Tractor Tows SUV Out Of Snow Drift… And Obliterates Its Back Window
Pros: The SUV is no longer stuck in a snow drift. Cons: The SUV no longer has a rear window.
Pros: The SUV is no longer stuck in a snow drift. Cons: The SUV no longer has a rear window.
Let's pray that none of these ever hit Earth.
"Check it out — even their trees get Brazilians."
It was the work of these workers that made the Chrysler Building the tallest building in the world at that time.
A potential rockfall debris was cleared away by this wrecking ball to protect a nearby highway.
Some people need eye masks to ensure a good sleep. This dog has got it covered. Literally.
It doesn't hurt that Tom Holland actually looks very similar to a young Michael J. Fox.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
ElectionGuard isn't designed to make voting machines safe from hackers. It's meant to make hacking them pointless.
After you drive a car off the dealership lot, the vehicle tends to immediately lose value but some depreciate much faster than others.
The actor speaks frankly about everything from his addictive behavior and his divorce to why he lied about that back tattoo.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Well, that's one way to make an entrance.
An unsolved mystery I'm totally okay with.
Veterans of DC Comics, Marvel Comics and indie comics talk about the history of superheroes — and the impact of Hollywood, 9/11, and social media on the future of comics.
JP Sears demonstrates what life would be like if couples just said it like it is.
Is the sci-fi show, created by "Ex Machina" and "Annihilation" director Alex Garland and starring Nick Offerman, a hallucinatory mind-bender or is the show too esoteric for its own good? Here's what the reviews say.
Originally touted as an "effective product that will last longer for Ontarians," there are growing questions over whether the new plates were ever tested in the field before the rollout.
The moment the squirrel realizes he's been defeated and slides slowly to the ground? *Chef's kiss*
A baby grey headed flying fox gets rescued from the bushfires in Australia and fed some delicious pieces of fruit.
The "insectothopter" was an incredible achievement at a time when the microprocessor was a novel invention.
Break out those Washingtons and Lincolns! Presidents' Day marked the first big sale of 2020, and many of the best deals are still live!
Bridgestone's concept lunar rover tires are wrapped in steel wool and won't go flat.
Pros: The SUV is no longer stuck in a snow drift. Cons: The SUV no longer has a rear window.
If you're unhappy and you know it, throw up your head.
An abandoned oil tanker with over a million barrels of oil on board is an environmental catastrophe waiting to happen.
The unique design of the flyer has infatuated aviation enthusiasts for decades
Newman is in serious — although reportedly non-life-threatening — condition following the crash.
In the market for a new tablet? You can't go wrong with a Microsoft Surface Pro 4. With 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, this tablet is a top-of-the-line machine. Get it Factory Recertified for just $499 today.
A digital archive has released over 150,000 artworks of the natural world, allowing public access to one of the largest illustrated compendiums of life on Earth.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Let's pray that none of these ever hit Earth.
I was skeptical, but it turns out there is something to be said for a daily fast, preferably one lasting at least 16 hours.
It's a love as pure and old as time.
Fifteen years after creating a beloved FX sitcom, Rob McElhenney is onto his sophomore project, Apple TV+'s "Mythic Quest," where he's using the lessons he learned on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" to navigate changes in comedy.
The results from FiveThirtyEight's three-month survey of 1,100 Americans
According to Shayne Smith, when you look like "an accountant for the Aryan Brotherhood," people start to say weird stuff to you.
World Champion trials rider Sergi Llongueras is so far beyond the concept of simply "riding a bike."
As supersize vehicles bear heavier loads, maintenance budgets can't keep up. Meet the Wisconsin farmers paying the price.
A potential rockfall debris was cleared away by this wrecking ball to protect a nearby highway.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
In the 1980s, pythons were luxury pets — but after Hurricane Andrew, nearly a thousand escaped. They're still out there, decimating wildlife populations and even posing a threat to humans. Can Florida's top snake hunters stop them in time?
"Check it out — even their trees get Brazilians."
Spanning 541 meters over the Firth of Forth, Edinburgh's Forth Railway Bridge became the longest cantilever bridge in the world when the future King Edward VII drove its final "golden" rivet on March 4, 1890.
After falling victim to a violent assault, BMX rider Sandy Carson left his native Scotland for the US. It was there, traveling the breadth of the country, that he found a home in photography — capturing American life with an outsider's eye.
Thanks to Storm Dennis, the Caban Coch Dam in the UK is now one ginormous, overflowing waterfall.
Will picking up leftovers from a neighbor really solve the worldwide food waste crisis? Let's find out!
And why high-paying tech jobs have lost their luster for many designers.
It was the work of these workers that made the Chrysler Building the tallest building in the world at that time.
Disgust may not be a straightforward extension of the immune system's aversion to harmful substances, but rather something much more complicated and interesting.
A United States District Judge has ordered the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to pay $150,000 in attorney fees to a man who was denied a license plate that said, "IM GOD."
During his flight, "Jetman" Vince Reffet flew as high as 6,000 feet in the air and flew around the city at nearly 150 miles per hour.
Once you start looking, you realize what critics call "hostile architecture" is everywhere.
Orthopedic surgery would have bankrupted us in the United States. So we went to Mexico instead.
It doesn't hurt that Tom Holland actually looks very similar to a young Michael J. Fox.
An engineering team bored 2 miles into hot rock without causing major earthquakes — a good sign for harnessing the Earth's heat as a power source.
In the 1970s, renegade architect and designer Michael Reynolds took his recycling skills to the next level, using empty beer cans to build an entire house.
The question of what is the most dangerous car is tied to other bigger issues, such as problematic safety tests and policies.