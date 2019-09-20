Truck Is Too Tall For Bridge. Truck Tries To Go Under Bridge Anyway
This could have only ended badly, and it did.
A longtime New York Post reporter said she has resigned after being "ordered" to write a false story that claimed undocumented minors were being welcomed to the United States with copies of a children's book written by Vice President Harris.
When his fiancé heard that student protests in Belgium were throwing rocks at the police, his reaction was, well, not what we were expecting.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Artist Kyoko Takenaka recorded the terrible things she's heard men say referencing Asians and Asian Americans in real life.
Federal agents executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Manhattan apartment of Rudy Giuliani, advancing a criminal investigation by federal prosecutors that has been underway for more than two years, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Keep every room in your home wired for sound with Amazon's Alexa-enabled smart speakers for $29.99 each.
It was a fun trick while it lasted.
Learning about Sony's enigmatic designer in the least expected of places.
In the April 23 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," which is available exclusively on Spotify, Rogan encouraged healthy young people to not get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Two hundred years after the Salem witch trials, farmers became convinced that their relatives were returning from the grave to feed on the living.
The Verge has assembled a test to help you prepare for your next dongle dilemma — from Thunderbolt adapters, to HDMI converter boxes, to Fireware cables.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"The Daily Show" correspondent Roy Wood Jr. asked people in Boston if they thought Boston was a racist city.
Welcome to the future of naval warfare.
The set of rocks strewn throughout Baltimore likely represent a slice of prehistoric seafloor from a now-vanished ocean.
There's a long, and problematic, history behind Netflix's latest hit "Stowaway."
This disastrously botched call at the Oakland and Tampa Bay game is embarrassingly bush league.
A decade is an eternity in internet years. But people still haven't forgotten the British politician's errant tweet, and he's still playing along.
If you want to capture how truly fast these cars are, you need a static camera.
Australian smarts and Chinese industrial might made solar power the cheapest power humanity has seen — and no one saw it coming.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Landlords and designers are adding more outdoor space to office buildings, so employees can actually work outside.
There is a stark difference between how a 15-year-old handles a spill compared to a 80-year-old.
Slide into that summer body with the best cardio and core workout that you definitely aren't doing right now. Use code BOARDAF at checkout for $30 off and free shipping.
We're not big fans of eye strain, but we're really into this sick leather book light.
We've become accustomed to Onsen's soft, quick-drying waffle weave in our towels, but this robe is where it really shines. Truly, it's a perfect Mother's Day gift.
For the first time since coming out as trans, the actor speaks to a trans journalist, Thomas Page McBee, about joy, creativity, and the "misinformation and lies" embedded in anti-trans legislation. Plus, an exclusive clip from Page's upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey.
For decades, development of a scruffy lot on the edge of the South Street historic district has divided residents. Now our critic supports a new plan.
"Yes, Tucker wants you to keep kids safe, and the best way to do that is to send an army of Fox News conspiracy goons to the playground to have their parents arrested," the late night host riffed.
Good news: Prancer, the 13-pound gremlin Chihuahua who hates men and children, and was described as a "vessel for a traumatized Victorian child," has been adopted by a 36-year-old single lesbian in Connecticut.
During a debate over whether to prohibit the teaching of critical race theory in schools, Republican state representative Ray Garofalo steps in it after saying they should teach the "good" of slavery.
A case about a high school student acting like a high school student raises difficult First Amendment questions.
Laid-off chefs used the platform to sell food during the pandemic. As restaurants reopen, many former staffers are reconsidering their career paths.
Bernard Hsu breaks down what went wrong in this young man's body after making an ill-advised chug of pre-workout supplement powder.
For decades, rumors have persisted that in the 1996 offseason, Michael Jordan considered leaving the Bulls to play for the Knicks. We go behind the scenes of the incredible, potentially league-shifting 24-hour dance between MJ and the Knicks.
NASA gave SpaceX a coveted contract for a lunar mission, and Blue Origin plans to fight it.
"It's very unusual that you booked me for this conference because as a whistleblower it's my obligation personally and professionally to ask, is this you?"
100 days into the Biden administration, the White House is a tight ship run by a cadre of longtime Biden loyalists.
The controversy that embroiled enterprise software maker Basecamp this week began more than a decade ago, with a simple list of customers.
It just feels like a conversation between friends, and that's what makes it so funny.
It has a native 4K resolution, Nvidia G-Sync support, up to a 144Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR 400 certification for just $629.
The "hygiene hypothesis" says early contact with microbes trains our immune systems. But what happens after a year of distancing?
Here's why each runway is numbered twice and what it has to do with compasses directions.
Meet the overachiever.
After a year marked by death and disease, leaning into colors that recall literal shit may have only felt fitting.
The best way to deal with a problem is to chew on it.
Behind the scenes from starter cells to a finished vaccine.
Automakers aren't perfect. Hold on, before you slap me, just hear me out: Quality control is generally damn good among modern carmakers, but mistakes still happen. Thankfully, they're usually not big, dangerous mistakes, but more often something minor — and I suppose a bit embarrassing. Something like the thing that's wrong with this 2022 Hyundai Tucson.