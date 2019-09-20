Trevor Zegras Honors The Film 'Dodgeball' By Scoring A Blindfolded Goal While Being Pelted With Dodgeballs
The Anaheim Ducks forward impressed everyone at the NHL All-Star breakaway challenge with this spectacular goal.
Bruce Willis made 11 movies in the last two years. They are all bad and direct to video. Red Letter Media examines what is truly going on here.
"I cringe when I look at myself 30 and 40 years ago… and that was 27 years ago," Howard Stern said on his SiriusXM show on Monday.
On the eve of possibly another Oscar nomination, it's worth appreciating how singular his career has been — and the ways we take his greatness for granted.
Soldiers used spent shells and casings to make trench art, like this brass bottle opener that was made during World War II.
The way the Knicks have been playing this season, the team might as well sign them and give them a try.
What was one of the Bureau's go-to command vehicles during a crisis or major event can now be had for pennies on the dollar.
"Love bombing," "gaslighting," "emotional labor": on the pathologizing of everyday behaviors.
A new vision of the future is pitched to the city of San Francisco. Things go off the rails very quickly.
Somehow, star endorsements have found a new low.
Taking stock of our national beautiful nightmare.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Jonathan Pie gives a hilarious assessment of the rise and fall of Boris Johnson.
TikTok is obsessed with the "Yeah, but I'm also bi" drop. But why won't anyone admit where it really originated from?
Sjoerd den Daas got dragged away by Chinese security officials while attempting to report about the opening ceremony on Friday.
Look at these images hard enough, and you're gonna see a 3D image, dude. Whoa.
For those lucky enough to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, you get a lot of cool amenities. Here's a look behind the scenes of the OIympic Village where the Olympians are staying.
This week, we have a woman wondering if it's a red flag when your boyfriend exchanges birthday gifts with his friend, a boss whose employee is badmouthing them for choosing a baby name the employee likes and more.
"There's been an amazing medical innovation in human culture, and that's vaccines," Joe Rogan told infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm back in March 2020.
Gig workers for the dog-walking company Wag claim low pay, inadequate screening, and a buggy app are a recipe for disaster.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Most lock manufacturers are hoping thieves don't take the time to research how to defeat locks. But when they do, we are all in trouble…
Extreme weather and energy uncertainty are already sending prices soaring.
The key ingredient in these gummies, Safr'Inside™, is award-winning and extracted from the most bioavailable compound of saffron.
A clip from the Netflix documentary "Behind The Curve" shows a Flat Earther accidentally proving the Earth is round and attempting to make sense of it.
Families use skills passed down over generations to prepare a special feast.
Need portable power on the double? This crowdfunded 10,000mAh USB battery pack is ready to go in under a half-hour.
"So, what she sees is me wearing this weird, stupid mask, holding up this janky stone ring," Franco recalled.
Over 70 episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience were quietly removed from Spotify Friday, adding yet another development in the ongoing debate over whether the streaming giant is responsible for monitoring misinformation and harmful content posted to its platform.
Does your partner have a very specific taste? Start your search here with some of the best loungewear, accessories and clothing around.
Someone on Twitter said we should hold Congressional hearings to go back to this time and place, and we agree wholeheartedly.
The buzzy NFT collection has raked in millions and the eager support of dozens of celebrities. But its founders' anonymity raises questions about accountability in the age of crypto.
A guy provides hilarious commentary for a road rage incident that goes awry. The aggressive driver only suffered minor injuries and was hit with a summons.
Love Cloud, an airplane charter business, offers private flights that help couples take their relationships (and relations) to new heights.
Oh boy is this opinion piece crammed full of bad takes and a fundamental dangerous misunderstanding
Rolling Stone sat down with Outkast's Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, who lent vocals to the song, to break down the hip-hop standard.
The US economy added 467,000 jobs in January, according to government data published Friday. That beat the median forecast of 150,000 new payrolls.
The woman from the Social Security office had a lot of questions.
Luka called out the rim not being level after cashing a three. His friend Boban came in to fix it at the end.
If you've ever spent your free time coming up with the most ridiculous hypothetical questions, you'll get a real kick out of Randall Munroe's "What If?"
This is strange.
Vox tried to recreate a famous photo of a ghost. No spoilers, but it's very spooky.
A decade after Jeremy Lin's NBA breakout, Lin and some of the people who observed his sudden ascent reflect on the excitement and lasting cultural significance of his heroics for the Knicks in February 2012.
Congratulations to Jeff Vogel for writing the Worst Post of The Year 2022 (thus far).
Seriously, which designer signed off on this?
We've got the sites for you to improve your skills.
Don't let your distaste toward social media billionaires keep you from having fun online.