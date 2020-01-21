This Shot-For-Shot Recreation Of 'Toy Story 3' From Two Teenagers Using Real Toys Is Incredible
It took the two brothers Morgan and Mason McGrew eight years to create this masterpiece and it is really worth every second.
Driver is back — this time as "Randy the intern" — and he's having a tough time keeping his emotions in check.
Next time you slide on an icy road, just remember that pro drivers do it too.
Jon Lovitz returns as attorney Alan Dershowitz, who was preparing to argue the president's case in the Senate impeachment trial.
Whatever this excavator driver was intending to achieve here, we're sure this is not it.
To see the world in a drop of water and heaven in a wild flower.
Evans, Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and David Ortiz cannot stop talking about smart parking, or "smaht pahk."
Is it possible to out-eat the price you pay for a buffet? How do these places make money? We looked at the dollars and cents behind the meat and potatoes.
Writer Carson Vaughan and his wife, Mel, take a canoe trip down a not-always-pleasant river in the Nebraska sandhills, the Dismal — also known as "Divorce River."
The Tesla Cybertruck isn't slated to be released to the public until 2021, but that isn't stopping Elon Musk from taking his big, angular baby out on the streets.
Is it better to blood-dope your way out of the game than to fade away?
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Colin O'Brady completed the first solo crossing of the Antarctic landmass under his own power and with no resupplies in 2018. His record almost never happened.
An ex-disciple of Swami Vishnudevananda recounted over a decade of sexual and psychological abuse, igniting a scandal in the global Sivananda yoga community.
A textbook definition of an accident waiting to happen.
The music industry and basketball enthusiasts held very different vigils at the Staples Center, the site of Bryant's greatest successes.
Reading classic literature is like going for a 6 AM jog: it has its loyal fans, but few enjoy it.
The new coronavirus is spreading faster than SARS — and it may be because it can be passed on before a person shows any sign of symptoms.
The old-fashioned-sounding illness is mostly harmless. So why does it cause so much parental panic?
Thankfully for the pedestrian, who was trapped underneath the car because of a traffic accident, all the onlookers here were able to lift the SUV off her.
This gigantic mine, 1,160 feet beneath the surface, spreads out under Detroit over more than 1,400 acres with 50 miles of roads.
Authorities in Wuhan, China are building a hospital in the region to isolate and treat patients of the coronavirus — and they plan to finish in just six days.
Xiaoma astounds people at this restaurant in Chinatown by speaking both perfect Mandarin and Cantonese.
Magali Chesnel suffers from vertigo; she also loves taking pictures from very high heights. The former hasn't precluded the latter.
It's known as a gravity hill, a place where the layout of the terrain makes an uphill slope look like a downhill slope.
The real legacy of "Game of Thrones"? Guys discovering that apparently no one ever got around to abolishing duels.
An Avast antivirus subsidiary sells "Every search. Every click. Every buy. On every site." Its clients have included Home Depot, Google, Microsoft, Pepsi, and McKinsey.
Apple has patented an ambitious design for a new iMac which builds both the keyboard and screen into a single curving sheet of glass..
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is the best dodgeball player we've ever seen.
When Rebecca Mehra tried to unplug a broken oven, she almost ended her track season — or worse.
Get a better picture of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
It's intriguing how fast a fish will start to decompose but it may be a shock to the senses.
To celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant means celebrating both a beloved, unique athlete and a fallible human being — the entire story.
Relive The Mamba's most clutch moments from his illustrious career.
The Grammy Awards were hosted at Los Angeles' Staples Center — where Kobe played hundreds of games for the Lakers.
Everybody knows it's important to adapt. But what happens when adapting to an environment means losing traits that you value?
Billie Eilish swept the top categories at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards as she and brother/recording partner Finneas O'Connell took home six out of the seven awards they were nominated for.
At least the harnesses were working, otherwise this would have gone even worse.
For three days, Iranian military officials knew they had shot down a Ukrainian jetliner while the government issued false statements, denying any responsibility.
Lowbrow, with high production values, Gwyneth Paltrow's new Netflix series is a soulful kind of sponcon.
YouTuber itsjusta6 makes a few small repairs and winds up with a fully functioning GT500.
Senators will have a chance to ask questions and vote on calling more witnesses.
Inside the Silicon Valley Health and Performance Summit, featuring cryo-compression pants and a Lance Armstrong cameo.
A semi truck had slid off the slushy road earlier because of inclement weather when moments later it was hit by this Ford truck. Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured.
If you balance the amount of pressure around a small object, it will seem to float in midair, in a phenomenon known as acoustic levitation.
To overcome your fear of writing or writer's block, remember that writing is only one step in a larger process.
A puppy gets agitated by a stationary plastic water bottle.
Fluorinated glide wax is being banned from elite competitions, and big brands like Swix say they're searching for environmentally friendly alternatives. But the seductively speedy—and noxious—compounds are unlikely to loosen their grip on the sport anytime soon.
YouTubers build an air umbrella. How much air is needed to actually deflect rain?