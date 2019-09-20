Tornado Crossing I-35 Interrupts Live Broadcast To The Surprise Of KXAN News Anchors
Here's the shocking moment a tornado crossed over I-35 in Round Rock, Texas while KXAN was live on the air.
Here's the shocking moment a tornado crossed over I-35 in Round Rock, Texas while KXAN was live on the air.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Mikey Day is haunted by this uncomfortable exchange with Steven Spielberg.
A plane carrying 132 people crashed in eastern China on Monday afternoon. No survivors or bodies have been found.
Chris Fleming gives a next level impression of the person who coined the word "umpteenth."
Shoji Morimoto has built a cult following by offering himself as a warm body who can simply be there, liberating his clients from social expectations.
BuzzFeed is shrinking its money-losing news organization, the company announced Tuesday, amid what people familiar with the matter describe as broader investor concern that the division is weighing down the company.
Mercedes' semi-autonomous system allows you to no longer be legally liable for the car's operation. How does this look on a busy Los Angeles freeway?
Over the last three weeks, a team of AP journalists have been documenting the agony of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol from inside the city center. They quickly became the only journalists on the ground, taking risks to show the world the war's human toll.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and over a million refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.
Here's the shocking moment a tornado crossed over I-35 in Round Rock, Texas while KXAN was live on the air.
Plenty of imitators have tried to match the heights of our No.1, but none have come close.
From large Turkish exports to the kind of product you can buy on Amazon, Ukrainians are exploiting drones to strike at Russian troops all day
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Reigning world champ Max Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Perez, along with Alpha Tauri's Pierre Gasly had to retire because of technical faults. They're all powered by the new Red Bull engine, but their issues might be bigger than that.
Your sex mindset can dictate how you deal with problems in the bedroom, with huge consequences for relationship quality.
American Idol contestant Haley Slaton, who revealed she was five months pregnant during her audition, proved she could still put on a show.
The State of Georgia will not let Rivian sell its electric vehicles directly to its customers within the state. There were initially two bills moving through the legislature to solve this problem, but neither bill passed.
A man driving a Chevrolet Silverado got flipped and spun by a tornado and miraculously was able to drive away.
This week, an auto mechanic whose son wants to follow a different path, a woman whose coworkers insist on calling her by her husband's last name, and a mysterious whisper to a Catholic priest.
There are some things for sale today that cost considerably more than they have any right to. Here's a roundup of the worst offenders from a viral Reddit thread.
Amazon is discounting battery packs, lightning cables, wall warts and Qi wireless chargers from Anker.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Heather Parisi knew exactly what she was doing when she performed Michael Sembello's signature song in the most 80s way possible.
A new study analyzed 400 metro markets in the country to find out which areas were stable and had the most growth.
It only weighs about three pounds, captures photos and video and it only costs about $360 on Indiegogo.
Jordan Hook got woken up in the middle of the night to discover his Subaru was destroyed by YouTubers in that viral Tesla prank. Unfortunately, nobody left him a check for the damage.
He is one of our great actors. Also one of our most inscrutable, most eccentric, and most misunderstood. But as Cage makes his case here, every extraordinary thing about his wild work and life actually makes perfect ordinary sense.
We don't mind lacing up when we're headed out on the trail, but we want the luxury of living lace-free for our backyard adventures.
The invasion of Ukraine has made many people worried about the prospect of another World War. Here's what ordinary Muscovites think.
That canola and other seed oils have ruined our diet is an idea at the nexus of Bitcoin, alternative nutrition, and skepticism of modern institutions.
With two delightful Irish whiskeys blended with good ol' American rye, this isn't quite like any liquor you've had before.
"Apparently he missed his flight and demanded to speak to the manager," Kimmel quipped about the Texas Republican whose latest airport shenanigans probably didn't earn him any hugs from flight attendants.
Shadow Lion is the quiet, under-the-radar creative agency behind every piece of content TB12 has ever posted online.
Steve Wozniak will never forget Steve Jobs's reaction when he found out he was working at another company.
Good shows, mercilessly cut down in their prime by an uncaring streamer god.
This might be the greatest explanation for why the aluminum beverage can was a marvel in engineering. (From 2015)
Nine out of ten Americans are annoyed by at least one co-worker, according to a recent study.
Why reopening Gatwick's South Terminal was harder than anyone would imagine.
America has become too accustomed to thinking of its side as stymied, ineffective, or incompetent.
Amateur golfer Erik Anders Lang takes on Austin Country Club with his single-digit handicap.
These are the best beaches in the US and around the world, according to the 2022 TripAdvisor ranking.
Mads Mikkelsen's performance of Le Chiffre took Bond villains to new heights.
Back in the 1990s, the hole in the planet's ozone layer was a pressing global crisis — if we had ignored it, today there would be several.
Former CIA director and retired US Army Gen. David Petraeus points out that the deaths of five Russian generals in Ukraine is a telltale sign that something has gone wrong for Vladimir Putin.
"Our sodomy statute basically prohibits everything but missionary sex," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel tells Jezebel.
George King reveals how he disguises himself and free-climbs some of the world's tallest buildings.
I went to the bulk-buy warehouse chains to see which I preferred. Both stores had large quantities of food and membership perks, but I found a winner.
It's mesmerizing to see how a dishwasher works as it runs through all the cycles. (From 2021)