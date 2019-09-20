Truck Driver Demonstrates Impeccable Skills Crossing Narrow Bridge
There's normal driving, and then there's impossible feats like this.
There's normal driving, and then there's impossible feats like this.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
From schedulers to socialites, they helped keep the late financier's sex trafficking scheme operating, or helped rehabilitate him after he faced jail time. Now some say they're victims.
While we've heard about this before, it's incredible to see a driverless car actually in action.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Nobody likes mowing the lawn. So this YouTuber decided to do something about improving this thankless task.
Antarctica's fate in the 2060s could depend on carbon removal today.
The Hall of Fame inductee's limitless skill set and groundbreaking contract helped shape the modern NBA, but his legacy in Minnesota goes beyond what he did on the court
There's normal driving, and then there's impossible feats like this.
Apple confirmed he is no longer with the company.
Enjoy long days fishing without having to keep your pole propped up for hours on end.
Researchers at PCH Innovations / Intel Labs made "Grand Theft Auto V" look eye-popping.
The whiteboard, despite being designed specifically for schools at first, became a huge hit with the business world before schools really embraced it.
For the first time ever, neuroscientists have translated the cognitive signals associated with handwriting into text, and in real time.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
This is the pinnacle of being overjoyed to see another person after work.
Imagine someone saying that you were "the Michael Jordan of basketball" and having that phrase actually mean something.
The campaign included planned operations against President Trump's national security adviser at the time, H.R. McMaster, and F.B.I. employees, according to documents and interviews.
"There's no reason to be ashamed if you can't do a pushup," says Hybrid Calisthenics. "Fitness is a journey and we all start somewhere."
Qantas' next "flight to nowhere" is due to offer travel-starved Australian residents the chance to admire the late May supermoon and full lunar eclipse from over 40,000 feet in the sky.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. Well, except for that poor tree.
As the pandemic rages in India, these fact-checkers say the prime minister's brand of misinformation is to blame.
Abe Beame breaks down the messy history of one of the NBA's most important and influential positions.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
How this unescapable drum beat took over the pop music landscape.
In a New York Times interview earlier this week, NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang nailed a series of questions about real estate prices, homelessness rates and other NYC stats. His rivals think he cheated.
Made to last, Flint and Tinder guarantees these sweatshirts for 10 whole years. If it tears in the next decade, it'll get fixed.
Get a nice clean shower shave, listen to some jams, and fight the shower scum all with this singular gadget.
Good architecture is undoubtedly worth celebrating. Pick up one of these models, and spruce up your home with some of the finest work ever done.
Despite feeling existential, we'll keep hanging on for the same reason we all still keep our Facebook accounts even though the place is trash: for the jokes.
Don't mistake "You must come for dinner sometime" as them actually wanting you to come.
If you live in fear of making a mistake on your taxes and getting audited by the IRS, don't worry: audit rates are lower than ever.
During a hearing on Wednesday, Andrew Clyde downplayed the events of January 6th saying they looked like a "normal tourist visit." J.D. Durkin, a host on Cheddar, juxtaposed Clyde's comments with the actual footage from January 6 and the dissonance was stark.
The widening gulf between the talk show host's approachable shtick and her actual self created an impossible cognitive dissonance.
Here are the effects of going without soap for an entire month.
Why a leading activist on student debt thinks Biden's proposal to cancel $10,000 isn't enough.
"This amounts, essentially, to ethnic cleansing."
And to top it off, rock climber Johnny Dawes pulls it all off in tweed.
Conservatives hope to weaponize his bitterness. Liberals are inviting him over for dinner.
No, your eyes aren't deceiving you: Twitter's got a new "hand-cut" typeface.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines saying fully vaccinated people don't have to wear masks outdoors and can shed them indoors in most cases.
What's happening with Sony's latest console, now that it's been out for six months? Supply issues aside, it's proving to be much more than a simple evolution.
This is why it's damn near impossible to get a house in Ireland (and any other place in the world, really).
Movie theater enterprise AMC Entertainment's stock leapt up today as individual investors pushed for a squeeze akin to GameStop's spike earlier this year.
The 322-page file contains a litany of events from John DeLorean's cocaine bust to an alleged effort by Flynt to blow himself up in front of the Supreme Court.
Here's why this treacherous stretch of highway got the reputation of being one of the most dangerous in the world.
Tim Grover, Michael Jordan's longtime personal trainer, has written a booked called "Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness." Here're his principles for victory.
Litquidity Capital is the anonymous banker chronicling our weird, get-rich-quick economy.
Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson team up for a high octane action comedy sequel, coming June 16.
Fans are so angry about the "Americanization" of football they forced the postponement of the biggest game in the league — will the hatred bubble up again during Thursday's rerun?
The Air Force's AI system flew a pilotless drone over Florida and the Gulf of Mexico in late April.