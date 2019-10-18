Recommended

30 MILLION PEOPLE, SLIDING UNDERWATER

Sea level rise, subsidence and political inertia could soon see Jakarta become the first megacity claimed by climate change. A last-ditch plan to save the city may not be enough.

THE COST OF WAR

With the military budget of the United States set to rise once again and no end in sight for the War in Afghanistan, the data visualization experts at personal finance site HowMuch.net calculated the cost of each American conflict in history and compared the price tag of each.

PAGE TURNER

Sometimes you find books with yellowed, stiff pages. The old dog-eared folds break off in triangles, flutter to the floor. These books can't be helped by simple repairs — they're acidified, dying and the opposite of unique. In fact, they're examples of a large-scale catastrophe that's been quietly building in libraries for decades.