Tourist In Iceland Ignores ‘Don’t Walk On The Ice’ Signs, Starts Floating Away On A Chunk Of Ice
We hope this guy’s friends got him a warm bath and a fresh set of clothes stat.
Of course, being the professionals that they are, the EV Nautilus crew are absolutely *stoked* about the discovery.
‘Oumuamua has left the solar system, but Comet 2I/Borisov has entered, and the Hubble was able to track it through space in a series of images.
A Westport 125, after refueling, does $100,000 worth of damage after lurching forward and crashing into a dock full of boats in Washington state.
We know soccer players are good with their feet, but Almere City player Shayon Harrison also has excellent hand-eye coordination.
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has a reputation for being tough on people, but in this emotional moment, he showed kindness to a young fan.
Sea level rise, subsidence and political inertia could soon see Jakarta become the first megacity claimed by climate change. A last-ditch plan to save the city may not be enough.
It’s an internet fight and only the top memes will survive. This week’s challengers: Gifted kids, missing the bus, the latest TikTok trend and more.
Canadian firm Hyperstealth Biotechnology recently released video of their 'Quantum Stealth' technology. We only have their word to go on for now, but it this is real it's quite impressive.
Twin brothers tell their harrowing story in a documentary about memory, trauma, and silence.
The heir to a foam-cup fortune is believed to own more land than anyone on the storied tax haven of Grand Cayman, just as rising seas threaten to engulf it.
During his keynote speech at the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner last night, Mattis had the perfect zinger for Trump’s calling him “overrated.”
Drew Magary grew up having to pee at least a dozen times a day — sometimes double that — and the problem persisted into adulthood. What’s worse, doctors had no idea what was wrong with him.
With the military budget of the United States set to rise once again and no end in sight for the War in Afghanistan, the data visualization experts at personal finance site HowMuch.net calculated the cost of each American conflict in history and compared the price tag of each.
After inviting a fan on stage to dance, Lady Gaga tripped and plummeted backward into the crowd. Fortunately, she was fine and walked it off.
How digital detectives unraveled the mystery of Olympic Destroyer—and why the next big attack will be even harder to crack.
The search for one woman’s family led a reporter to find her own roots using oral history, archives and DNA tests. It also led to stunning results.
Upwards of 1,000 homeless people live underneath Las Vegas, YouTuber The Wonton Don explores what it’s like to live like a “mole person.”
They were supposed to be affordable, ready-made utopias with modern utilities for low-income and middle-class workers who couldn't afford Tehran. But they were anything but
"South Park" took a swipe at LeBron James over his response on Monday to Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey's tweet about China.
Atomo is trying to do for coffee what plant-based brands Impossible and Beyond did for burgers.
How a bleeding-heart idealist with a Kalashnikov and a respectable IMDb page got himself exiled from America.
Translating is hard work. And even more so when you’re having to translate Trump’s meandering thoughts.
This gorgeous book from Julia Rothman provides detailed illustrations of how everything around us actually works. ‘Nature Anatomy’ is a perfect introduction to the natural world for kids, but grown-ups will definitely enjoy it too.
Kids who don't date in high school are less depressed, more together and generally more set up for success than the popular kids in every respect. So how did we get it all backwards for so long?
While English is not *the* hardest language to learn — that concept itself, that there is a most difficult language in the world, is faulty — there are definitely some quirks within the language that makes it tricky for foreign speakers.
A doctor and an economist note that doctors are generally paid quite a bit more for a C-section than for a vaginal birth.
Peloton, the at-home spin class start-up and aspiring "fitness unicorn," may have unwittingly created a fitness cult, but their business model is a little more complicated.
Replicating human milk is no easy feat — nor is separating the science from the hype.
Sometimes you find books with yellowed, stiff pages. The old dog-eared folds break off in triangles, flutter to the floor. These books can't be helped by simple repairs — they're acidified, dying and the opposite of unique. In fact, they're examples of a large-scale catastrophe that's been quietly building in libraries for decades.
Jim Kardach of Intel was reading a story about vikings when he had a great idea.
It’s a crazy idea, and it’s even crazier that it worked.
The future of salmon in the Pacific Northwest
The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 yesterday, and the game-winning goal from Sonny Milano was out of this world.
A tool known as BERT can now beat humans on advanced reading-comprehension tests. But it’s also revealed how far AI has to go.
According to court documents, US investigators simply right-clicked on Welcome To Video's homepage, selected "View Page Source," and instantly had what they needed.
When “Zombieland” came out in 2009, it was a sleeper hit that boasted a refreshing take on zombie movie tropes. Does “Zombieland: Double Tap” live up the same heights or does the grounds the sequel treads become all too stale and familiar? Here’s what the reviews say.
French photographer Jonk snuck into Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan to capture images of the Buran shuttle.
Aaron Paul revolutionized the use of the word “bitch” on television in “Breaking Bad.” He looks back on his history of using the word as Jesse Pinkman.
On 5 October 1999, two trains collided at speed in west London, killing both drivers and 29 passengers. Barrister Greg Treverton-Jones, who survived the crash and worked on the harrowing inquiry, pieced together what went wrong.
There's no question the folks living in makeshift rooms below a remote farmhouse in the Dutch Bible Belt were odd. But the depths of their weirdness have yet to be plumbed.
“Pick any bug popular in the reptile trade for food, take 15 minutes educate yourself on their reproduction, sell the things on eBay at the going market rate.”
Paul Rudd demonstrates a hilarious party trick and manages to be even more charming than previously thought possible.
A few years ago, Chad Dechow and some of his colleagues at Penn State made a discovery that shocked a lot of people. All of the Holstein bulls that farmers were using could trace their lineage back to one of just two male ancestors.
General rule of thumb: 99 percent of the clientele should be Asian. If you see groups of old Asian women there, that's a very, very good sign.
The new-look Lakers put a bruising on the Golden State Warriors in preseason play on Wednesday, thanks to the LeBron/Anthony Davis duo — and the cheeky efforts of JaVale McGee.
It has only now come to light, and could be destroyed if deep-sea mining is allowed to go ahead.
The phenomenon scientists call Rapid Apple Decline has no discernible pattern and no particular season. It’s got growers totally stumped.