely missing out on some walks. Which is why we must innovate, like this guy.
These charts show the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic in each country. New cases have dwindled in China and South Korea, but the virus continues to spread rapidly in most of the world.
An injection of magma under Norris Geyser Basin may be why the region is five inches higher today than it was 20 years ago.
Mercury absorbs the gold to form an amalgam and it's super interesting to watch.
How bad is our current stock market crash compared to other crashes in history?
Ryan Trahan spent three months building a 4,000 pound boat made out of ice and attempt to sail the length of the world's hottest lake.
This simple electronic game has thousands of phrases to keep us guessing, and gives us all something to keep our minds busy.
They were 31 men at the bottom of the world exploring uncharted territory. What followed was one of the most terrifying survival stories of all time.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
Slovenia-based creative Jure Tovrljan incorporated "social distancing" and other measures to famous marks.
Things are grim right now, which is probably why this utterly delightful video is going viral.
How the global economy is being overturned by men in flip flops.
Unclear why this dog's human waited until now to share this talent with the world, but better late than never.
His biceps once trumped Arnold's. As other Gold's Gym icons parlayed their physiques into fame and fortune, Bill Pettis took a different route — one that landed him on the Venice Boardwalk.
Wonder Woman got Mark Ruffalo, Sia, Will Ferrell, Amy Adams and more to sing John Lennon, and while the video doesn't help, per se, it does give us a moment of distraction to do what we love: joke about celebrities.
Everyone has a past, but not everyone's past includes a stranger imprisoned in a bunker for the last 30 years. "
The government wants an army of manufacturers to assemble thousands of ventilators in the war against the coronavirus. But you can't just swap cars for medical devices.
Bread has sustained cultures across the globe and we all have our favorites.
Cats are graceful, agile creatures, but can they squeeze themselves through a four-inch hole?
This clever take on the ship in a bottle makes any desk much more interesting.
Bergamo, in northern Italy, called in the military to transport its dead to crematoriums around the country.
A parking lot hit by a 5.7 magnitude earthquake from three miles away was caught on film by a Tesla.
You've almost certainly heard their 2002 hit single "Headstrong." It's what the band was best known for — until yesterday.
Some states are equipped to handle a coronavirus crisis, and some are not — and it has little to do with development status.
Spoiler alert: James Marsden can sing and no, it's really, really not what we need.
"Every time each of us stops, or even just delays, an infection is a small victory."
One of his forgeries hung in a show at the Met. Steve Martin bought another of his fake paintings. Still others have sold at auction for multi-million-dollar prices. So how did a self-described German hippie pull off one of the biggest, most lucrative cons in art-world history? And how did he get nailed?
Sen. Richard Burr issued a warning at a private event weeks ago to prepare for dire effects from the coronavirus, going further than his more public comments, according to a recording obtained by NPR.
This person, who wishes to remain anonymous, is serving a 15-year sentence at a federal penitentiary in a southern US state. The facility in which he is housed operates beyond capacity and has scarce medical care.
Uber and Lyft's response to pay floor regulations was an algorithmic quota system that has become a dystopic rat race.
The epic, never-before-told story behind possibly the greatest fashion emergency in history and a daring, near-deadly escape.
Good fences make good pets.
A BASE jumper in Switzerland realizes mid-jump that his parachute isn't working. Miraculously, he survived the fall, and came to rest in a shallow river.
A new study examines how Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari, Brave, Edge, and Yandex collect user data.
What Elizabeth Swaney lacked in talent she made up for in raw determination and craftiness.