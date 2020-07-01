Watch This 16-Year-Old Withstand A Torrent Of Trash Talk During An Intense Round Of Chess
This guy thinks he can psyche out this 16-year-old with a flurry of smack talk.
Mark Takahashi agonizes over the worst car design trends of the last couple of years that need to stop.
We're going to give this guy an A for effort.
Here's how Ariel has lived for six years off-grid in the mountains of western Wyoming.
Time flies by when you're on a gas planet, according to this video from planetary scientist Dr. James O'Donoghue that compares the relative rotation rates of different planets in our solar system.
Booking a flight between Egypt and Israel is a clandestine affair.
Rand Paul has a tense face-to-face with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Capitol Hill over how to handle the coronavirus in the wake of continuing spikes across the United States.
Devs, critics and fans butt heads over one of the year's biggest games.
Lil Uzi Vert reinvented, Fiona Apple returned and Run the Jewels was — as always — right on time.
A homeowner was shocked to see their house cat coming face-to-face with an agitated owl in their backyard.
Here's a cool infographic of where the "world's most famous people" went to school.
CNET spent a week monitoring the feed of tweets from the 46 accounts that President Donald Trump follows.
TikToker @stephalubart put a lot of work into this extraordinary bust of Danny DeVito made entirely of sand, and white pebbles that look a little too much like human teeth.
Why would the startup sell for $500 million when sales were booming in the middle of a pandemic?
Sperm whales are extraordinarily intelligent animals with deep family traditions and the ability to communicate across oceans with sonic clicks. But when Rowan Jacobsen had a close encounter with one in the Caribbean, he saw a creature far stranger than he'd ever imagined.
Luna is jealous that another dog who jumped over the fence is getting all the attention.
On Wednesday, 57-year-old Bobby Bonilla will collect a check for $1,193,248.20 from the New York Mets, as he has and will every July 1 from 2011 through 2035.
Ashley Bronczek, one of Washington's social stars, decided to throw a party during the pandemic. You can imagine how that went.
And it's a slip-up that happens not only once.
When a massive star went missing, astronomers expected to find a supernova in its place. But there wasn't one.
If you're going to complain about "too many drunks and war stories," then you've come to the wrong place.
The show taught us that sometimes half-truths make for the best stories
Jesse McLaren has cracked the code on NowThis News's hackneyed storytelling formula in their videos.
How a chubby version of Bugs Bunny fell victim to alt-right shitposters.
It was easily one of the greatest moments in the two-decade history of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.
This is the most relaxed dog we've ever seen on the internet.
Police asked the show to edit out officers using violence or bad language. The company says it had other reasons for not airing the footage.
You don't need to understand Korean to be swept up by this boisterously bonkers ad.
With a little help from Amazon, I fashioned a cheaper alternative to Peloton. It's given me some great workouts, even if it's not quite the same.
When I got my Harry Potter tattoo, I made the gamble that I'd never be embarrassed by my love of the series. Now, I and thousands of other people who got the same tattoo as I did are trying to figure out how to cover it up.
To the shallow waters and beyond!
Growing evidence shows most infected people aren't spreading the virus. But whether you become a superspreader probably depends more on circumstance than biology.
"Something is up with this trash can…"
But not before my father — who ran the infamous amusement park for 20 years — tested it on his employees.
As they wiggle and undulate, the snakes are transforming their bodies for flight.
A driver in the Philippines makes a really bad maneuver on this busy corner.
To commemorate the passing of legendary funnyman Carl Reiner, comic book writer Matthew Rosenberg shared a story on Twitter about the comedian, his dad, and a wonderful anecdote involving a misheard joke on the old Sid Caesar sketch comedy program "Your Show Of Shows."
Fox News said Wednesday that Ed Henry, one of its top news anchors, has been fired after an investigation into an allegation was leveled by a former employee.
Is there a common grammatical rule shared by every language? Here are the theories from famed linguist Noam Chomsky.
Ever since the mid-'80s, Hollywood has celebrated Independence Day by releasing their most blockbuster-y fare
It was the largest improvised explosive device in American history — and its creator promised to explain how to remove it safely if the casino delivered $3 million by helicopter to a remote landing site in the mountains.
Can GMOs make malnutrition a thing of the past? A YouTuber took matters into his own hands.
Sean Murphy was an epic weed smoker, a devoted Tom Brady fan, and the best cat burglar that Lynn, Mass., had ever seen.
The point of this conversation is not that the internet is bad, nor that it is good. It's that it is changing us, just as every medium before it has.
Every year, the IRS annual report is an opportunity to measure how effectively the US government has sabotaged its own ability to enforce its tax laws. This year's report signals historic lows for US tax enforcement.
The team has even tested the system at a Boston-area food bank with encouraging results.
The name of the university has long been divorced in meaning from the life of Elihu Yale, a slave trader.