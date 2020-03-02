Take A Tour Around The Geneva Auto Show — Completely Abandoned Because Of Coronavirus
It's kind of like a ghost town, if both the people and the buildings were missing.
How Ridiculous — the kings of dropping things from huge heights — teamed up with former NASA engineer Mark Rober to… drop some really big stuff.
What happens when an all-star slugger goes to the driving range? He breaks the driving range.
"Two percent of people is a lot when you're talking about those people dying. Think about it this way: two percent of people disappearing was literally the premise of 'The Leftovers'."
Most of us associate "lava flows" with a slow, oozing sort of movement. As this footage from 2018's eruptions in Hawaii show, lava flows can be extremely fast.
Sometimes, the answer is as simple as shaking.
Jim Browning discovered when a scammer connected to his PC, he was able to watch his would-be thief attempt to trick him over a closed-circuit television connection.
We know, irrefutably, one thing about the coronavirus in the United States: The number of cases reported in every chart and table is far too low.
14 states are voting — which means the New York Times has 14 prediction needles ready to go. Polls start to close at 7 PM EST.
After Aindrias de Static told an expletive-heavy story during a concert, a young girl in the audience told him to watch his language. He immediately had a delightful change of heart.
How the Sheriff's Department decided to cover up rather than investigate Kobe Bryant photo sharing.
When is the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy set? JRR Tolkien has answers.
We're not entirely sure what the plan is for this caiman and these cats to coexist peacefully longterm, but they do seem curious about each other.
It sounds like sacrilege, but we think you're going to like it.
The new book The Art of Earth Architecture explores one of the oldest — and most ecologically sensitive — building techniques.
When we started watching this, our feelings were essentially "who cares?" The answer, it turns out, is that *we do care* after seeing this solution:
A woman was shocked to find her cat come face to face with a wildcat out in the backwoods of Montana.
Mike Greenblatt knew he had to be prepared for Woodstock, but there was nothing that could prepare him for the trip he actually embarked upon.
Enjoy "Wilderness Essays," "My First Summer in the Sierra" and "Our National Parks" by John Muir with gorgeous new cover art.
You simply have to respect the Boston Terrier's persistence, if not its intelligence.
The dark side of organizational hyperfocus is that you miss expensive problems hiding in plain sight.
How Big Oil and Big Soda kept a global environmental calamity a secret for decades.
With fears heightening about the spread of the Coronavirus in the United States, shoppers have quickly emptied the shelves of Costcos across the country, buying up cases of toilet paper, paper towels and hand sanitizer.
I had never seen the TV show "Silicon Valley," though I heard it was hilarious and alarmingly close to reality. I probably should have watched it before I decided to go.
With the coronavirus all over the news, it's always good to get a reminder about what actually constitutes "proper" hand washing.
A YouTuber recorded video from under a microscope of dirty water before and after filtering it with the LifeStraw. Here are the results.
Whit Diffie didn't read until he was 10 years old. There was no question of disability, he simply preferred that his parents read to him, which seemingly they did, quite patiently. Finally, in the fifth grade, Diffie spontaneously worked his way through a tome called "The Space Cat," and immediately progressed to the "Oz" books
In the middle of the Indian Ocean in March 2018, a rusty fishing boat cut through the waves as a similarly sized but far-sleeker vessel called the Ocean Warrior followed in hot pursuit.
Robinhood, a brokerage app, was beset by outages for a second day as trading volumes soared. The disruptions come as the platform is tested by swift customer growth and heavy market turmoil.
In photographer Mary Beth Koeth's latest series, women employed in the porn industry share their experiences of balancing motherhood and work.
YouTuber Vinheteiro plays nearly every prominent cartoon theme song on piano spanning from 1928 to 2020.
Funded in part by his wealthy family and aided by a personal connection at the Illinois Gaming Board, Andrew Rubenstein's Accel Entertainment now owns a third of the state's video gambling machines, making it the biggest video gambling operator in the nation.
The last hurrah for Harrah's says a lot about the changing face of Reno, Nevada.
"The Velvet Rope Economy" covers everything from theme parks to higher ed and explains why they became so much better for the rich — and so much worse for the rest of us.
Tom Scott explains how he was able to stop a laser seemingly in the middle of the air Kylo Ren-style.
The 4% rule anchors most conversations about retirement. But how is it calculated? Is it an accurate rule for those in pursuit of financial independence and looking to retire early (FIRE).
Steve Schillinger glimpsed the future of gambling. That vision would lead him to become the pioneer of a multibillion-dollar industry, and then a fugitive from justice who would die in exile.
I first got sick on Valentine's Day. I never thought it would be this.
David Attenborough narrates a shocking nature encounter caught on camera as a red-billed tropic bird dukes it out with a man-of-war frigate bird.
"I walked out of the room feeling brainwashed," one senior sports writer, who didn't sign, told me. "It's like a cult. It's very persuasive."
The best player in high school hoops gorges on Chick-fil-A before games, tells rivals how she's going to beat them before she does it and hasn't lost a game in two years. Get ready for the revolution.
If you thought a cobra moved fast, get a load of this ground squirrel's reflexes.
Almost six weeks into our trip, our bodies had basically turned into machines that pedaled fully loaded bicycles all day, burning 4,000 to 8,000 calories every day.
The differences between the global response to the Great Flu Pandemic and today's coronavirus could not be more striking.
With "The Matrix," the Wachowskis
took special effects to another level without the use of fancy computers that are often used today.
These ultra-efficient systems could massively reduce our emissions from heating and cooling buildings.
"There were different opinions. We were not unanimous anywhere on the first day."
An explanation of a very annoying phenomenon.
Have you heard of Orbeez, the super-absorbent polymer balls taking over the internet? Well, before you rush out and buy some, watch this cautionary tale.