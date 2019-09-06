Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

FOCUSING ON THE IMPORTANT THINGS
cnn.com
He falsely claimed that Hurricane Dorian was likely to hit Alabama. Then he repeated the claim after the National Weather Service debunked it. Then he insisted that the media, not him, was in the wrong. Then, to try to prove his point, he showed the media an outdated map that had clearly been altered.