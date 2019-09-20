Traffic Reporter Impressively Finds A Way To Sneak 15 Beyoncé Song Titles Into Her Report
Sheila Watko has been planning this for a long time.
Sheila Watko has been planning this for a long time.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Sheila Watko has been planning this for a long time.
After all, the Empire can't strike back if you're not aware of how it was doing beforehand.
Patton Oswalt breaks down his least favorite (and favorite) sci-fi movies of all time and explains how "Independence Day" could have been saved.
So if you're ever tempted to flex on people in other parts of the world for not being able to take the heat, maybe it's time to recognize that you and they are living in very different kitchens.
"It was called 3D Touch (known as Force Touch on other types of devices). The screen actually had pressure sensitivity built into the physical screen and it would respond to a more forceful push into the screen. It was pretty cool."
"The Daily Show" has noticed that conservatives on Fox News and lawmakers like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert sound a little too similar to white supremacists.
"Cameo expanded rapidly during the pandemic — maybe too rapidly, it seems — but the demand was there."
"The Flash" movie starring Ezra Miller is still a go, despite the actor's numerous scandals this year.
This kid has been hooked on corn "ever since [he] found out corn was real."
Save $50 on this versatile blender, and quickly make everything from smoothies to dough in a snap.
Twitter's court filing against the tech mogul asserts that his complaints about the company are "factually inaccurate, legally insufficient and commercially irrelevant."
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
A thoroughly enjoyable build of a primitive contraption constructed together by scratch.
The line begins to form before sunrise outside Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, with some people arriving as early as 2am, bringing fold-up chairs and blankets to protect against the Bay Area's overnight chill.
Everything you ever wanted to know about Dictyostelium (or dicky for short.)
It's clear that the talented rookie is going places, but one of those places may not be Alpine.
A look at the boom and bust of Beyond Meat, a public charge rule on the move and FDA's hint toward front-of-pack labeling.
After news broke that WNBA star Brittney Griner was being sentenced to nine years in Russian prison, some NFL Network reporters made light of the situation.
Ezra Miller's frightening outbursts and increasing paranoia have led some to wonder if Warner Bros. will axe "The Flash."
This week we've also got a woman who compared J.K. Rowling to Rosa Parks, a self-made millionaire who thinks adults should only have boring friends and the only ethical Lockheed Martin employee.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
At this intimate 2002 show, two years before the release of their first album, The Killers play what is arguably now their most-loved song.
There are some things you should know how to say if English isn't the primary language of your holiday destination.
Sure, it just looks like a fun short sleeve button-up with pineapples on it, right? Wrong! It's also made with pineapple fiber that would have otherwise gone to waste.
Ferrari haven't always been the winning team everyone thinks they are.
The solutions to Einstein's equations that describe a spinning black hole won't blow up, even when poked or prodded.
"Beavis and Butt-Head" is back and just as rude and crude as you remember it. Now available to stream on Paramount+.
What a complicated, socially awkward man.
Sommelier and writer Marcella Newhouse provides tips on imbibing Italian wine based on years of unsolicited advice, straight from the source.
Judge Maya Guerra Gamble demonstrated to Alex Jones that she wasn't going to put up with his nonsense.
If Musk's financiers try to come to his rescue, it'll be "what happens when matter hits antimatter."
"I don't like being given a time frame for when I can or can't drink a drink," says Charlie.
Channel 4 has compiled some of the funniest musical moments from the "Cats Does Countdown" gang for your viewing pleasure.
The actor's 2017 firing from the Netflix show led to tens of millions in losses, according to court documents.
Here's a state-wise breakdown of where people earning more than $200,000 have migrated to in the last few years.
Former Vice President Dick Cheney cut a campaign ad for Liz Cheney and didn't mince words about how he really felt about the former president.
Marc Andreessen says he's all for more new housing, but public records tell a different story.
Scientists used painstaking research, genomics and clever statistics to definitively track two distinct strains of the virus back to a wet market in Wuhan.
Switzerland's one of the most expensive places to live in, so these YouTubers went out to a supermarket out in the Alps to see how prices out there are compared to the US and other nations.
More men in their twenties and thirties are taking little blue pills for a variety of sexual ills, from erectile dysfunction to anxiety about their performance in the bedroom.
The late legend of comedy had an unorthodox personal and red carpet style.
Jon Stewart fought like hell to pass the healthcare bill for sick veterans. He breaks down what happened behind the scenes when it looked like Republicans killed the bill and the implications.
It's considered one of the great comic book series of all time, and now it's finally made it to the small screen. So ends an agonising journey.
Compass Mining grew quickly during crypto's halcyon days. Now, its customers and their thousands of mining machines are stuck.
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Matt Bush really wishes he could get a do-over on this game-losing pitch.
Camden Yards, which opened 30 years ago this summer, is revered for its design and downtown location. But its influence — along with its lessons — extends beyond architecture.
"I'd had private doubts for years. Why couldn't I just be single?"